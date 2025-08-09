'Won't be a problem': Former teammate weighs in on Mo’unga return

With the big news this week that Richie Mo’unga is returning to New Zealand in 2026, many fans and pundits have chimed in with their opinion about his move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kubota Spears halfback Bryn Hall was one of them, who played with the All Black first-five for the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

Hall, now plying his trade in Japan while doing some analysis for Sky Sport, is excited to see Mo’unga back in a black jersey, after ripping it up in Japan for the Toshiba Brave Lupus.

“There’s been a lot of talk about it since Razor got the job in terms of trying to get Richie Mo’unga back. There’s a lot of chat about whether they could get him out of the contract or not?

“But yeah, obviously his requirements with Toshiba, anytime you can get a play of his calibre, I can tell you myself the way he’s been playing the last two and a half years over in Japan, coming back to the international stage won’t be a big problem for him,” Hall said on the DSPN Podcast with Martin Devlin.

Hall also adds that Mo’unga’s relationship with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson will be crucial going forward, as the two won a number of titles together in Christchurch over the years.

“So like I said, he’s got an affiliation with Razor, a lot of their coaching group probably have unfinished business in terms of their black jersey with the World Cup in the near distance in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So it’s a great get for New Zealand Rugby to be able to bring back a guy of his experience for their number 10

position.”

Devlin asked Hall about how he thinks other players will react to Mo’unga coming back to New Zealand, especially the ones who are in the playmaking positions.

“Look I think any human, and if you’re talking in particular here around the No.10 position, it’s a bit different, right?

“I think you have the ambition that you want to have the keys to the to the All Blacks and you’ve always kind of had that, but there’s always been chats around Richie coming back in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I think competitors themselves it’s like, cool, if he’s going to come back, that’s the kind of position that you’re in, you’re not warranted a Test jersey, you play with the currency that you are playing right now.”

Hall explains that Mo’unga’s performances in Japan are at a high level, but another campaign for Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett as the game drivers will give them a good shot at the jersey going forward.

“He’s (Mo’unga) still going to go do another year in Japan, so talking more so in terms of Beauden and McKenzie, you’ve got the opportunity to have another campaign, to be able to play the All Blacks.

“Let’s not forget, even though he is playing some really good really good football in Japan, I’ve seen him firsthand, he took a bloody final away from from us.

“They’ve got a bit of time to stake their claim before Richie does come back here.”