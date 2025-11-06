Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
International

The internet hates Springboks fans... reality disagrees

Siya Kolisi of South Africa make a selfie with fans after winning The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on October 4, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

An avowed communist is now running New York. A literal Nazi sits in the White House. London is a blood-soaked war zone. None of these things are true, of course, but why should that matter when public opinion is pulled to the extreme fringes by sensationalists on social media?

ADVERTISEMENT

Spend five minutes online and you’d swear South African rugby supporters are the most unbearable fans in sport. The loudest, the rudest, the most paranoid. Every referee is corrupt, every journalist biased, and every loss a conspiracy. According to the digital narrative, Springbok fans don’t just follow rugby, they wage crusades in the comment section.

A recent editorial on Planet Rugby claimed that Springbok supporters “need to grow up.” It struck a chord, but also a nerve. The writer wasn’t entirely wrong; some of what happens online really is draining. But the brush felt too broad. The piece talks about fans “weaponising victory” and “living through reflected glory.”

Perhaps there’s some truth in that, but isn’t all sport a kind of reflected glory? The joy, the tension, the chest-thumping pride; that’s the point of caring. To fault South Africans for feeling it too loudly is to confuse passion with pathology.

Even Oom Rugby – one of the sharpest rugby minds left on X – recently mused that the tone of fan discourse has become, well, exhausting. He wasn’t wrong either. A few voices really do dominate the feed with unfiltered outrage. But that’s true of every rugby nation with Wi-Fi and a chip on its shoulder. The difference is that South Africa’s noise travels further, because it sits at the intersection of global rugby relevance and national identity. The jersey means more, and so does the argument. It’s also true because the Springboks are currently rugby’s undisputed kings.

Fixture
Internationals
France
17 - 32
Full-time
South Africa
All Stats and Data

And yet, what certain commentators and journalists believe about South African rugby often gets mistaken for universal truth. When Stephen Jones of The Sunday Times branded the Springboks’ World Cup final win over New Zealand as “panicky,” or when The Telegraph’s Daniel Schofield called them “the most morally compromised team at the tournament,” they weren’t speaking for all Welsh or English fans, just as the trolls online don’t speak for all South Africans.

They simply have a platform, and more often than not, that platform isn’t earned. The same goes for the recurring spats between RugbyPass’s Ben Smith and Rassie Erasmus, or Smith’s fractious relationship with Bok supporters: it’s theatre, not truth, and it thrives because outrage has a higher click-through rate than context.

That, of course, is the dirty little secret of modern rugby culture: the outrage keeps the lights on. The clicks, the comments, the tribal volleys across social media, they’re what drive engagement, subscriptions, algorithms, and airtime. Rage doesn’t just fuel the circus; it is the circus. Without it, the tent would start to sag.

But step away from the screen and the caricature collapses. In the real world, South African supporters are some of the most dedicated in the game. They travel in numbers that defy economic gravity, filling stadiums in Dublin, London, and Paris while earning in rands and spending in euros. They come from a country where the economy wobbles, the power cuts out, and the cost of living is a contact sport. Yet they still shape their lives around the fate of an oval ball. And if you ever meet them on the road, they’ll probably hand you a bag of biltong and a cold beer before asking who you support.

ADVERTISEMENT

If that’s toxicity, then passion needs rebranding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, there is a minority that gives everyone else a bad name. The conspiracy theorists. The refereeing obsessives. The people who believe Erasmus is the second-coming of the messiah. But the silent majority of supporters cringe when they see those same numbskulls misrepresent them online. They know the emptiest vessels make the most noise.

Springboks fans
Fans of South Africa cheer during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

If you can’t tell the difference between a social media thread and a Test-match terrace, you’re not analysing fandom, you’re just scrolling anthropology. Still, the critics touch on something worth acknowledging. The line between passion and poison is thin.

Rugby thrives on tribalism, and tribalism thrives on rancour. The trick isn’t to silence it; it’s to remember that beneath the shouting lies shared affection for the same sport. If rugby were stripped of its edge – of the rivalries, the needle, the songs – it would lose half its heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that brings us neatly to this weekend’s meeting with France.

ADVERTISEMENT

If ever there was a fixture to test rugby’s emotional temperature, this is it. The bruisers from the south against the stylists of the north. The two champions of their hemispheres. The chance for revenge and the opportunity to reinforce the status quo.

