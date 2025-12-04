Stormers missing multiple Springbok superstars for French challenge

Only two South Africa internationals who were involved in the Springboks’ Quilter Nations Series campaign will feature for the Stormers on Friday in their opening fixture of the Investec Champions Cup campaign against Bayonne.

The Springboks completed an unbeaten November campaign last week with a 73-0 win against Wales, and only three members of the squad travelled to France this week to prepare for the clash with the Top 14 outfit at the Stade Jean-Dauger – Ben-Jason Dixon, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Zachary Porthen.

Dixon will start in the back-row against Bayonne, while Mchunu will also make his Stormers debut in the No.1 jersey. Porthen, meanwhile, missed out on selection.

Of the three, only Dixon faced Wales last week, while Mchunu, who joined the Bok squad midway through November, was a reserve alongside coach Duane Vermeulen.

Elsewhere in the squad, the Stormers have made plenty of changes from the side that triumphed over Munster last week to extend their lead at the top of the United Rugby Championship table, notably with in-form No.8 Evan Roos dropping to the bench.

“We are up against a team with an impressive home record and it will require a big performance to start this competition with a win away from home,” said Stormers director of rugby John Dobson.

“We are excited about some of the new combinations and feel we are well set up to maintain full intensity for 80 minutes on Friday night,” he said.

DHL Stormers: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Dylan Maart, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Clinton Swart, 9 Imad Khan, 8 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Connor Evans, 4 Salmaan Moerat (captain), 3 Neethling Fouché, 2 JJ Kotzé, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Replacements: 16 Lukhanyo Vokozela, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Adré Smith, 20 JD Schickerling, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Dewaldt Duvenage, 23 Jonathan Roche