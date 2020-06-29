2:03am, 29 June 2020

The Rebels’ round two Super Rugby AU match against the Reds will not be played at AAMI Park after the Queensland government’s crackdown on Victorian sports teams.

The Queensland government announced on Monday that sporting teams from or that have played in Melbourne, or have played a team that has travelled from Melbourne in the preceding fortnight, must quarantine for 14 days.

That his put the future of the upcoming Super Rugby AU campaign into question, leading the Melbourne Rebels to release the following statement:

“Further to today’s announcement by the Queensland Government detailing quarantine provisions for any sporting teams travelling to or playing against teams from Victoria, the Melbourne Rebels can confirm that we are currently evaluating alternative venues in NSW to host our Round 2 Super Rugby AU match against the Queensland Reds on Friday 10 July.

“The Melbourne Rebels relocated to Canberra last Friday 26 June, taking decisive action following consultation with Rugby Australia, RUPA and SANZAAR, given that such state government restrictions were a possibility due to the spike in COVID cases in Victoria.

“50 Rebels players and coaching staff are currently preparing as best as possible for this Saturday night’s opening clash with the Brumbies at GIO Stadium.Whilst the exact venue for next Friday’s match against the Reds is yet to be determined, following consultation with Rugby Australia and Queensland Health the match has been officially confirmed to proceed.

“By 10 July, all Rebels players and staff will have been out of Victoria for the required 14 days to ensure that the Reds do not require to quarantine upon their return to Queensland after the match.

“The Rebels touring party has also been and will continue to be subject to periodic COVID testing which has thus far returned only negative test results.

“We thank all state governments for their open collaboration and working with us throughout these unique circumstances.

“The ongoing base of the Melbourne Rebels squad following this 10 July fixture is currently also being determined, with a bye scheduled for Round 3. Not unlike other teams and codes domestically and abroad, the short-term relocation of the Melbourne Rebels away from Australia’s sporting capital has been a challenging and evolving situation.

“It is a sacrifice from our club, players and staff which provides for the commencement and continuation of the 2020 Super Rugby AU competition and illustrates our commitment to the future prosperity to Rugby in Australia.”

After almost four months out of action, the Australian Super Rugby clubs and the Western Force are set to kick-off the Australian domestic league on July 3 in a clash between the Reds and the Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.