Clubless Jonny Gray snapped up by Top 14 giants

Scotland lock Jonny Gray has signed for Top 14 finalists Bordeaux-Begles ahead of next season, as reported by RugbyPass.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since April after his immediate departure from Exeter Chiefs, where he had spent the last four years of his career.

The 77-cap Scot has been out of action for over a year now after dislocating his knee in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final in May 2023.

His move to Bordeaux has now been confirmed as one of two recruits by the club, with Bayonne prop Matis Perchaud also joining.

The club also announced the departure of eleven players- Clement Maynadier, Jandre Marias, Kane Douglas, Lekso Kaulashvili, Thomas Jolmes, Madosh Tambwe, Antoine Miquel, Zack Holmes, Mael Moustin, Yahnis El Maslouhi and Theo Nanette.

“Jonny has been a big part of our journey in recent seasons,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said after Gray’s exit.

“He has been a great figure to have amongst our squad, with his international experience and the physicality he brings to games – his tackle stats speak for themselves.

“He has experienced some injury frustration during the end of his time with us, but I’m sure Jonny will do everything he can to come back stronger as he moves on to the next step of his rugby journey.

“I’d like to thank Jonny for everything he gave to the Chiefs shirt, and I know the club and fans will join me in wishing him all the best for the future.”