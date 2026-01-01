Former Blues and Crusaders fly-half joins Seattle Seawolves coaching staff

Major League Rugby franchise Seattle Seawolves have made three signings ahead of the 2026 MLR season, with two USA internationals and an assistant coach joining the squad.

Stephen Brett, a former Blues and Crusaders fly-half, joins the team as an assistant coach, where he will look after the backs and the skills for the Major League Rugby franchise.

Brett will join Allen Clarke and former Auckland and Maori All Blacks hooker Robbie Abel at the Seawolves coaching staff.

The 40-year-old assistant coach said in a Seawolves press release that he can’t wait to get started in the new season.

“Hey Seattle Seawolves fans, I’m really looking forward to meeting all of you at the park and getting started with the group this season,” Brett said.

Clarke, who will be the head coach of the side once again, believes that Brett will add something positive to the environment.

“Steve brings experience and a strong understanding of backs play and attacking systems. He is highly respected for his attention to detail and his ability to develop players,” the Seawolves head coach said.

“We believe he will be an excellent fit for our environment and a valuable addition to the coaching staff. We’re looking forward to welcoming Steve and his family to the Seawolves.”

Not only has the Seawolves added Brett to the coaching staff, but they have also bolstered their playing depth with two signings ahead of the new Major League Rugby season.

USA Eagles’ Rufus McLean and Sean McNulty have joined the Seawolves for the 2026 season, a second stint at the club for McNulty, who was at the club for their run to the Championship final in 2022.

McNulty will add experience to a group ready to try and push for a championship, while McLean will add pace and versatility to the backline for Brett to work with.

On the McNulty signing, Seawolves head coach Clarke said that the addition of the hooker will help the squad have continuity ahead of the 2026 season.

“We’re delighted to have Sean back with the Seawolves. He knows our program, understands what we’re about, and competes the right way. Bringing him back gives us continuity, quality, and experience to attack the 2026 season,” Clarke said.

McLean on the other hand started every match for Houston in the 2025 Major League Rugby season and has gone on to play for the Eagles as the 595th player in history.

Clarke is excited to see what McLean can do to help elevate this group, where his international experience will be key for this side in 2026.

“Rufus is a proven international-quality player who brings pace, power, and a real attacking edge,” the head coach said.

“His experience with the USA Eagles and his ability to change games in open space will be a huge asset for us. We’re excited to welcome him to the Seawolves and can’t wait to see the impact he’ll make within our group.”

