Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

Stuart Hogg has been warned that he will be sent to prison if there is another breach of his bail conditions after he admitted contact with his estranged wife, Gillian.

The former Scotland captain has recently come out of retirement to join French club Montpellier later in the summer on a two-year deal with the option for a third career.

It was revealed earlier this week that Hogg, who was earning around £580,000 a season with the Exeter Chiefs, his new contract with Montpellier is expected to be worth around £350,000 per season.

The British & Lions ace appeared in Jedburgh Sheriff Court after being arrested on Tuesday for repeatedly contacting Gillian. He spent a night in the cells, where he admitted breaching his bail, and sentencing has been deferred.

Hogg, 32, is set to stand trial later this month after being charged with stalking in Glasgow and Hawick and sending messages of an alarming and distressing nature in Hawick and Devon.

It is alleged that he monitored his wife’s communications, tracked his movements, controlled her family life for seven years and also accused her of infidelity.

He is set to be the best man at his older brother Graham’s wedding this week and has been warned that any more off-field dramas will likely result in him being denied bail and sent to prison.

Sheriff Kevin McCarron told Hogg, Scotland’s all-time leading try-scorer, that only his clean record saved him from a spell behind bars.

“It is only the fact that you have no previous that will allow me to liberate you. I will set additional conditions for you not to contact Gillian Hogg. No contact means no contact.

“Just to be clear, if there is any repeat of this, it is highly unlikely you will be granted your liberty,” he said.

Hogg is set to start pre-season with Montpellier shortly.