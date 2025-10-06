Edmed on Schmidt’s pre-game message and ‘big step’ against All Blacks

Joe Schmidt issued a fearless message to the Wallabies ahead of last weekend’s Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks, calling on those in gold jerseys to back themselves. It’s a confident mindset that Tane Edmed embraced, taking “a big step” opposite Damian McKenzie.

Following the All Blacks’ nine-point win against the Wallabies in Auckland, both teams made a change at No. 10 for the reverse fixture. Beauden Barrett was ruled out with a shoulder injury, and Schmidt decided to shift James O’Connor to the bench.

With Tom Lynagh unavailable, the Wallabies coach selected Edmed in the starting side for just the second time. Edmed had featured in the First XV against Los Pumas in Sydney, before moving to the bench for the first Bledisloe Cup Test.

60,113 fans watched on at Perth’s Optus Stadium as Edmed helped the Wallabies take the lead twice during the first half, with the playmaker converting three penalties – the final successful attempt seeing the hosts lead for the next 16 minutes.

Edmed had enjoyed some positive involvements in attack during the opening 40, before a rapid double from Quinn Tupaea saw the All Blacks take control. After playing the full 80 minutes against the All Blacks, Edmed was fairly positive when reflecting on the experience.

“That was Joe [Schmidt]. The message he drove all week was let’s not live on our knees, let’s play and let’s back ourselves,” Edmed told reporters in Perth.

“I’ve kind of learned that I would rather come off playing and trying to take opportunities rather than being in my shell and drifting through the game.

“I’m still a little bit disappointed with a few of those errors, especially one before the half, kick out on the full [that] kind of leads to a try. That’s the sort of stuff in Test match footy you can’t afford to do.



Match Summary 3 Penalty Goals 2 1 Tries 4 0 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 134 Carries 112 4 Line Breaks 5 16 Turnovers Lost 12 7 Turnovers Won 3

“That’s going to be a focus, trying to eliminate those. But as a 10, so many involvements, it’s going to happen, but it’s how you brush if off.”

While the All Blacks scored three tries to none during the first half, the Wallabies were still in the fight deep into the contest. McKenzie extended the All Blacks’ lead to 11 with a penalty in the 61st minute, before a try to Len Ikitau made it a one-score game yet again.

As rain continued to pour down from above, McKenzie iced the match with a crucial shot at the sticks with 10 to play. George Bower had the final point-scoring say with a try – the prop’s first in professional rugby – as the visitors secured a series sweep.

“Damian’s a class player. I’ve played plenty against him Super Rugby. We’re probably a bit different in terms of he’s very athletic, very nippy, a really big running threat where I’m probably a bit different in terms of how I play,” Edmed explained when asked about McKenzie.

“I was just pretty happy to get through 80 minutes against the All Blacks… it’s a big step for me to go 80 minutes against a side like that and go up against someone like Damian.”

After The Rugby Championship, the Wallabies turn their focus to their Spring Tour, which starts later this month against Japan on October 25. The Australians will also face England, Italy, Ireland and France before their 2025 season draws to a close.

Four Wallabies have worn the No. 10 jersey in 2025, with the others being Noah Lolesio, Lynagh and O’Connor. But as Edmed mentioned after Saturday’s loss, “there definitely is an opportunity” to play more minutes in the matches ahead.

“It’s hard not to maybe think about that. I tried not to this week, just trying to worry about the moment in front of our faces and try to be as present as I could be,” he said.

“There definitely is an opportunity there but you’ve got to try and play well consistently each week and that’s how you develop trust with your teammates and your coaches and that’s the most important thing.”