The Paris crowd will be a wall of thunder, the Springboks will snarl at the chaos, and the rest of the rugby world will lean in. Online, there’ll be the usual fuss – questionable memes, outrage over decisions, sweeping declarations of moral superiority – but in the stadium, there’ll be something much rarer: joy. The simple, unfiltered joy of two of the best rugby cultures colliding.

Rugby would be better served if we remembered that difference. The internet exaggerates division, but the stands still unite. Fans argue ferociously for eighty minutes and then share a drink. They trade jerseys, not insults. The vitriol lives mostly online; the camaraderie lives in person.

At the same time, it would be naïve to wish tribalism away. Without it, there would be no storylines, no energy, no reason for anyone to care. A little friction keeps the wheels turning. The trick is to stop it from grinding the gears.

So, no, South African supporters aren’t the “worst” or “most toxic.” They’re passionate, flawed, and gloriously human – a microcosm of the sport itself. They can be infuriating one moment and inspiring the next, but they care in a way that moves the needle for everyone else.

Rugby doesn’t need fewer South African fans; it just needs fewer people mistaking the comments section for the crowd.

Because the real nightmare for the sport isn’t hostile South Africans, it’s indifferent ones. If the day ever comes when South Africans stop arguing, stop singing, stop spending their hard-earned rands to follow a game half a world away, rugby will feel it everywhere. The stadiums will sound a little quieter, the rivalries will feel a little flatter, and even the harshest critics will miss the roar they once mistook for trouble.

Rugby doesn’t suffer when South Africans care too much. It suffers when they don’t.

Related

Fiji developing mammoth forward bigger than Will Skelton says Nemani Nadolo

Former star Nemani Nadolo is warning the rugby world the Flying Fijians are developing a giant forward who eclipses Wallaby behemoth Will Skelton and predicts the Pacific Islands nation will reach the 2027 Rugby World Cup semi-finals in Australia.

Read Now

 

It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

33
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

31 Comments
C
CE 6 days ago

Goes for any sport and any fan base. Just spend sometime on the French or Italian pages. Scan the UFC fans comments or premiere league. Today’s fan base is heavily influenced by the media itself as a specific narrative is going to get them more engagement. The use of Bots etc and clickbait journalism is to blame too. They are just loving that we “hate” each other.

P
PK 7 days ago

Excellent article.

I have just one gripe. “When Stephen Jones of The Sunday Times branded the Springboks’ World Cup final win over New Zealand as “panicky,””

, as you say, he’s just talking through his Bottom, as usual.

D
DG 6 days ago

Ah yes. The site can do that on its own sometimes. Unfortunately they share a name.

E
EM 8 days ago

The South African fans are like their head coach and their players…bad losers and even worse winners. The things they say and think are unhinged. As someone from the NH I much preferred the class of the AB’s, Aus or England when they were world champions compared to South Africa. Utterly unbearable. There’s no smoke without fire.

A
Archibald 8 days ago

So nice of you to come out of retirement to p*ss on SA rugby and SA fans. You must be a real hoot at a party. That is, if you’re ever invited to one.

H
Hammer Head 8 days ago

😭

G
GQ 8 days ago

I grew up in the eighties watching provincial games on the hard, cement benches of Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. As a teen I longed to see test rugby and my beloved Springboks play games against other nations. I always remember how far we have come from those days of isolation and division to where we are now as a unified, diverse and powerful team of fighters and winners. That green jersey is every school boy's dream and to wear it is absolutely massive. Every loss hurts because South African fans care, not just about rugby but about being a good person. Rugby for South Africans represents what's at the inner core of our nation’s psyche: struggle, overcome, never give up. The haters can hate all they like, spewing forth vitriol online but the lovers always win and the majority are lovers! Passionate about the team and ready to have a drink afterwards with the opposition fans. Can't wait for the kick off tonight. Go BOKKE! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦

M
MB 9 days ago

At the end of it all the online stuff is for the clicks. You think we Bok supporters don't see how all the podcasts have taken on a distinctly saffa theme in their headlines to draw in comments and clicks from the bok supporters. And we will watch and comment because we love the game and our team. And we also see how some headlines and videos are designed to draw a response. Sometimes a vitriolic one and sometimes more in the spirit of the game. And we cringe inwardly when our less smart brethren don't see the rhetoric and are taken in and give the dividers what we want. But the average south African has grown up with love of the game at their heart. And the average bok supporter is not a rabid thug looking for a fight but rather is knowledgeable, respects the culture and traditions of the game. And yes we have long memories from watching the game for a long time. And perhaps our support is tinged with a bit of desperation in that we see what our society is capable of on a field, but cannot seem to replicate in real life. And we hope that the continued example set by the boks will finally convert us to better thinking in real society. It's happening slowly. But any bok supporter will be friendly and enjoy banter and share what they have because that is being south African.

