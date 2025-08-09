Northern Edition
'Won't be a problem': Former teammate weighs in on Mo’unga return

Scott Robertson enjoyed seven years of success with Crusaders, culminating in this year's Super Rugby Pacific triumph over the Chiefs (Photo Phil Walter/Getty Images)

With the big news this week that Richie Mo’unga is returning to New Zealand in 2026, many fans and pundits have chimed in with their opinion about his move.

Kubota Spears halfback Bryn Hall was one of them, who played with the All Black first-five for the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

Hall, now plying his trade in Japan while doing some analysis for Sky Sport, is excited to see Mo’unga back in a black jersey, after ripping it up in Japan for the Toshiba Brave Lupus.

“There’s been a lot of talk about it since Razor got the job in terms of trying to get Richie Mo’unga back. There’s a lot of chat about whether they could get him out of the contract or not?

“But yeah, obviously his requirements with Toshiba, anytime you can get a play of his calibre, I can tell you myself the way he’s been playing the last two and a half years over in Japan, coming back to the international stage won’t be a big problem for him,” Hall said on the DSPN Podcast with Martin Devlin.

Hall also adds that Mo’unga’s relationship with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson will be crucial going forward, as the two won a number of titles together in Christchurch over the years.

“So like I said, he’s got an affiliation with Razor, a lot of their coaching group probably have unfinished business in terms of their black jersey with the World Cup in the near distance in 2027.

“So it’s a great get for New Zealand Rugby to be able to bring back a guy of his experience for their number 10
position.”

Devlin asked Hall about how he thinks other players will react to Mo’unga coming back to New Zealand, especially the ones who are in the playmaking positions.

“Look I think any human, and if you’re talking in particular here around the No.10 position, it’s a bit different, right?

“I think you have the ambition that you want to have the keys to the to the All Blacks and you’ve always kind of had that, but there’s always been chats around Richie coming back in.

“But I think competitors themselves it’s like, cool, if he’s going to come back, that’s the kind of position that you’re in, you’re not warranted a Test jersey, you play with the currency that you are playing right now.”

Hall explains that Mo’unga’s performances in Japan are at a high level, but another campaign for Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett as the game drivers will give them a good shot at the jersey going forward.

“He’s (Mo’unga) still going to go do another year in Japan, so talking more so in terms of Beauden and McKenzie, you’ve got the opportunity to have another campaign, to be able to play the All Blacks.

“Let’s not forget, even though he is playing some really good really good football in Japan, I’ve seen him firsthand, he took a bloody final away from from us.

“They’ve got a bit of time to stake their claim before Richie does come back here.”

Comments

34 Comments
t
thewizard 6 days ago

The 10 is not the problem, we have Beauden and Richie as a back up. The problem is at 9 where all we have is Box Kicks and Bash usually in the wrong half of the field!

J
JW 6 days ago

Yes most they are just great prospects. Ratima has some great running instincts but doesn’t seem to bustle himself about with that power and energy he has, it needs to be really loose for him to flourish and beat a better opposition 9. Hotham is still a very young gun with more willpower than knowledge. Preston has it all but is only tried and SR level and his performance their didn’t build, it got more lackluster if anything. Fakatava can’t seem to get on top of the mental game required for a static or weak pack, which could often be the type of pack NZ might select on bsed on form (this July).


I’m sure one of those is atleast going to be a better back than they had at the last WC though (if you exclude the fact they didn’t select Roigard).

d
d 7 days ago

DMac was a star in Japan too; just sayin.

J
JW 7 days ago

Yes, and Beaudens team tanked with him running the cutter. I wonder if that was one of the reasons he returned better, because he knew he actively had to improve, had it tougher while over there.

G
GP 7 days ago

Well said Bryn Hall, former Crusaders team mate and friend of Richie Mo’unga’s. I see only plusses in bringing this brilliant rugby player back to play before the World Cup. He knows how to ignite a team like no other.

J
JW 7 days ago

Ahh a former team mate and friend was he, well obviously that put’s a new light on this article, and that it should all be taken with a grain of salt because we know he wouldn’t say anything otherwise now.


Thanks GP for putting some perspective into this article and Bryns words.

d
d 7 days ago

He’s well short of Dan Carter’s standard .. and Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell. they can all kick accurately, for a start.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Canada could shatter England-New Zealand duopoly and ensure RWC25 lives up to hype'

The women's game needs a new contender to challenge the big two of England and New Zealand.

LONG READ

How Gareth Steenson is evolving Ireland’s kicking game ahead of the World Cup

Gareth Steenson ‘Steeno’ is back on the side of the Irish Sea where it all started, in the green he last wore as skipper of the national U21s - and fine-tuning Ireland Women’s kicking game ahead of a hotly-anticipated World Cup.

