The internet hates Springboks fans... reality disagrees
An avowed communist is now running New York. A literal Nazi sits in the White House. London is a blood-soaked war zone. None of these things are true, of course, but why should that matter when public opinion is pulled to the extreme fringes by sensationalists on social media?
Spend five minutes online and you’d swear South African rugby supporters are the most unbearable fans in sport. The loudest, the rudest, the most paranoid. Every referee is corrupt, every journalist biased, and every loss a conspiracy. According to the digital narrative, Springbok fans don’t just follow rugby, they wage crusades in the comment section.
A recent editorial on Planet Rugby claimed that Springbok supporters “need to grow up.” It struck a chord, but also a nerve. The writer wasn’t entirely wrong; some of what happens online really is draining. But the brush felt too broad. The piece talks about fans “weaponising victory” and “living through reflected glory.”
Perhaps there’s some truth in that, but isn’t all sport a kind of reflected glory? The joy, the tension, the chest-thumping pride; that’s the point of caring. To fault South Africans for feeling it too loudly is to confuse passion with pathology.
Even Oom Rugby – one of the sharpest rugby minds left on X – recently mused that the tone of fan discourse has become, well, exhausting. He wasn’t wrong either. A few voices really do dominate the feed with unfiltered outrage. But that’s true of every rugby nation with Wi-Fi and a chip on its shoulder. The difference is that South Africa’s noise travels further, because it sits at the intersection of global rugby relevance and national identity. The jersey means more, and so does the argument. It’s also true because the Springboks are currently rugby’s undisputed kings.
And yet, what certain commentators and journalists believe about South African rugby often gets mistaken for universal truth. When Stephen Jones of The Sunday Times branded the Springboks’ World Cup final win over New Zealand as “panicky,” or when The Telegraph’s Daniel Schofield called them “the most morally compromised team at the tournament,” they weren’t speaking for all Welsh or English fans, just as the trolls online don’t speak for all South Africans.
They simply have a platform, and more often than not, that platform isn’t earned. The same goes for the recurring spats between RugbyPass’s Ben Smith and Rassie Erasmus, or Smith’s fractious relationship with Bok supporters: it’s theatre, not truth, and it thrives because outrage has a higher click-through rate than context.
That, of course, is the dirty little secret of modern rugby culture: the outrage keeps the lights on. The clicks, the comments, the tribal volleys across social media, they’re what drive engagement, subscriptions, algorithms, and airtime. Rage doesn’t just fuel the circus; it is the circus. Without it, the tent would start to sag.
But step away from the screen and the caricature collapses. In the real world, South African supporters are some of the most dedicated in the game. They travel in numbers that defy economic gravity, filling stadiums in Dublin, London, and Paris while earning in rands and spending in euros. They come from a country where the economy wobbles, the power cuts out, and the cost of living is a contact sport. Yet they still shape their lives around the fate of an oval ball. And if you ever meet them on the road, they’ll probably hand you a bag of biltong and a cold beer before asking who you support.
If that’s toxicity, then passion needs rebranding.
Of course, there is a minority that gives everyone else a bad name. The conspiracy theorists. The refereeing obsessives. The people who believe Erasmus is the second-coming of the messiah. But the silent majority of supporters cringe when they see those same numbskulls misrepresent them online. They know the emptiest vessels make the most noise.
If you can’t tell the difference between a social media thread and a Test-match terrace, you’re not analysing fandom, you’re just scrolling anthropology. Still, the critics touch on something worth acknowledging. The line between passion and poison is thin.
Rugby thrives on tribalism, and tribalism thrives on rancour. The trick isn’t to silence it; it’s to remember that beneath the shouting lies shared affection for the same sport. If rugby were stripped of its edge – of the rivalries, the needle, the songs – it would lose half its heart.
And that brings us neatly to this weekend’s meeting with France.
If ever there was a fixture to test rugby’s emotional temperature, this is it. The bruisers from the south against the stylists of the north. The two champions of their hemispheres. The chance for revenge and the opportunity to reinforce the status quo.
The Paris crowd will be a wall of thunder, the Springboks will snarl at the chaos, and the rest of the rugby world will lean in. Online, there’ll be the usual fuss – questionable memes, outrage over decisions, sweeping declarations of moral superiority – but in the stadium, there’ll be something much rarer: joy. The simple, unfiltered joy of two of the best rugby cultures colliding.
Rugby would be better served if we remembered that difference. The internet exaggerates division, but the stands still unite. Fans argue ferociously for eighty minutes and then share a drink. They trade jerseys, not insults. The vitriol lives mostly online; the camaraderie lives in person.
At the same time, it would be naïve to wish tribalism away. Without it, there would be no storylines, no energy, no reason for anyone to care. A little friction keeps the wheels turning. The trick is to stop it from grinding the gears.
So, no, South African supporters aren’t the “worst” or “most toxic.” They’re passionate, flawed, and gloriously human – a microcosm of the sport itself. They can be infuriating one moment and inspiring the next, but they care in a way that moves the needle for everyone else.
Rugby doesn’t need fewer South African fans; it just needs fewer people mistaking the comments section for the crowd.
Because the real nightmare for the sport isn’t hostile South Africans, it’s indifferent ones. If the day ever comes when South Africans stop arguing, stop singing, stop spending their hard-earned rands to follow a game half a world away, rugby will feel it everywhere. The stadiums will sound a little quieter, the rivalries will feel a little flatter, and even the harshest critics will miss the roar they once mistook for trouble.
Rugby doesn’t suffer when South Africans care too much. It suffers when they don’t.
