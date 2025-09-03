Skelton-less Wallabies confident they have muscle for Pumas power

The Wallabies are confident they have the depth to cover the loss of giant lock Will Skelton against Argentina, with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the mix for his first Test of the year.

Australia host the Pumas in Townsville on Saturday, with the Rugby Championship trophy still a four-way battle after two rounds.

With some strong performances against the touring British and Irish Lions and a win and a loss against the world champion Springboks, the Wallabies forwards have held their own.

They will get another test against Argentina, who pride themselves on their set-piece, but Wallabies lock Jeremy Williams said they were up for it.

They will be without Skelton, who has returned to his French club side La Rochelle after laying down a marker in aggression this year.

“Obviously, Will was great when he was in the squad; now we’ve got guys like Lukhan and Josh Canham stepping into the squad,” Williams said.

“Our competitiveness at training has been awesome, we’re pushing each other to get better, and that’s what you want in a team, to push each other at training so whoever gets selected goes out and does the job.”

Queensland lock Salakaia-Loto missed the last part of the Super season but forced his way into the Rugby Championship squad with some barn-storming performances in tour matches against the Lions.

Williams said Salakaia-Loto, who made his debut back in 2017, brought plenty to the Test squad, with the 28-year-old a chance for a bench role.

“Lukhan’s been awesome since he’s come in, and he’s really helped me as well and all the other locks,” the Western Force second-rower said.

Australia played two Tests in Argentina last year, edging the home side 20-19 before falling off a cliff in the second Test with a historic 67-27 loss.

The Wallabies have developed more consistency and belief over the past 12 months, but expect the Pumas, who shocked New Zealand last round, to again be a threat across the park.

“If you just watch the last couple of games they’ve played, quite physical around the field,” Williams said.

“They move the ball really well. We’re expecting it to be a physical game and a fast game.

“They’ve got a great aerial game as well, so we’re going to have to match that.”

Coach Joe Schmidt will name the Wallabies line-up on Thursday that will include a new starting fullback following Tom Wright’s ACL injury against South Africa.

Andrew Kellaway is the favourite ahead of Joseph-Akuso Suaalii and Max Jorgensen so the Wallabies can keep their settled back-line intact.

Skipper Harry Wilson has overcome a knee injury and is set to return at No.8, with Rob Valetini likely to shift to blindside flanker.