Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

United Rugby Championship News

Lions pull off URC upset by stunning Bulls in Pretoria

Ospreys denied dramatic win against Benetton as last-gasp conversion hits post

Ulster stay on course for home URC quarter-final with bonus-point win

Connacht boost play-off bid after edging to victory over 14-man Dragons

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Does Australia have enough talent for Eddie Jones' ambitions | The Breakdown

Eddie Jones has shown how he can make a team perform at the World Cup but Kiwi pundits aren't convinced he has the talent in his player pool to field an XV capable of World Cup heroics.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 42 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
United Rugby ChampionshipEdinburgh

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

By Jamie Lyall
Worcester Warriors Director of Rugby Steve Diamond during a press conference at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

Former Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond is in contention to replace Mike Blair as Edinburgh head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55-year-old is on the club’s shortlist alongside former Wasps boss Lee Blackett, currently with Scarlets.

Diamond is a free agent after Warriors entered administration in September. He joined Worcester in November 2021, initially as a consultant, before succeeding Jonathan Thomas in a top coaching job two months later. He led Warriors to the Premiership Rugby Cup and recruited heavily over summer with the goal of propelling Worcester up the table before their financial demise.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The ex-hooker was a strong presence throughout the Warriors’ last stricken days, and formed a consortium with the goal of rescuing the club. His takeover bid was unsuccessful.

Now, Diamond is eyeing a return to coaching with Edinburgh, after Blair announced his intention to relinquish his position at the end of the season. It is understood Diamond would like to keep Blair as attack coach, though the former Scotland captain has yet to decide where his future lies, while hiring Nick Easter to oversee the defensive system. Diamond brought Easter to Sixways in the months before Worcester went bust.

He has also worked closely with Scottish Rugby’s director of rugby, Jim Mallinder, a former team-mate and coaching colleague at Sale, England Saxons and Northampton Saints, who will be involved the recruitment process.

Diamond is best known for his long stints at Sale, as player, coach, and director of rugby. His latter stint running the club’s rugby programme lasted nearly eight years, yielding a Premiership Cup and, and with increased financial investment, the recruitment of world champion Springboks and the early phases of Sale’s rise to where they are now, vying with Saracens at the Premiership summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackett, meanwhile, was once the youngest head coach in the English Championship at 30, and brought instant success to Wasps when stepping up from assistant to director of rugby in 2020. Succeeding Dai Young, he led struggling Wasps to the Premiership final, where they lost to Exeter Chiefs.

Since the Coventry side entered administration, Blackett was appointed backs coach at Dwayne Peel’s Scarlets in November. Scarlets recently thrashed Edinburgh 42-14 in West Wales.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Can Eddie Jones find a way for broken Wallabies to beat All Blacks? Can Eddie Jones find a way for broken Wallabies to beat All Blacks?
Search