Goes for any sport and any fan base. Just spend sometime on the French or Italian pages. Scan the UFC fans comments or premiere league. Today’s fan base is heavily influenced by the media itself as a specific narrative is going to get them more engagement. The use of Bots etc and clickbait journalism is to blame too. They are just loving that we “hate” each other.
Excellent article.
I have just one gripe. “When Stephen Jones of The Sunday Times branded the Springboks’ World Cup final win over New Zealand as “panicky,””
, as you say, he’s just talking through his Bottom, as usual.
Ah yes. The site can do that on its own sometimes. Unfortunately they share a name.
The South African fans are like their head coach and their players…bad losers and even worse winners. The things they say and think are unhinged. As someone from the NH I much preferred the class of the AB’s, Aus or England when they were world champions compared to South Africa. Utterly unbearable. There’s no smoke without fire.
So nice of you to come out of retirement to p*ss on SA rugby and SA fans. You must be a real hoot at a party. That is, if you’re ever invited to one.
😭
I grew up in the eighties watching provincial games on the hard, cement benches of Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. As a teen I longed to see test rugby and my beloved Springboks play games against other nations. I always remember how far we have come from those days of isolation and division to where we are now as a unified, diverse and powerful team of fighters and winners. That green jersey is every school boy's dream and to wear it is absolutely massive. Every loss hurts because South African fans care, not just about rugby but about being a good person. Rugby for South Africans represents what's at the inner core of our nation’s psyche: struggle, overcome, never give up. The haters can hate all they like, spewing forth vitriol online but the lovers always win and the majority are lovers! Passionate about the team and ready to have a drink afterwards with the opposition fans. Can't wait for the kick off tonight. Go BOKKE! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦
At the end of it all the online stuff is for the clicks. You think we Bok supporters don't see how all the podcasts have taken on a distinctly saffa theme in their headlines to draw in comments and clicks from the bok supporters. And we will watch and comment because we love the game and our team. And we also see how some headlines and videos are designed to draw a response. Sometimes a vitriolic one and sometimes more in the spirit of the game. And we cringe inwardly when our less smart brethren don't see the rhetoric and are taken in and give the dividers what we want. But the average south African has grown up with love of the game at their heart. And the average bok supporter is not a rabid thug looking for a fight but rather is knowledgeable, respects the culture and traditions of the game. And yes we have long memories from watching the game for a long time. And perhaps our support is tinged with a bit of desperation in that we see what our society is capable of on a field, but cannot seem to replicate in real life. And we hope that the continued example set by the boks will finally convert us to better thinking in real society. It's happening slowly. But any bok supporter will be friendly and enjoy banter and share what they have because that is being south African.
Sorry I'm a bit late, but better late than never etc etc.
You've said in a nutshell(?) just what I think - the Boks in particular, along with the Proteas (of both genders, too) show what SA could, and hopefully will be - but probably not in my extended life! - when the politicians finally get it together and the wide diversity of the races (and genders) is put to the best use and proves what power we have. Slowly but surely. And we have a huge amount of thanks to give to the Genius (not the messiah) Rassie for seeing this possibility so long ago.
Great article. As a South African, I too have sometimes gone to far when a result doesn’t go our way. But more than often we enjoy the game, laugh and still braai afterwards.
The irony of course is that South Africans would not tolerate the behaviour of South Africans if they came across them wearing different colours. They have a lot to say about kiwi and England fans being arrogant etc etc, but nothing comes close to the sheer nauseating garbage that permeates every South African pore when it comes to rugby.
Very pleased you responded to the article by James While. I'm sure he is a decent sort of a fellow but overstepped in his critique of South African supporters.
I too cringed at the comments of some of the Boks supporters but they would have been in the absolute minority and no doubt, similar comments would have been forthcoming from supporters of other rugby nations.
I must compliment you on a well-written article.
They're annoying at all timea, massively ignorant, detached from reality, know next to nothing about the sport, too cheap to buy match tickets to support their teams and rely on the generosity of NH supporters to even have a national team.
But otherwise, sure.
Oh, look, it’s naaigie! The perpetual broken record.
Better get down to the docks, it’s Saturday afternoon. I’m sure a couple of sailors are waiting …
*times
Another balanced comment, thanks.
Duuuuude 🤝🏾
Ridiculously well put.
Well said, Dan 👏
By the measure applied here by DG, maybe Ben Smith is not a c!”t in real life, just on the internet,
As a South African, the Springbok fan that makes me ashamed the most, are the ones that pull out the old flag or support the all blacks.
albeit, fewer of both as the years pass
Well written! Thanks for your perspectives and colorful article. Much of it applies more broadly than to just South African rugby fans.
All part of the fun.
Plenty of decent ones about. They get respect and dignity back.
The seat sniffers get both barrells.
The same with fans of all teams in all sports.
We all love the sport at least.
You make a good point but do we really know who is behind the keyboard. Is it indeed a Saffa making the negative noise?
With regard to the thunder on Saturday- it is indeed loud. Loud when they score a loud boo when the opposition scores or goes for posts and dare I say very loud disapproval when they play badly themselves. Thunder indeed whatever is happening but in my experience their fans have mega respect for the Boks. This is as big as beating England for them.
We don’t like to be disrespected. That’s the problem with most British journalists by and large. They’ve set the narrative as Ben Smith (your boss DG) has done so on here. I doubt very much that a self respecting kiwi would stand for this if the tables were turned.
Personally, I find Kiwi fans the most annoying. Especially JW.
Discuss?
Long may it continue
lol 😂.