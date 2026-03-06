Northern Edition
Sione Tuipulotu: 'I’m biased because Finn plays for my team'

By PA
Sione Tuipulotu- PA

Sione Tuipulotu has challenged Scotland to take their Six Nations title bid to the final weekend by ensuring maximum discomfort for France at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Scots, chasing a first top-two finish in the championship this century, would leapfrog their visitors into first place if they pull off a bonus-point win and deny Les Bleus a losing bonus point.

Similarly, a France bonus-point victory in Edinburgh would secure a second consecutive title for Fabien Galthie’s men.

Scotland skipper Tuipulotu admitted the top-of-the-table showdown on the penultimate weekend of the championship counts as one of the biggest Tests he has been involved in since his debut four-and-a-half years ago.

“It’s massive,” he said. “This is one of the biggest games we’ve played as a group, so let’s see what it brings out of us here at home.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
27
29
First try wins
40%
Home team wins
80%

“I really want to earn another week with the team (in contention). I know things next week are still available (including a Triple Crown) if things don’t go right, but that’s not my mentality, thinking about if things don’t go right.

“I want to earn another week with this group chasing the main goal, and that’s lifting the Six Nations trophy.”

After their championship hopes appeared to have been washed away amid an opening-weekend defeat by Italy in rain-lashed Rome, the Scots have hauled themselves back into the mix with an emphatic win over England and spirited comeback victory in Wales.

Tuipulotu believes his team are equipped to maintain their resurgence against the Grand Slam-chasing French.

“What an exciting opportunity we’ve created for ourselves here,” he said. “One of the best teams in the world coming to Murrayfield, it’s an awesome next step for us to see where we’re at.

“I feel battle-tested leading into this fourth game. We’ve found ourselves behind in close games at the end, especially two weeks ago against Wales.

“We’re prepared for this game, wherever it goes. The plan is to stay with them, but also not to be uncomfortable if we’re ahead as well and not to be uncomfortable if we’re behind.

“The job is to make France feel as uncomfortable as we can for as long as we can.

“We need to start fast, but against a quality team like France, starting fast alone doesn’t mean you will win. We’ve got to start fast and finish fast as well.”

The Murrayfield showdown pits two of the biggest stars in the world together in Scotland stand-off Finn Russell and France scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

“I’m biased because Finn plays for my team, and obviously everyone knows about Dupont, but I think if not them, who?” said Tuipulotu, musing over whether they are the two best on the planet.

“They’re definitely two players at the top of their game, and they can do some things on a rugby field that I don’t think anyone else on the planet can do, so it makes for an interesting game.

“I think their battle and maybe the battle of the half-backs will go a long way to deciding the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT
