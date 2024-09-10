Stephan Lewies steps down as Quins captain as England star takes over

Stephan Lewies has stepped down as Harlequins captain ahead of the new season, with England No.8 Alex Dombrandt replacing him.

The former South Africa lock has led the club for the past four years, lifting the Gallagher Premiership trophy in 2021.

The 17-cap England international, 27, will lead the London club alongside Cadan Murley, who has been named vice-captain.

Dombrandt was a member of England’s recent tour to New Zealand in July, and will likely find himself on international duty over the coming seasons, though that never proved problematic for former England captain and Quins legend Chris Robshaw.

Quins’ new era under Dombrandt’s leadership in the Premiership will begin with a trip to Manchester to take on Sale Sharks on September 22.

“I’m immensely proud to be named men’s club captain and hugely honoured to be taking over from Steph (Lewies), someone who has been a huge influence on my career and leaves an incredible legacy as one of only two Harlequins captains to lift the Premiership trophy,” Dombrandt said.

“I’m massively honoured to captain Quins, the club I love, and I can’t wait to lead my teammates this season, playing in front of the best supporters in the league, and striving to achieve our objectives and consistent success.”

Lewies added: “It’s been a huge honour to captain Harlequins. I’m very proud of what we have achieved together over the past four years, and the special memories we have made. It’s always been a team effort, and I’ll be forever grateful to my teammates, coaches and the Quins faithful for their huge support.

“I’m excited for what we can achieve next with Dommers at the helm. I can’t think of a better leader, teammate or person for this role, and I have no doubt he’ll succeed quickly and drive us forward. I will always cherish lifting the Premiership trophy with Dommers in 2021 and I’m confident he’s the man to take our club to more success.”

Quins director of rugby Billy Millard said: “Stephan has been a fantastic leader for our club for the past four years. He’s highly regarded amongst his teammates and has played a huge part in the success and growth of our men’s programme since his appointment. He will always be remembered as a great Harlequins Captain, and we look forward to his continued contribution as one of the most experienced leaders and players in our squad.

“Alex is a true Harlequin and someone who has the utmost respect throughout our playing squad and coaching programme. He’s a natural leader, excellent with his actions on the pitch but also outstanding with his communication and the relationships he has developed with his teammates, coaches and staff.

“I have no doubt Alex will succeed in this role, and we look forward to watching the squad develop under his leadership, working alongside another impressive leader in Cadan Murley who has been appointed vice-captain. I know our fans will show their support for Alex and Cadan as they lead Quins into an exciting season of rugby.”