LONG READ

Why South Africa's 'Dad's Army' are defying convention

The Springboks have an ageing squad but with careful management, continue to defy the odds in delivering clutch performances

49

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Longshanks 18 minutes ago
Los Pumas ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Albornoz was class, what would the All Blacks give to have a 10 like him? Or a blindside like Matera?

2 Go to comments
N
NK 25 minutes ago
Country by country guide to the Top 14 Foreign Legion

Efrain Elias not listed among the Argentinian contingent. Lock, Toulouse.

Also, Mallia is not a wing, he’s a utility - I’ve watched him play flyhalf, center, wing and fullback just last season.



...

11 Go to comments
M
Mitch 28 minutes ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

In even better news, it appears Will Skelton will be available for games post Cape Town as well.

217 Go to comments
D
DS 30 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Oh, you mean the 2011 ABs who only got to the final (that they almost lost) thanks to the crooked NZ ref Bryce Lawrence? And a ‘lucky’ win in the 2019 RWC where they thrashed the poms, and 2023 in the

Paris mud where the ABs stupid captain got sent off yet again for headhigh tackling and our hooker was illegally crippled? Right.



...

7 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 32 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hints at how he will stop the Bok rot in second Test

I thought Wiese was suspended until the 2nd test in NZ? Scrum reinforcements to be added for sure, but the lineout looked to be a major issue with no easy fix. Marx has known issues in this area and Mbonambi's form has fallen off a cliff. I expect the Boks to come back hard. I would be surprised if Pollard didn’t start, as they look way more comfortable with a less expansive gameplan. Major change in attitude would help, the team seemed to have fed into their own hype and forgot the basics.

20 Go to comments
P
PM 35 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

It’s too early to call that and you have to see out this Championship to make a conclusion. Rassie knows they let the game go, were soft defensively and showed little fight - a coach like him will not take that lightly and has some very good players waiting in the wings to make a difference, which is part of the problem and luxury that he enjoys over others.

This could be a quick change in players and a tweak in tactics and they will be on their way.



...

57 Go to comments
D
DS 36 minutes ago
Wallabies vs Springboks takes: Boks suffer memory loss, Wallaby loosies too good

Frankly, the one I blame the most is Marx, who seems to have regressed to his earlier days of trying to be a Bismarck du Plessis double - namely a wannabe flank (and failing the same way) but failing to be a proper hooker. His throws were generally rubbish, and getting isolated time after time leading to turnovers (one thing the Wallies have certainly improved on under the AB Schmidt) which either lead to points for the Wallies or missed ones for the Boks. Mind you, Bongi messed up too, but he presumably wasn't going to be in the team next Saturday anyway?

7 Go to comments
M
MM 37 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Keep telling yourself that mate! Eventually you’ll believe it!

14 Go to comments
M
MM 39 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

It’s just the fact that normal service has resumed PM. Nothing to see here…..

14 Go to comments
M
MM 41 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

Yes, nothing more enjoyable than being part of one of the biggest chokes in history and watching your team ship 38 unanswered points. I’ll bet every other Bok supporter enjoyed it immensely too Hammer…..

14 Go to comments
P
PM 42 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Australia | 2025 Rugby Championship

I think I saw “Father Time” put Bongi in a bear hug and didn’t let go of him during that outing. It’s time they added another hooker alongside them, as I can’t see he will make it to the next RWC at this rate.

57 Go to comments
P
PM 46 minutes ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

I don’t think anyone cares about the rankings and being the Number 1 side - It’s RWC Champions, TRC Champions and 6 Nations that are the real prizes in World Rugby at the moment.

14 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 47 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Haha if you want “bright” stop looking at my backside…. 😁😁😁

Quote delivered.



...

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 53 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

Im good. You want it you find it.

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 54 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Oh you’re just like everyone else. Why does everyone think Im cute? Must be to Mo eh! 😁😁😁😁.

99 Go to comments
R
RK 54 minutes ago
'Really dogs***': Rassie Erasmus' raw reaction to shock Bok loss and the 'saddest thing'

😂😂 they botched it last year against the Springboks in the last 10min

24 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 57 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

Quotes being Quoted…..

99 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 58 minutes ago
Wallabies shock Boks with unthinkable comeback win at Ellis Park

A direct quote straw…

99 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
All Blacks winger Sevu Reece identifies focus for second Argentina Test

To keep the Penalty count down things such as being disciplined are a non negotiable aren’t they? Do teams consider being disciplined a 50/50 thing to do or not?

2 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
World Rankings: There’s a new No.1 after Boks' shock loss

The Tests in New Zealand will be full on. So will the tour in 2026.

14 Go to comments