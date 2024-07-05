Select Edition

International

Talking points as Wales bid to end their search for success Down Under

By PA
Wales' blindside flanker Aaron Wainwright (C) is tackled during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Australia at the OL Stadium in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon, south-eastern France on September 24, 2023. (Photo by Francis BOMPARD / AFP) (Photo by FRANCIS BOMPARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Wales kick off their Australia tour on Saturday when they tackle the Wallabies in Sydney.

Warren Gatland’s team face two Tests followed by an appointment with Queensland Reds as they look to rediscover a winning formula that has deserted them since the 2023 World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some key talking points heading into the game.

Wales have gone under Down Under

It is 55 years since Wales beat the Wallabies on Australian soil. That 19-16 success at Sydney Cricket Ground in 1969 was secured by a Wales team featuring players like JPR Williams, John Dawes, Barry John and Gareth Edwards, but it has been one-way traffic during 11 subsequent meetings.

Wales lost the lot, including sizeable defeats such as 63-6 (1991), 42-3 (1996) and 31-0 (2007), although the last time they visited in 2012 they went down by a combined margin of just three points across the second and third Tests.

Both nations are in rebuilding mode during the early stages of a four-year World Cup cycle, yet history shows how tough a task Wales face.

Gatland welcomes reinforcements

Wales’ opening summer international saw them lose 41-13 against South Africa at Twickenham, but as that game fell outside World Rugby’s fixture schedule window it meant that England-based players Nick Tompkins, Josh Hathaway, Dillon Lewis, Archie Griffin, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza and Tommy Reffell were unavailable for selection.

Gatland can now call on their services again, though, as Wales target a first Test match victory for nine months. Jenkins and Reffell, especially, are cornerstones of the head coach’s pack, and they will have huge roles to play in Sydney, while it will be fascinating to see how uncapped Gloucester back Josh Hathaway fares at the top level.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
21
27
First try wins
40%
Home team wins
40%

Life after Eddie Jones

Australia slumped to a World Cup low at the 2023 tournament in France, making a pool stage exit for the first time before head coach Eddie Jones’ reign ended just 10 months into a five-year contract. The former England boss won only two of his nine games in charge, with Wales among those to pile on the misery through a 40-6 World Cup victory in Lyon.

Australian rugby chiefs then turned to former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, who masterminded three Six Nations title triumphs and victories over New Zealand during a success-laden time at the helm, and he is now poised for a first game as Wallabies head coach amid considerable expectation that he can turn things around.

Ben Thomas moves to number 10

It is safe to say that Wales’ number 10 shirt is up for grabs. Since Gatland returned for a second stint as Wales head coach ahead of the 2023 Six Nations, Cardiff prospect Thomas will become his sixth different starting fly-half. Dan Biggar has now retired from Test rugby, while the experienced Gareth Anscombe suffered another injury setback during the World Cup.

Owen Williams, Sam Costelow and Ioan Lloyd have also had chances of varying degrees, and attention now turns to Thomas, who regularly features for Cardiff as a centre. He returns to Test rugby three years after his last Wales appearance, and the stage is his to make a statement.

Aaron Wainwright hits half-century

Number eight Wainwright will become the latest member of Wales’ 50-cap club when he runs out in Sydney on Saturday, and there can be little doubt about the value he brings to Gatland’s team. Consistency is his trademark, and he has effortlessly filled a position that Taulupe Faletau made his own for many seasons, featuring in two thirds of the Tests Wales have played since he made his debut against Argentina in San Juan six years ago.

Wainwright’s experience and reliability will be crucial if Wales are to make an impact Down Under, with his work alongside back-row colleagues Reffell and Taine Plumtree being a vital cog in the machinery.

Latest Features

FEATURE

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

FEATURE

Scotland fly under the radar on voyage of discovery

Away from the bright lights of Southern Hemisphere heavyweights, Gregor Townsend has time to widen his talent pool in the Test arena

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Steve Borthwick has slowly turned his England team from unloved no-hopers to thrill seekers - a win in New Zealand would be seismic.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 27 minutes ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Sloppy game. Poor ball protection on carries and shockingly bad lineouts in the rain

3 Go to comments
J
Johann 28 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Just for my benefit could you stop writing POM, because I never know if it refers to an Englishman or a niggly, grumpy Irish flanker.

67 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Dunno about this idea of Wales winning a game…

3 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Ex-Brumbies & Leicester coach Dan McKellar joins Waratahs

Getting like the EPL with musical chairs for the managers / coaches?

