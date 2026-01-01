Salesi Rayasi commits to Bordeaux with two-year extension
Former Auckland and Hurricanes fullback Salesi Rayasi has extended his contract at Bourdeax for an extra two years, keeping the Flying Fijians winger at the club until 2028.
Rayasi has played eleven games for the club this season, after leaving Vannes at the end of 2024 after two years and 21 appearances for the club.
The extension comes after a strong international season with Fiji, where he was called up for the first time to take on Scotland and Australia.
Rayasi then made four appearances for the Fijian national team, including impressing against Australia in Newcastle early on in 2025.
According to RugbyRama, the former Hurricanes player was approached by Bayonne and Stade Français Paris, but he decided to extend his contract at Bordeaux for an extra two years.
Bourdeax currently sits 5th in the French Top 14 after thirteen games, just inside the six playoff spots.
Rayasi’s next game is against Racing 92 on Sunday, January 4, where his side will host the round 14 fixture.
Been very good lately, well deserved.
It would’ve been better for Razor to have invested in someone like him for the next World Cup, as opposed to Sevu Reece who now won’t be there in Australia.
Rayasi wasn’t near consistent in Super. Naholo and Fineanganofo are improvements on form, just Canes need them to back up again this year. UBB would be a great team for his strengths though I could imagine. Hope to see him more often for Fiji.
Good point though, he’s got the sort of ability that AB environments in the past would have brought in and nutured. Would have sucked to see him locked out of playing for Fiji by using that approach though.