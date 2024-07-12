Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
09:00
Today
13:00
Today
18:30
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:45
Tomorrow
06:05
Tomorrow
07:55
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
International

Wales' major blow and 4 other talking points ahead of second Test

By PA
Wales' James Botham catches the ball during the captain's run in Melbourne on July 12, 2024, ahead of the second rugby union Test match against Australia on July 13. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE--

Wales will have another chance to try and end their long losing run when they tackle Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week after Australia took the first Test 25-16, Wales will aim to tie the series and claim a first international scalp since the 2023 World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points heading into the game.

Wales lurching towards unwanted record

It is 21 years since Wales suffered 10 successive Test match defeats – their worst losing run in 143 years of playing international rugby. But they are moving ever closer to matching that sequence, and it will be nine on the bounce if Australia triumph this weekend. That would represent the longest number of matches without a Test win during head coach Warren Gatland’s association with Wales that began in 2008, ended 11 years later and then resumed ahead of the 2023 Six Nations. Their record against Australia Down Under doesn’t offer hope, either, with 12 defeats in a row and no victory since 1969.

Video Spacer

Wallabies – Joe Schmidt – Presser

Video Spacer

Wallabies – Joe Schmidt – Presser

Fixture
Internationals
Australia
05:45
13 Jul 24
Wales
All Stats and Data

Aaron Wainwright absence a major blow

Amid Wales’ prolonged struggle, number eight Wainwright has shone like a beacon through one outstanding display after another. He marked his 50th cap in Sydney last weekend by producing a performance that put him head and shoulder above any of his team-mates – then it all went wrong. Wainwright suffered a hamstring injury during the closing minutes, ruling him out of the tour remainder and potentially serious enough to mean several weeks’ sidelined. There can be little doubt that when it rains, it pours for Wales at the moment. Losing Wainwright is a setback from which they might not recover from.

Wales pack lacking experience

Australia captain James Slipper has 135 Test caps – 23 more than the entire Wales pack on Saturday. Their combined total is just 112, including only 35 in the back-row where a reshuffled unit sees Taine Plumtree switched to number eight instead of Wainwright and James Botham starting at blindside flanker. Wales encountered problems at scrum and lineout time during the first Test, which are two areas that will require considerable improvement if they are to have any chance of avoiding a 2-0 series defeat. Australia’s forwards are not the most fearsome in world rugby, and Wales must at least gain parity up-front.

Can Botham hit Australia for six?

James Botham will hope to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather – cricket great Sir Ian Botham – when he features at AAMI Park. It was 38 years ago, barely a five-minute walk away, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that Sir Ian played a major role in England retaining the Ashes. The 1986 Boxing Day Test saw him take five first-innings wickets as Australia collapsed to 141 all out, and England went on to win by an innings inside three days, giving them a 2-0 series lead with one game left. James will certainly not lack any inspiration, and maybe it will turn out to be another memorable Botham family day.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is next for Wales?

After the Test match business on their Australia tour concludes this weekend, Wales do not play another international team until Fiji arrive at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in November. That game launches an autumn schedule also featuring Australia and world champions South Africa, before Wales embark on a testing Six Nations campaign which begins against France in Paris. Their Six Nations record across the past three seasons is abysmal – two wins and 13 defeats – and three of their games next season are away from home. In short, things might get a whole lot worse before they start to get any better.

Related

Wales hope to bounce back from ‘disappointment’ by snapping losing run

Captain Dewi Lake insists Wales are “feeling confident” as the visitors look to snap a long-lasting losing streak this weekend.

Read Now

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

3

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

4

Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

5

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

6

Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

7

Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

8

Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

FEATURE

How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

The Springbok supremo is exploring ways to develop his power-laden bench further.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 25 minutes ago
England blow as George Furbank misses second Test versus New Zealand

Oh balls. That's a big problem. Freddie Steward is probably the best highball fullback in the world but he's slow to turn and offers very little in attack other than being a big strong guy who can crash it up. If we were playing a NH side I'd say he at least gives us an edge aerially but against NZ I think he's going to struggle defensively and not create much. I'm not sure if Tommy Freeman dropping back to make room for Sleightholme might be better or even bring in Joe Carpenter. It's a tough call, Steward is a tough competitor and we know Eden Park will be a cauldron so I can see why Borthers has done it but in the long run we need to find a like for like replacement for Furbank. Wonder if we're going to be box kicking more to get some mileage out of Steward offensively.

2 Go to comments
A
Alan 39 minutes ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

As they say, O’Mahony was only ever a sh.t Sam Cane…..

1 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

No Sheehan, no Aki, no JGP, no Keenan, no OMahoney...if the boks wins so-what, it they lose then….this feels like a trap game. I want to see more ruthlessness from the boks

19 Go to comments
T
Thomas 47 minutes ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Certified clickbait. Ireland aren’t the new ABs, and I’m not an ABs supporter. This is just silly pot-stirring.

