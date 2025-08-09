Ex-All Black coach Steve Hansen's verdict on Richie Mo'unga's new deal

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says NZR’s new deal with Richie Mo’unga which will bring the playmaker back from Japan is a win-win for both parties.

Mo’unga will return to New Zealand in July 2026 on an 18-month deal that runs until the end of the 2027, meaning the first five could feature for the All Blacks in his third Rugby World Cup.

Hansen believed Mo’unga would bolster the depth at one of the most crucial positions, with three quality options available for Scott Robertson.

“It’s obviously a good outcome for Richie, he’s agreed to do it so he’s happy with it,” Hansen told Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB.

“I think he’s a quality player available for the All Blacks so it’s a great outcome for them as well.

“We know he’s a quality player, he’s won many, many titles. The five-eighths your main computer so he’s obviously doing a good job in the team he’s in [Toshiba].

“He’s had a second World Cup and performed at those levels as well. It adds to the depth with Beauden playing very well, McKenzie playing well.

“You need depth to be able to win World Cups.”

Although Mo’unga will return in July next year, he won’t be eligible for Test rugby until October despite the All Blacks heading to South Africa for a historic three-match series.

That means he will likely lace up for Canterbury in the Bunnings NPC until his eligibility lapses before the end-of-year tour.

With a reduced Test calender in 2027 ahead of the Rugby World Cup, there will be limited game time for Mo’unga to familiarise himself again with Test rugby.

On concerns Mo’unga could be undercooked heading into the showpiece event, Hansen believed his former experience will be enough. Concerns over the strength of Japanese rugby are overblown according to Hansen.

“He’ll be prepared. You’ve seen Ardie Savea come back and play, you’ve seen Beauden Barrett come back and play. Both of them played well,” he said.

“I think there is a bit of a myth from years gone by about Japanese rugby, that it’s not strong enough for preparing you for Test footy, but a lot has changed up here, the coaching, the depth of playing quality across all the teams.

“It’s a very competitive competition. To be in a winning team like he has, you’ve got to be playing well, got to be committed to your standards and the stuff your team needs you to be doing.

“I’ve got no doubt he’ll come back and play well.

“Test rugby is a big step up from Super Rugby or Japanese rugby, doesn’t matter where you are going, the step up is big.

“We know he’s been there before and done the job before. Players like Jerome Kaino came back and was a superstar.”