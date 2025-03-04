Springbok prop Ntuthuko Mchunu agrees move to South African rivals

The Stormers have signed loosehead prop Ntuthuko Mchunu from the Sharks ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old will make the move to Cape Town to fill the void left my Steven Kitshoff, who was forced to retire last week due to a neck injury.

The three-cap Springbok therefore has big boots to fill at the Cape Town Stadium, but his director or rugby to be John Dobson has said he has “considerable potential”.

Mchunu still has an opportunity to finish his time in Durban on a high, with the Sharks currently sitting in fourth place in the United Rugby Championship.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best players and coaches around and take my game to the next level,” Mchunu said after signing.

“The DHL Stormers environment seems a special one from the outside and I want to get involved and contribute everything I can when I join at the end of the season.”

Dobson added: “Ntuthuko has played rugby at the highest level at a very young age and we are really looking forward to seeing him develop his game further here.

“He can be devastating in loose play as a really athletic loosehead and working with the likes of Frans Malherbe and Neethling Fouche each week can only make him a better prop.

“At just 25 the future is bright for Ntuthuko and we are thrilled that he decided this was the best place for him to realise that considerable potential.”