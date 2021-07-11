Close Notice
'Jaden is not a malicious character... off the field he is totally the opposite'

By Sam Smith
Jaden Hendrikse

    Sharks head coach Sean Everitt says the red card shown to scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse in Saturday’s match against the British and Irish Lions will be a learning experience for the youngster.

    The B&I Lions crushed the Sharks 71-31 in Pretoria on Saturday in a tour match that turned after Hendrikse was ent off.

    A virtually third-string Sharks side were holding the visitors 26-26 until the 46th-minute red card, and the Lions took full advantage to score seven tries against 14 men.

    Hendrikse struck Lions fullback Liam Williams with an elbow and English referee Wayne Barnes, after consulting briefly with the television match official, flashed a red card.

    The decision turned a surprisingly close third match of the Lions tour into a romp.

    “Jaden is not a malicious character as we know and we have seen him play many games,” Everitt told reporters during the online post-match conference. “Unfortunately, there was a little bit of niggle in the game. I think his emotions got the better of him and he will learn from that.”

    Everitt added: “When you are a youngster coming in, you are no different to other scrumhalves that are chirpy.

    “He has got to know when to draw the line and he will learn from this incident.

    “It is our job as coaches to develop these young men as gentlemen to have respect for the opposition and officials. We will have a chat with him.

    “Off the field, funnily enough, he is totally the opposite.

    “He is quiet and he doesn’t say much. I do feel for the guy. He is very remorseful.

    “No one likes to get a red card against an international team and put your team under pressure, but it is a learning experience for him and I am sure it won’t happen again in the future.”