93 Go to comments
T
Thomas 59 minutes ago
England blow as George Furbank misses second Test versus New Zealand

That’s a setback for England. They don’t have an adequate replacement for Furbank. Steward’s lack of agility might get exposed. He’s prone to getting stepped badly, and both Reece as well as Telea can pull his pants down.

2 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Connor Murray at 9 is gonna slow down the Irish phase play to a crawl.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 2 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

No one is SA apart from Dobbo thinks Ireland is the new ABs and Peter O is the like Richie. They don’t even scratch the surface of the AB’s or Richie. I guess Dobbo only mentioned that on OTB because anything else will put the OTB pundits into whining mode again…..thats all they good for anyway…. Whine whine whine…. Ireland new Ab’s - Pfft!!…..

93 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

Furbank when it’s dry. Steward when it’s wet. Don’t overthink it Steve-o

4 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

The best chance for England to beat NZ was last week and frankly they came close. Playing at Eden Park is not an easy thing and ENG needs to play like the boks to have a chance. Use your big forwards, play ball posession and field position in offense and use that rush defense and cross your fingers… So many times I’ve seen the ABs blow out teams in the last 20 minutes…

307 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
Bafana Nhleko: 'South Africa fans have every right to be upset'

Amazing how ppl jump to the quota system to blame? which outstanding white players would’ve led the baby boks to victory? What I saw was bad lineouts (particularly vs ARG), sloppy ball protection in carries and slow reaction times on defense - on balance it was more white than black in the clips Playing in the wet is a different beast but it’s something you can try train in/train for

15 Go to comments
B
Barry 3 hours ago
Australia Women's vs New Zealand Women's | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

GO IN HARD FROM THE START BLACK FERNS ! NO MECY THIS TIME FOR LAURIE O’RIELLY CUP! STICK TO YOUR GAME PLAN FOR ALLAN!

1 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

Interesting how the 2 lock conversion rate is so high compared to the 2 flank win rate. The Boks have many hybrid players who can cover multiple roles. In that we are starting to see their evolution come to the fore as they now have a squad of the most experienced players with skill and quality across the entire squad who can play different roles. It has taken a while to fully activate the chameleon genes but now the players are experienced enough to do it with little discernible drop in quality. This evolution will only last 1 or 2 years though as soon hard decisions will have to be made. All of the forwards with the exception of OX will be around 35 or 36 come the 2027 showpiece and in the starting team around 12 players will be of this age. I reckon around 60-70% of these players may not make the world cup squad. Malherbe has already shown signs of being on the wane as has Kolisi, Bongi, Eben and Mostert. These players have only shown a small drop off but in 3 years time they wont be the same. So the Bok management will have some hard calls to make as all of them have aspirations to make the next world cup.

9 Go to comments
S
SteveD 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

To all the illiterate whinging ABs below, Dobbo says the Irish are almost as good as your players at cheating, to which I heartily concur. Don't think their supporters are down there with you - and your ex-players on The Breakdown - yet when it comes to whinging though. Much nicer people.

93 Go to comments
j
james 4 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Go you black bastards!

18 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 4 hours ago
Black Ferns name debutant off the bench to play Wallaroos

The pack lacks balance. Chelsea Bremner needs to start with Alana Bremner to #6 as they need to bulk up at lock & loosie. Canada, France, & England forwards basically outmuscled the Ferns in their wins at WXV1. Also, Kalounivale is an impact player, not a starter. Her workrate is poor. Better to come on with 20 mins left & go hard. Also Tu’u & Sae are basically the same player. Neither is a fetcher, I’d start Lucy. We’ll probably win this test well without being under pressure at set piece & breakdown. But a good win shouldn’t gloss over the fact that we’ve got to make structural improvements in the pack in order to compete up front with Canada, France, & England.

1 Go to comments
M
MattJH 5 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

I’m predicting Ireland dine out on Bok complacency and make mince meat of the South Africans this weekend.

19 Go to comments
M
MattJH 5 hours ago
Two ex-Wallabies react to Liam Wright’s injury and another captaincy change

I saw James slipper start a game (that’s start a game, we’re talking waiting for kick off) with two black eyes damn near swollen shut. It was the most Australian thing I’ve ever bloody seen.

1 Go to comments
H
Haami 5 hours ago
Steve Borthwick heaps pressure on All Blacks ahead of second Test

Yep “pressure”, the All Blacks live with it every waking moment of their day, they take it for walks, and tuck it in at night, and when his mate “expectation” shows up for a sleep over, they have to make extra room on the bus ride for both.

11 Go to comments
H
Haami 6 hours ago
Fin Baxter promoted as England chase history at Eden Park

Finn Baxter, my favorite kind of athlete, because he doesn’t look like one 🤣, I love this kid, looks like he should be sat at the counter of the local ice cream store, chowing down on a chocolate sundae. Not going head to head with some of the biggest nastiest test match props in the world? Bless him, he is going to have a stellar career and will be a pillar of the English pack for the next decade or more, mark my words.

9 Go to comments
H
Haami 6 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

High praise for POM, or a backhanded jab at the legacy of RHM?, anyway makes for great click bait, I’m guilty I took it hook line and sinker 🤣

93 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation
Search