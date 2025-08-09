Ex-All Black coach Steve Hansen's verdict on Richie Mo'unga's new deal
Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says NZR’s new deal with Richie Mo’unga which will bring the playmaker back from Japan is a win-win for both parties.
Mo’unga will return to New Zealand in July 2026 on an 18-month deal that runs until the end of the 2027, meaning the first five could feature for the All Blacks in his third Rugby World Cup.
Hansen believed Mo’unga would bolster the depth at one of the most crucial positions, with three quality options available for Scott Robertson.
“It’s obviously a good outcome for Richie, he’s agreed to do it so he’s happy with it,” Hansen told Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB.
“I think he’s a quality player available for the All Blacks so it’s a great outcome for them as well.
“We know he’s a quality player, he’s won many, many titles. The five-eighths your main computer so he’s obviously doing a good job in the team he’s in [Toshiba].
“He’s had a second World Cup and performed at those levels as well. It adds to the depth with Beauden playing very well, McKenzie playing well.
“You need depth to be able to win World Cups.”
Although Mo’unga will return in July next year, he won’t be eligible for Test rugby until October despite the All Blacks heading to South Africa for a historic three-match series.
That means he will likely lace up for Canterbury in the Bunnings NPC until his eligibility lapses before the end-of-year tour.
With a reduced Test calender in 2027 ahead of the Rugby World Cup, there will be limited game time for Mo’unga to familiarise himself again with Test rugby.
On concerns Mo’unga could be undercooked heading into the showpiece event, Hansen believed his former experience will be enough. Concerns over the strength of Japanese rugby are overblown according to Hansen.
“He’ll be prepared. You’ve seen Ardie Savea come back and play, you’ve seen Beauden Barrett come back and play. Both of them played well,” he said.
“I think there is a bit of a myth from years gone by about Japanese rugby, that it’s not strong enough for preparing you for Test footy, but a lot has changed up here, the coaching, the depth of playing quality across all the teams.
“It’s a very competitive competition. To be in a winning team like he has, you’ve got to be playing well, got to be committed to your standards and the stuff your team needs you to be doing.
“I’ve got no doubt he’ll come back and play well.
“Test rugby is a big step up from Super Rugby or Japanese rugby, doesn’t matter where you are going, the step up is big.
“We know he’s been there before and done the job before. Players like Jerome Kaino came back and was a superstar.”
Lol… agree. He still has those photos of Razor!!!!!😁😁😁
the fact is mounga is coming back and he’ll be the go to 10 . thats the end of it , unless he gets injured .
I know that’s what you see but the facts say very different.
For everyone interested in real stats, not the random and self-serving samples some have come up with, here's a comparison of 2019-2023 for AB 10's against top 6 and top 3 opponents. This was the era when Hansen was in decline, then Foster was in charge, and it was a choice between Barrett, McKenzie and the man neither of them wanted, Richie Mo'unga, but had finally started to regularly pick for NZ at 10 against top 6 and top 3 opponents.
Damien McKenzie, 2019-2023. 3 from 3 against top 6, 0 from 0 against Top 3. In those five years Hansen couldn’t pick him [he had only picked him once between 2016 and 2018 anyway] and Foster only picked him three times, and never against a Top 3. So he is irrelevant to this discussion.
Beauden Barrett, 2019-2023. Between 2017 and 2018 Barrett ran at 16 from 20 against top 6 opponents, but only 3 from 7 against top 3 opponents. So because doubts were creeping in everywhere about Barrett's ability to win games against major opponents, and because McKenzie was injured in 2019, he was stripped of the 10 jersey in world cup year and it was given to Mo'unga. So 1/1 and 0/0 in that year. Then 2020-2023, when Barrett was competing for the 10 jersey with Mo'unga, 4 from 10 against top 6 opponents, 2 from 7 against top 3 opponents. Again, having held the jersey for most of 2022, Barrett was stripped of it in world cup year. And it was again given to Mo'unga. Overall 2019 to 2023, 45% against top 6, 28% against Top 3.
Richie Mo'unga, 2019-2023. Dumped into 10 in world cup year 2019 after 1 game against a top 6 team and none against a top 3 team, he still managed 4 from 7 against Top 6, 2 from 4 against Top 3. Then the 2020-2023 period, when he was competing with Barrett for 10 on a level playing instead of being sacrificed in a last-minute Hail Mary play, 14 from 22 against Top 6, 3 from 7 against Top 3. So overall, after having to deal with all the pressure of playing in the AB's most important position in two world cups, and having to rescue Foster in 2022, 62% against top 6, 45% against Top 3.
Mo'unga is not stellar, but he is markedly better than Barrett. On an equalised basis against Top 6 opponents in the same 2019-2023 time period he produced 7 wins for every five Barrett produced, and against Top 3 opponents produced 5 for every 3 Barrett produced. Hansen's claim that Mo'unga had to "earn the jersey' would have a lot more credibility if he wasn't up against Barrett and McKenzie, who have both been tried and have both failed.
5 test wins in a row? They have all done that. Dmac did or just last year. Simples.
Given that Hansen botched Mo'unga's entry into test rugby, you have to wonder why he's still talking about him, and why others are still listening.
