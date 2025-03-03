Springboks vs Ireland rankings war: What's on the line this weekend

The battle to be number one in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings has been an interesting sub-plot to the first half of the latest Rugby World Cup cycle.

Ireland went into the last tournament in France in 2023 having enjoyed the longest stretch at the top of any northern hemisphere team since the rankings were introduced in 2003. However, their inability to make it past the quarter-final stages once again led to them being dethroned by the Springboks.

South Africa then enjoyed an unbroken 11-month run as the top-ranked team but lost first place to Ireland when they fell to a shock 29-28 defeat to Argentina in The Rugby Championship in Santiago Del Estero last September.

However, Ireland’s slender 0.35-point advantage at the time did not last long – only six weeks – and the sides swapped places again when the Irish lost their 19-match unbeaten home record with a 23-13 defeat to the All Blacks in the opening round of the Autumn Nations Series last November.

The Springboks have enjoyed dual status as reigning world champions and the world’s number one team ever since and will be loathed to give that up. And the good news for their supporters is that not even a historic three-peat of Six Nations titles will be enough for Ireland to supplant them for a second time in six months.

The Six Nations leaders go into the penultimate round of the 2025 Championship, and the crucial clash with France, 1.42 points behind the Springboks. They can get that down to 0.88 with a handsome win over Les Bleus in Dublin on Saturday, but no more. And given they won’t receive any points if they beat Italy in the final round, South Africa’s reign at the top is safe until at least the July internationals.

Here’s your #GuinnessM6N results table following the third round of matches! There’s still everything to play for! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/swwK6R2Hke — Guinness Men’s Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 23, 2025

If things go badly wrong this weekend, Ireland could find themselves down in fourth, with France up to third in victory and the All Blacks replacing Ireland as the second-best team behind South Africa.

England can only get marginal gains for beating Italy at Allianz Stadium and can’t improve on sixth place, while Scotland won’t pick up any additional points if they beat a Welsh side with a significantly worse rating on home soil.

For Italy to improve on 10th, they would not only have to beat England for the first time but also by a margin of 16 points or more. The Azzurri could gain as many as two places if they send England packing and Scotland fall to Wales the day before.

Scotland will lose at least one place in defeat and could end up in 10th – two places off their all-time lowest position – if the scoreline is hugely weighted in Wales’ favour and Italy do the business against England.

Meanwhile, a precious away win in Edinburgh will see Wales restored to 11th place, taking them above Georgia.

Current World Rankings – top 12

South Africa 92.78 Ireland 91.36 New Zealand 90.36 France 87.86 Argentina 84.97 England 84.26 Scotland 82.36 Australia 81.52 Fiji 80.07 Italy 78.00 Georgia 74.69 Wales 73.75