Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
09:00
Today
13:00
Today
18:30
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:45
Tomorrow
06:05
Tomorrow
07:55
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
International

Wales hope to bounce back from ‘disappointment’ by snapping losing run

By Finn Morton
Wales' captain Dewi Lake (L) and Australia's captain James Slipper (R) pose with the James Bevan Trophy in Melbourne on July 12, 2024, ahead of the second rugby union Test match on July 13. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)

Captain Dewi Lake insists Wales are “feeling confident” as the visitors look to snap a long-lasting losing streak and end their international season on a high with a win over Australia at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren Gatland’s men haven’t won an international Test match since the pool stages of last year’s Rugby World Cup where they beat Georgia 43-19. Wales later lost to Argentina in the quarter-finals in what was the first of many losses.

That streak has extended beyond 275 days but it could come to a triumphant end this weekend if they’re successful in raining on the Wallabies’ parade in Australia. The men in gold took plenty of confidence out of their win in Sydney but they’ll be desperate for a win themselves.

Video Spacer

Wallabies – Joe Schmidt – Presser

Video Spacer

Wallabies – Joe Schmidt – Presser

Wales have been dealt a tough blow in the lead-up to the clash with world-class backrower Aaron Wainwright ruled out of the remaining matches of this tour with an injury. Wainwright limped off the field last weekend with only seconds left in the 25-16 loss.

But all those potential factors and pre-match talking points will mean nothing to Wales. On the back of a good week in Victoria’s state capital of Melbourne, the playing group are itching to go as they look to bounce back from last week’s “disappointment.”

“Feeling good, feeling confident. Obviously, on the back of a loss last week,” Dewi Lake told reporters. “We’ve had a good training week and yeah, ready to go again.

“A lot of disappointment because I think we created a lot of opportunities for ourselves which we spoke about after,” he added when asked about the first Test in Sydney.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Knowing that we created those opportunities and that we can put a lot of things right is really positive for us as well. So yeah, we’re feeling good.”

Wales may have made the knockout stages of the World Cup in France but they haven’t looked like the same team in the nine months since. There have been some big personnel changes, with wins proving hard to come by with a relatively inexperienced group.

Related

James Slipper surprised by Wallabies’ captaincy call before Wales Test

Joe Schmidt seemed to catch himself out on Thursday after initially suggesting that new captain James Slipper wasn’t “massively keen” on the role.

Read Now

Wales started their Six Nations campaign with a one-point loss to Scotland and another narrow defeat away to England. If those results had gone the other way then who knows what that may have done as the players continue to fight for the red jersey.

Ireland, France, Italy, South Africa and now Australia have also got the better of Cymru who will be looking to avoid a ninth consecutive loss to finish their campaign. It’s a losing run that captain Lake admitted the players have briefly discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been mentioned just so boys know where we’re at, what we’re striving for but probably not in a negative way as people maybe think.

“Winning is a habit, losing is also a habit and we’ve struggled with that at the minute but as soon as we get that one under our belt… who knows what can happen.

“I don’t think morale is something that we’ve been struggling with. Obviously, there’s huge disappointment after losses but as we all know, no tea, goes out on the field to lose, that’s not your goal.

“We’re in a great country, we’ve got a great group of boys, that’s not been a tough thing to get going. It’s more just putting the finishing touches on things, getting our preparation right and tearing into the weekend.”

Wales will take some confidence out of their agonising defeat at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium with the visitors well and truly in the fight for about 70 minutes. It wasn’t until Tom Wright scored a stunning solo try in the 69th minute that the match appeared lost.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
3
3
Tries
1
2
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
130
Carries
104
3
Line Breaks
2
9
Turnovers Lost
19
7
Turnovers Won
3

But one focus or “massively important” factor for the Welsh will be starting well as they look to potentially take the Melbourne crowd out of it.

“It’s massively important.”

“I thought we started last weekend well, three points in the first [20]  minutes.

“But you know, Aus are a good team – they’re always going to come back at you but we were still in the game with 10 minutes to go and I think that’s key for us to stay in these games and to start fast in both halves.

“Often we might start fast in the first and then by the second we don’t start as quick. It’s key that we start quickly.”

Recommended

James Slipper ‘awkward’ about record talk as another Wallaby milestone nears

‘We have nothing to lose’: Wallaroos dream of shock Black Ferns upset

The Black Ferns’ try-scoring machine who thrives against Wallaroos

INTERVIEW

Two ex-Wallabies react to Liam Wright’s injury and another captaincy change

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

3

Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

4

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

5

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

6

Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

7

Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

8

Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

FEATURE

How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

The Springbok supremo is exploring ways to develop his power-laden bench further.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Barry 31 minutes ago
Australia Women's vs New Zealand Women's | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

GO IN HARD FROM THE START BLACK FERNS ! NO MECY THIS TIME FOR LAURIE O’RIELLY CUP! STICK TO YOUR GAME PLAN FOR ALLAN!