In August 2018, after Hansen finally picked Mo'unga in the full AB squad he publicly undermined him by dismissing his achievements with the Crusaders as the product of sitting behind "A Rolls Royce pack", a line Robertson repeated sarcastically a week later when making his own assessment of Mo'unga's achievement in driving the Crusaders to back to back SR's after a decade of nothing.
Hansen then did his level best to ignore him in 2018. He tried his golden boy Beauden Barrett, and failed, tried McKenzie, and failed. Unable to even pretend either was up to running the AB's at the top level, in world cup year 2019 Hansen dumped Mo'unga in the end deep and made him the AB starting 10 with next to no lead in.
Not satisfied with grossly mismanaging the entry of a player in the most important position in the AB team, in conjunction with Ian Foster he came up with the disastrous dual playmaker system, a tactic that undermined Mo'unga on the field in the same way Hansen had undermined him off the field. And to complete the job, Hansen then made sure his mate Ian Foster, the worst AB's coach in the professional era, got the job between 2020 and 2023, perpetuating that failed system.
Hansen's mistreatment of Mo'unga is the primary piece of evidence in assessing his steep decline as AB's coach after 2016. Why would anyone take seriously a man who stopped understanding the top end of test rugby a decade ago? He has now become the NZ version of Jake White, a once great, RWC winning coach who reveals his irrelevance every time he opens his mouth.
Dmac was MOM in the sole game he played at 10. Scored 24 points against France, and this France actually had over half a dozen players around the 50cap mark and nearly all played in the 6N.
Otherwise, have to agree, Richie was the new age player you have to pamper, and he rolled the dice with him using his go to strat, just like an addict would.
Well said . Richie Mo’unga was treated appallingly by Steve Hansen and Ian Foster. The guy should have been the first choice from 2018 onwards. As you say the dual player maker role was a disaster and undermined Richie completely. I agree with your other comment that Razor has gone down the same path pandering to Barrett and McKenzie, at the expense of others. You can throw up and coming Northland and Crusaders 10, Rivez Reihana , another who should be looked at.
That’s incorrect tho. Hansen had BB at 10 and Dmac at 15 and was winning at 85%. Dmacs grand mother died when he was in Arg so he left the squad and went home so Hansen was FORCED to select Mounga. Dmac then got injured in SR in 19 and was out of the WC. Moungas win % according to the stats on starting at 10 v our top 6 opponents show he is behind the other 2 by quite a bit.
5 years of playing test rugby and he loses 2/3rds of the time v France and England just simply isn’t good enough. He does not lead the win stats over any country. Both BB and Dmac have superior stays. Not even close at times.
I couldn’t agree more and have been saying this for years. Foster continued the act with the need to play BB, his favourite player. Razor will not make this mistake.
It does feel like this was the missing piece in Razor’s RWC squad and has covered his only area of weakness.
They have a great starting pack, he’s still finding the best balance in the back row but has all the players he needs to succeed and this was the player he needed to give more options at 10 & 15, which he now has.
It’s been a slow build under Razor but feels like things are coming together at the right time.
I loved Steve Hansen’s descriptions, BB playing very well and D-Mac playing well . . . so Steve H still confirms BB would be his starting 10. . . and it’s on RM to prove he is at that level when he returns.
I’m afraid there’s no proving that. No one can be on BBs level in Hansens head.
Hansen loved him a bit of BB. Even when it was obvious he wasn’t the best in either the 10 or 15 position. He could no longer ignore RM so he switched Smith back to the wing and told BB to run the game from 15. That’s why we struggled. Foster continued this.
🤦♂️🤣 prove he’s at the level … there’s nothing to prove , he’s walking into the jersey
I can’t remember Jerome as standing out for coming back any different, so that’s obviously a good thing, but Beaudens return last year definitely stood out as the first time I felt someone was ready for test football immediately upon returning.
TBH though Jerome is a special individual, I could believe he’s also one for instance that could come back and do a job immediately after injury etc, Nonu, another, who could go all around the world and pull out his A game every time.
Test rugby is not a big step up from Super Rugby though, that’s the issue. In JRLO a player in Mo’unga’s position only needs to play as well as he needs to to get his team over the line. In Super, you are going to be getting regular test match level games, where you’re asked to pull out more to win. Admittedly that’s less so the case for Richie (being a Crusader), as not all the teams are at the required standard, and he’s joining the best one, so perhaps harder for him to get upto international level. Of course it took him many years to get his head around the difference, despite winning title after title. We’ve just seen the same with Reihana and Havili, struggling to perform to the same high levels outside the Crusader environment.
We’ll have to wait and see what the itinerary is next year. October is a very particular and arbitrary date to have given. It’s not aligned with NPC, you wouldn’t think it’s aligned with Japanese rugby, it’s nothing weve seen in the past. If it was used just to show he’s eligible before the November series, where often extra games proceed, why be so specific when it could be that injury or something prevents him from qualifying in August in the first place?
We know there are still going to be a couple of Bledisloe games, a fourth test outside South Africa, and another game in Chicago against the Irish, which we know is the first of November. We don’t know what’s happening with the Rugby Championship, and whether the one off game against SA is part of a mini RC, which would mean another test against Argentina. Could all this be played before the tour to SA, and ‘October’ would be a period where Richie would run the midweek team during the test series? Will it just be these games off the back of the tour that warranted such a specific return date? All very interesting and a mammoth year to return in.