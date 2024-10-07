The Jack Willis news Steve Borthwick doesn't want to hear

Toulouse could be set to deliver England coach Steve Borthwick another body blow and offer Jack Willis a new long-term contract that would run beyond the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reading-born Willis, 27, is under contract until next June, but there is an option for another year, which needs to be activated by December. The whispers coming out of France are that they would like him to stay for longer.

Educated at Henley College, Willis made 79 appearances for Wasps until they folded in October 2022, making the move to La Ville Rose, the fourth-largest city in France, a month later.

The switch across the channel has been an outstanding success for the father of two, who has won back-to-back Top 14 titles and the Champions Cup, beating Leinster in last season’s final.

Willis, who can play all three back-row positions, has fitted in perfectly alongside the likes of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack in Ugo Mola’s star-studded squad.

And it appears to be a two-sided love affair that is not going to end anytime soon, with Willis admitting last season, “We want to win things, and I think that is the thing I love about being here. I fell in love with that the minute I got here.”

Willis has made 40 appearances for Toulouse, including three this season, which all ended in victory. However, he has missed the last two games against Bordeaux, a re-run of last season’s Top 14 final, and Castres, and they have lost both.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willis had won 14 England caps before a neck injury ended his World Cup campaign but is not eligible for selection as things stand because of the RFU’s policy of not selecting players who ply their trade overseas.

Saracens, who have his younger brother Tom within their ranks, are long-time admirers, but it seems that not even the prospect of a family reunion will be enough to tempt Willis to swap France for North London.