D
DS 8 days ago

Sorry I'm a bit late, but better late than never etc etc.


You've said in a nutshell(?) just what I think - the Boks in particular, along with the Proteas (of both genders, too) show what SA could, and hopefully will be - but probably not in my extended life! - when the politicians finally get it together and the wide diversity of the races (and genders) is put to the best use and proves what power we have. Slowly but surely. And we have a huge amount of thanks to give to the Genius (not the messiah) Rassie for seeing this possibility so long ago.

W
Waldemar Hulscher 9 days ago

Great article. As a South African, I too have sometimes gone to far when a result doesn’t go our way. But more than often we enjoy the game, laugh and still braai afterwards.

E
EM 8 days ago

The irony of course is that South Africans would not tolerate the behaviour of South Africans if they came across them wearing different colours. They have a lot to say about kiwi and England fans being arrogant etc etc, but nothing comes close to the sheer nauseating garbage that permeates every South African pore when it comes to rugby.

r
rs 9 days ago

Very pleased you responded to the article by James While. I'm sure he is a decent sort of a fellow but overstepped in his critique of South African supporters.

I too cringed at the comments of some of the Boks supporters but they would have been in the absolute minority and no doubt, similar comments would have been forthcoming from supporters of other rugby nations.

I must compliment you on a well-written article.

D
DC 9 days ago

They're annoying at all timea, massively ignorant, detached from reality, know next to nothing about the sport, too cheap to buy match tickets to support their teams and rely on the generosity of NH supporters to even have a national team.


But otherwise, sure.

A
Archibald 8 days ago

Oh, look, it’s naaigie! The perpetual broken record.


Better get down to the docks, it’s Saturday afternoon. I’m sure a couple of sailors are waiting …

H
Hammer Head 8 days ago

*times

R
RW 9 days ago

Another balanced comment, thanks.

T
TM 9 days ago

Duuuuude 🤝🏾

Ridiculously well put.

G
Grant 9 days ago

Well said, Dan 👏

R
RW 10 days ago

By the measure applied here by DG, maybe Ben Smith is not a c!”t in real life, just on the internet,

J
JJ 10 days ago

As a South African, the Springbok fan that makes me ashamed the most, are the ones that pull out the old flag or support the all blacks.

J
JJ 10 days ago

albeit, fewer of both as the years pass

R
R F 10 days ago

Well written! Thanks for your perspectives and colorful article. Much of it applies more broadly than to just South African rugby fans.

D
Dave Didley 10 days ago

All part of the fun.


Plenty of decent ones about. They get respect and dignity back.


The seat sniffers get both barrells.


The same with fans of all teams in all sports.


We all love the sport at least.

W
Willardi 10 days ago

You make a good point but do we really know who is behind the keyboard. Is it indeed a Saffa making the negative noise?

With regard to the thunder on Saturday- it is indeed loud. Loud when they score a loud boo when the opposition scores or goes for posts and dare I say very loud disapproval when they play badly themselves. Thunder indeed whatever is happening but in my experience their fans have mega respect for the Boks. This is as big as beating England for them.

D
DP 10 days ago

We don’t like to be disrespected. That’s the problem with most British journalists by and large. They’ve set the narrative as Ben Smith (your boss DG) has done so on here. I doubt very much that a self respecting kiwi would stand for this if the tables were turned.

H
Hammer Head 10 days ago

Personally, I find Kiwi fans the most annoying. Especially JW.


Discuss?

B
Bruiser 10 days ago

Long may it continue

D
DP 10 days ago

lol 😂.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 11 minutes ago
Former All Black centurion pinpoints where Robertson's issues lie

Anyway, we’ve been seeing the same games for the past two years with Robertson. A lot of inconsistency. A team, indeed, that reacts more than it acts. They don’t seem to have enough established foundations to maintain their structure and game plan throughout a match. As soon as the game swings on a single incident — like Saturday with Taylor’s yellow card — they fall apart. It’s a recurring issue with this team.

Razor says in his post-match comments that he understands the fans’ disappointment and that he (and his staff) are doing everything they can to prepare this team properly. Honestly, that’s not the impression we get. The constant — and poor — selection of certain players undermines his message.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 33 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 47 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 47 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 56 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.