2 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Baby Bok complacency, after the outsize Fiji victory and previous wins vs Argentina. My guess is that they were looking ahead to the England game. There is no excuse for the team not being more competitive. Win or lose they should have been in the game, but they just looked blunt, inaccurate and bereft of ideas. And it has probably cost them a shot at the title. Disappointing. Well played Argentina.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Template alert. A [World Cup/Series] victory would be an historic achievement for [any given NH team] and all [insert number of them] are capable of pulling it off, given either their own prowess or the state of the opposition, but I just feel it might be a bridge too far so I’m going for [insert next best, respectable outcome]. Seriously though, this is Englands best chance in a long time. To think that this is version 1 of Razor’s ABs. Still extremely difficult to beat. Whatever the outcome of this series - imagine the possible version by 2027.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

I see Etzebeth is whinging again. He is accusing the Irish media of targetting him after he fabricated a story and lied about Irish players being ‘arrogant’ after the quarter final. Poor Eben…..What is it with this sack of shit?

50 Go to comments
v
victor 3 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Where can I watch the game?

10 Go to comments
s
steve 3 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Don't listen to AG for starters 😂

3 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
England is nice but the Springboks will be a true test of the All Blacks' mettle

Borthwick is gradually building a non-nonsense kind of team, with a back-to-basics workmanlike style. And I am backing him to do a good job of it, over time. If they aren’t already a legitimate contender against all comers then we should expect them to get there within the next year. Don’t expect the prettiest or most elegant rugby, but don’t underestimate their potential. FWIW I would not be surprised to see a relatively under-cooked NZ team lose to England in this series. You have to back Razor’s record in the longer run, but again it is a team in rebuild. Most of the magic emerges in teams when they have built experience as a unit. It’s when you get the roles, accuracy, timing and anticipation working that you get the results. It also helps to prove your selections and develop your squad depth. England are one year ahead of NZ in that rebuild process. I would love to see NZ win, but it is a lot to ask right. now. NZ deserve a break as Razor gets it all working together. As relates to NZ/SA, I expect those to be the biggest games of the 2024 season.

32 Go to comments
c
colin 3 hours ago
Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

Great player, did the business always for Scotland. Sadly after a quick shag with a groupie realises he still loves his wife. Cut the man some slack

4 Go to comments
R
Rian 4 hours ago
Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

Murray isn't starting because in the six nations he gave England the ball which allowed smith to score a drop goal winning the game for England. It was a terrible decision and Casey deserves the start.

3 Go to comments
N
Neil 5 hours ago
The key areas for England as they chase prized New Zealand scalp

I’m dialing back my expectations, though remain optimistic, and while a win would be great, a performance on par with those we’ve seen over the last 3 games is fine with me.

3 Go to comments
D
David 5 hours ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Wonderful result for SH rugby. A highly competitive future Argentina is very welcome.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Top read Mick, I hope how the All Blacks can also remember (or come across this article) that identity and live by it! Lets hope both sides have a mixture of it.

67 Go to comments
D
Don M 5 hours ago
Is Ireland versus South Africa a battle for the title of ‘world champions’?

Thanks Nick and everyone who contributed to this thread. It’s been a fascinating read.

367 Go to comments
M
Michael 5 hours ago
Ardie Savea labels Scott Robertson's All Blacks influence 'refreshing'

Ardie voted for Fozzie to stay after the win over the Boks in Ellis park - that was a missed opportunity

3 Go to comments
B
Barry 6 hours ago
Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Scary times for Wales and a lesson to any other union in how NOT to conduct their affairs. I’ve sympathy for their long suffering fans but the game has been run into the ground over there. The seniors will be propping up the 6N for the rest of the decade, their U20’s are unremarkable and their club teams offer nothing. They’d struggle to improve things with a blank cheque but they have to navigate this within a tight budget now and salary caps across their national contracts. If Gatland can make them in anyway competitive again it would eclipse most of his previous achievements with them.

2 Go to comments
m
monty 6 hours ago
England is nice but the Springboks will be a true test of the All Blacks' mettle

Bidwell is just a troll.

32 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
Jono Gibbes' ‘do-or-die’ reaction to late, late New Zealand U20s win

Jonno Gibbes yet another Chiefs region coach heading up the ranks. And with overseas experience! So far - off the top of my head: D Rennie, W Gatland, V Cotter, W Smith, Joe Schmidt, J Gibbes, C McMillan, the Great Fozzie, and some bloke called Razor - from Tauranga?

1 Go to comments
