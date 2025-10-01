Strikes and suspensions: Grenoble in total disorder after Top 14 failure

Troubling days at the Stade des Alpes, as FC Grenoble might be heading towards a no-show for Friday’s match against Provence due to players having gone on strike in support of backs coach Nicolas Nadau.

Nadau was suspended at the beginning of the week by the ‘Rouges et Bleus’ board following an altercation with the club’s medical staff that occurred in last week’s defeat against CA Brive. Tighthead Johannes Jonker was unable to return back to the game after Grenoble’s medical team failed to meet the 15-minute blood replacement threshold, resulting in Nadau voicing his anger.

The Ligue Nationale de Rugby opened an enquiry and notified the club on Sunday, with Grenoble’s President Patrick Goffi suspending Nadau. Although it hasn’t been made public, Nadau’s contract might be terminated in the following days.

During Monday morning’s training, the squad learned about Nadau’s suspension, with team leaders publicly protesting the board’s decision, which prompted a reaction from Goffi. French outlet Rugbyrama contacted Grenoble’s chairman, who made the following statement concerning the player’s dissatisfaction.

“I saw them this morning, and I explained the situation to them. And I repeat: their going on strike will not change anything. It is even counterproductive; it goes against the interests they want to defend. Everyone assumes their responsibilities, and it is not the players who decide this kind of thing. They are responsible adults, professionals, and players. Their responsibility is to play. The club’s responsibility is to provide them

with an alternative solution. But threatening the management with a strike is not the right thing to do to find a positive solution to this situation, first and foremost in the interest of Nicolas Nadau.”

Despite returning to the club on Tuesday, the team refused to train, raising the possibility of missing Friday’s game. The local players’ association, Provale, released an official statement in support of the players’ decision and their expressed concerns.

“In the absence of this key member of staff, we have noted that the conditions are not in place to ensure the smooth running of training sessions. This situation compromises the players’ safety, as the minimum supervision stipulated by the various regulations is not being respected. Furthermore, in such a climate, how can players work effectively,calmly, and safely on the field and therefore achieve the quality required for this level of

competition?”

Grenoble are scheduled to host Provence at Stade des Alpes this Friday; however, there has not yet been an official confirmation regarding whether the match will proceed as planned.