Louis Rees-Zammit to stay put at Bristol Bears

Louis Rees-Zammit has committed his long-term futute to Bristol Bears, the club have confirmed.

While the Welsh speedster had been linked with a number of high profile clubs, he decided to stay put at Ashton Gate.

LRZ has impressed since returning to rugby from a stint in the NFL, clocking a 23.57mph GPS time while scoring against Leicester Tigers earlier in the season.

Director of Rugby, Pat Lam, said: “Louis is a world-class talent and someone who embodies the way we want to play at Bristol Bears.

“Since coming back from the NFL, he’s shown incredible professionalism and hunger to keep improving. His speed, power and skill set are obvious, but what really stands out is his willingness to learn, adapt and deliver on the biggest stage.

“What’s exciting is that he’s only just scratching the surface of his ability – at just 24-years-old, there’s so much more to come from him. If he keeps progressing on this journey, he has everything it takes to become one of the very best players in the world, and we’re delighted he’s committed his long-term future to the club.”

It seems Bristol swashbuckling style of play was key to keeping the former Gloucester star put, while its relatively close proximity to Wales will also have been a factor.

Rees-Zammit said: “I’m incredibly happy to have committed my future to Bristol Bears. This is the perfect club for me and I’m excited to see what we can achieve here.

“The environment here allows me to express myself and play the game the way I love, and that brings out the best in me. Running out at Ashton Gate in front of huge crowds and feeling that energy from the fans is special, and it makes me excited about what we can build together in the years ahead.”