1 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 51 minutes ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

Interesting how the 2 lock conversion rate is so high compared to the 2 flank win rate. The Boks have many hybrid players who can cover multiple roles. In that we are starting to see their evolution come to the fore as they now have a squad of the most experienced players with skill and quality across the entire squad who can play different roles. It has taken a while to fully activate the chameleon genes but now the players are experienced enough to do it with little discernible drop in quality. This evolution will only last 1 or 2 years though as soon hard decisions will have to be made. All of the forwards with the exception of OX will be around 35 or 36 come the 2027 showpiece and in the starting team around 12 players will be of this age. I reckon around 60-70% of these players may not make the world cup squad. Malherbe has already shown signs of being on the wane as has Kolisi, Bongi, Eben and Mostert. These players have only shown a small drop off but in 3 years time they wont be the same. So the Bok management will have some hard calls to make as all of them have aspirations to make the next world cup.

8 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

To all the illiterate whinging ABs below, Dobbo says the Irish are almost as good as your players at cheating, to which I heartily concur. Don't think their supporters are down there with you - and your ex-players on The Breakdown - yet when it comes to whinging though. Much nicer people.

75 Go to comments
j
james 1 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Go you black bastards!

18 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
Black Ferns name debutant off the bench to play Wallaroos

The pack lacks balance. Chelsea Bremner needs to start with Alana Bremner to #6 as they need to bulk up at lock & loosie. Canada, France, & England forwards basically outmuscled the Ferns in their wins at WXV1. Also, Kalounivale is an impact player, not a starter. Her workrate is poor. Better to come on with 20 mins left & go hard. Also Tu’u & Sae are basically the same player. Neither is a fetcher, I’d start Lucy. We’ll probably win this test well without being under pressure at set piece & breakdown. But a good win shouldn’t gloss over the fact that we’ve got to make structural improvements in the pack in order to compete up front with Canada, France, & England.

1 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

I’m predicting Ireland dine out on Bok complacency and make mince meat of the South Africans this weekend.

11 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Two ex-Wallabies react to Liam Wright’s injury and another captaincy change

I saw James slipper start a game (that’s start a game, we’re talking waiting for kick off) with two black eyes damn near swollen shut. It was the most Australian thing I’ve ever bloody seen.

1 Go to comments
H
Haami 2 hours ago
Steve Borthwick heaps pressure on All Blacks ahead of second Test

Yep “pressure”, the All Blacks live with it every waking moment of their day, they take it for walks, and tuck it in at night, and when his mate “expectation” shows up for a sleep over, they have to make extra room on the bus ride for both.

11 Go to comments
H
Haami 3 hours ago
Fin Baxter promoted as England chase history at Eden Park

Finn Baxter, my favorite kind of athlete, because he doesn’t look like one 🤣, I love this kid, looks like he should be sat at the counter of the local ice cream store, chowing down on a chocolate sundae. Not going head to head with some of the biggest nastiest test match props in the world? Bless him, he is going to have a stellar career and will be a pillar of the English pack for the next decade or more, mark my words.

9 Go to comments
H
Haami 3 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

High praise for POM, or a backhanded jab at the legacy of RHM?, anyway makes for great click bait, I’m guilty I took it hook line and sinker 🤣

75 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 3 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

There is only one Nz All Blacks ! Ireland will have to be great for the next 100 years to even come close and even if they field 15 starting NZ players they will still only be the All Blacks c team.

75 Go to comments
R
Ruby 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Ireland will never be the new All Blacks, the ABs are always the protagonists, humble and respectful, Ireland on the other hand with the slight taste of success of a short lived number 1 ranking declared themselves the best team in history despite never winning a knockout game, decided not to take the 3 time world champs seriously and paid the price, clearly antagonist behaviour. There needs to be a massive culture shift if they're ever going to be seen in the same light.

75 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Surprised a Saffa cannot see who the real ‘New All Blacks’ are, that is to say - a team all other teams now fear & strive to beat, a team with a skillful dynamic backline, enviable depth that allows the team to boast not one, but two powerful forward packs, innovative coaching with game plans that work under the current laws of the game, much to everyone else’s annoyance, & the largest player talent pool in waiting that the sport has ever seen, which will ensure they will remain world champions for years to come! Macca

75 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 5 hours ago
Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

Read this and then literally jumped on social media and saw that Freddie Steward is playing 15 for the second test. Looks like Furbank is injured. Bummer.

3 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Well they should be after all the IP Irish Rugby have received from NZ coaches and players.

75 Go to comments
C
Chris 6 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

I can’t believe they dropped Bundee Aki. Crazy.

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 6 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

the new ABs - well except for their record of overwhelming success.

75 Go to comments
D
Dave 6 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

No doubt ireland are a bloody good side, comparisons are a bit of a miss though. I don't recall Ritchie McCaw ever engaging in any b**** sledging. Just purely focused at getting on the ball.

75 Go to comments
j
john 7 hours ago
Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room

Pearce is an outstanding referee. Like everyone, he’s not always perfect (eg supporting Eddie Jones). In my experience the people who complain the most about the TMO are kiwis who hate getting constantly caught out with their obsession with cheating. That is one of the reasons the TMO’s role had to be enhanced because the rest of the world realised they weren’t getting a fair go against the prince of cheats McCaw and the man crush some referees had on him. They realised it was turning supporters away from the game. Now the All Blacks are being refeereed more fairly, other teams have passed them by and the All Blacks are struggling. Who would have thought the Springboks, the dumbest penalty magnets (read cheats) in world rugby for decades, would develop better discipline than the All Blacks. Amazing.

49 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 7 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Feeding the Irish inferiority-need-for-constant-affirmation-complex much LOLOL Also Richie won two RWCs.

75 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room
Search