'Won't be a problem': Former teammate weighs in on Mo’unga return
With the big news this week that Richie Mo’unga is returning to New Zealand in 2026, many fans and pundits have chimed in with their opinion about his move.
Kubota Spears halfback Bryn Hall was one of them, who played with the All Black first-five for the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.
Hall, now plying his trade in Japan while doing some analysis for Sky Sport, is excited to see Mo’unga back in a black jersey, after ripping it up in Japan for the Toshiba Brave Lupus.
“There’s been a lot of talk about it since Razor got the job in terms of trying to get Richie Mo’unga back. There’s a lot of chat about whether they could get him out of the contract or not?
“But yeah, obviously his requirements with Toshiba, anytime you can get a play of his calibre, I can tell you myself the way he’s been playing the last two and a half years over in Japan, coming back to the international stage won’t be a big problem for him,” Hall said on the DSPN Podcast with Martin Devlin.
Hall also adds that Mo’unga’s relationship with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson will be crucial going forward, as the two won a number of titles together in Christchurch over the years.
“So like I said, he’s got an affiliation with Razor, a lot of their coaching group probably have unfinished business in terms of their black jersey with the World Cup in the near distance in 2027.
“So it’s a great get for New Zealand Rugby to be able to bring back a guy of his experience for their number 10
position.”
Devlin asked Hall about how he thinks other players will react to Mo’unga coming back to New Zealand, especially the ones who are in the playmaking positions.
“Look I think any human, and if you’re talking in particular here around the No.10 position, it’s a bit different, right?
“I think you have the ambition that you want to have the keys to the to the All Blacks and you’ve always kind of had that, but there’s always been chats around Richie coming back in.
“But I think competitors themselves it’s like, cool, if he’s going to come back, that’s the kind of position that you’re in, you’re not warranted a Test jersey, you play with the currency that you are playing right now.”
Hall explains that Mo’unga’s performances in Japan are at a high level, but another campaign for Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett as the game drivers will give them a good shot at the jersey going forward.
“He’s (Mo’unga) still going to go do another year in Japan, so talking more so in terms of Beauden and McKenzie, you’ve got the opportunity to have another campaign, to be able to play the All Blacks.
“Let’s not forget, even though he is playing some really good really good football in Japan, I’ve seen him firsthand, he took a bloody final away from from us.
“They’ve got a bit of time to stake their claim before Richie does come back here.”
We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now
The 10 is not the problem, we have Beauden and Richie as a back up. The problem is at 9 where all we have is Box Kicks and Bash usually in the wrong half of the field!
Yes most they are just great prospects. Ratima has some great running instincts but doesn’t seem to bustle himself about with that power and energy he has, it needs to be really loose for him to flourish and beat a better opposition 9. Hotham is still a very young gun with more willpower than knowledge. Preston has it all but is only tried and SR level and his performance their didn’t build, it got more lackluster if anything. Fakatava can’t seem to get on top of the mental game required for a static or weak pack, which could often be the type of pack NZ might select on bsed on form (this July).
I’m sure one of those is atleast going to be a better back than they had at the last WC though (if you exclude the fact they didn’t select Roigard).
DMac was a star in Japan too; just sayin.
Yes, and Beaudens team tanked with him running the cutter. I wonder if that was one of the reasons he returned better, because he knew he actively had to improve, had it tougher while over there.
Well said Bryn Hall, former Crusaders team mate and friend of Richie Mo’unga’s. I see only plusses in bringing this brilliant rugby player back to play before the World Cup. He knows how to ignite a team like no other.
Ahh a former team mate and friend was he, well obviously that put’s a new light on this article, and that it should all be taken with a grain of salt because we know he wouldn’t say anything otherwise now.
Thanks GP for putting some perspective into this article and Bryns words.
He’s well short of Dan Carter’s standard .. and Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell. they can all kick accurately, for a start.