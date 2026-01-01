Salesi Rayasi commits to Bordeaux with two-year extension

Former Auckland and Hurricanes fullback Salesi Rayasi has extended his contract at Bourdeax for an extra two years, keeping the Flying Fijians winger at the club until 2028.

The utility back has started the season with a hiss and a roar, scoring six tries in eleven games, including a double in November against Montpellier.

Rayasi has played eleven games for the club this season, after leaving Vannes at the end of 2024 after two years and 21 appearances for the club.

The 29-year-old burst onto the scene in New Zealand at NPC level for Auckland, a team for which he made 53 appearances over five seasons at the provincial club.

The extension comes after a strong international season with Fiji, where he was called up for the first time to take on Scotland and Australia.

Rayasi then made four appearances for the Fijian national team, including impressing against Australia in Newcastle early on in 2025.

According to RugbyRama, the former Hurricanes player was approached by Bayonne and Stade Français Paris, but he decided to extend his contract at Bordeaux for an extra two years.

Bourdeax Rugby’s president, Laurent Marti, said: “We need him. The player wants to stay; the staff wants to keep him. This is the deal we’re working on,” the president said before Christmas on the Top 14 rugby programme.

Bourdeax currently sits 5th in the French Top 14 after thirteen games, just inside the six playoff spots.

Rayasi’s next game is against Racing 92 on Sunday, January 4, where his side will host the round 14 fixture.

