Autumn Nations Series

Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

All Black Head Coach Scott Robertson speaks with Tom Curry of England after the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The All Blacks three tries to one victory over England came with plenty of missed opportunities as errors and handling plagued the side when searching for the final touch.

The visitors finished with 23 turnovers lost as they chanced their arm with a lot of ball-in-hand rugby against England’s defence.

When they did find open pasture, often through workhorse Wallace Sititi who made three line breaks, they weren’t able to make England pay often squandering the opportunity with turnovers or kicks that weren’t regathered.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

There was audacious rugby at times, with Will Jordan attempting an offload coming out of his 22 that fell short of Ardie Savea running on his inside hip. The turnover gave England prime attacking ball which was celebrated widely by their forwards.

Head coach Scott Robertson was consistent in his message, backing his players decision-making and instinctual reads but also said it’s bigger than that, forming the identity of New Zealand rugby.

“If you see it, do it, back yourself,” Robertson told media.   

“I think, it’s part of our skill set and part of our DNA, you know, we want to play footy, if it’s on we will take the opportunity in front of us.

“We’ve got some great tries and but more importantly, showed a lot of grit to stay in that from behind.”

Part of overplaying led to the deficit New Zealand fell into, with attacking from within their own half leading to cheap turnovers and scoring opportunities for England, while their one try came from a Marcus Smith intercept that flipped the game on it’s head.

Robertson admitted that some of their play wasn’t good enough at this level, but he didn’t want his team to stop taking opportunities when they see something on.

Understand why we’ve sort of made that error. But like I said, because you can see it, let’s do that,” Robertson. 

“You know times this year, we haven’t trusted ourselves. We did a couple of new kicks to shape the backfield. Some came off, some didn’t, it let us get some kick meters later on.

“But, you know, keeping the ball alive is pretty important in our game. And some came off, some didn’t, but we will always keep fine tuning it. 

“Some of the stuff’s not good enough for Test level, we’ll be honest in our review, even though we’ve got the result, we’ll still go deep.”

Captain Scott Barrett was happy with the endeavour shown by the team to keep attacking despite falling behind by eight points at one stage.

“I think we potentially just played a little bit more than rugby than them,” he said.

“There was a few arm wrestles, but yeah, I was pleased with how we just our endeavour to play, and that created an opportunity with Mark to put us in front.”

As they prepare to face Ireland in Dublin this Friday night, Robertson concedes that they will have to be better.

“We need to tidy up that discipline, some execution errors, but keep creating, keep being brave. It’s small margins but we will definitely have to be better.”

Comments

28 Comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 9 hours ago

Keep at it boys. We can forgive errors when they’re having a go.

K
Kia koe 9 hours ago

They will get there .... Almost I feel

B
Bruiser 10 hours ago

Agree with Razor, keep playing to our DNA

N
Nickers 13 hours ago

The ABs attacking game is totally chaotic at the moment. Robertson is over-indexing the tries we have scored attacking from behind the gain line, and the opposition they were scored against.


Sititi demonstrated the best of it against England. He took a chance from inside the 22 when there was a very clear opportunity with very little downside - A developing gap, a disconnected defensive line, and a player he knew he could beat. Will Jordan, Clarke, and a couple of others demonstrated the worst of it, essentially backing themselves to pull off some magic in a 50/50 situation with big downside risk.


At times they seem unwilling to accept the defences in international games are better than SR, and are often designed to lure them into the type of amateur gambles they are taking. When the defenders are numbered up, with little space to play with and the backfield well covered pushing 2 more passes wider is relying on a basic defensive error happening to not put them team under huge pressure.


Every time we play rugby behind the gain line it goes badly. It feels like this should be a simple thing to coach but it's not a lesson we have learned in 9 outings so far this year. Razor seems to be alluding to it in his comments, but the players are consistently doing the exact opposite.


We will have to be twice as good this week to not get rolled by 20+ vs. Ireland.

M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 7 hours ago

Agree with regard to WillJordan’s offload, tha offload wasn’t really on.

Depends on conditions but when the All Blacks get this style of play firing they can potentially put anyone away by 20 +points.

That’s worth the risk. They just need better skill execution and they won’t improve that by playing with fear or hesitation.

“Pick up your sack and have a crack” as one of my old coaches used to say.

J
JWH 8 hours ago

Very poor understanding of what is going on, and 0 understanding of what makes NZ good at rugby.


The team is finally starting to show its identity, which isn't playing behind the gainline, but rather in front of it. Offloads and flowing rugby, drawing defenders, and quick simople hands, along with a little flair, is how the ABs are shaping up to play.


And it works. Everytime the ABs get an offload, there is usually an overlap outside of them due to the extra defenders drawn in, and now they are having issues with making use of those chances.


Its more muscle memory from the players during the Foster era than it is to do with Razor.


Also, expect some big changes, but also better oppurtunities against Ireland. Ireland are not as quick on the rush (since they aren't always offside) and rely a lot on their lineout, which we should be able to damage since we have so many defensive operators.


Either way, I like the way the ABs are tracking, puting up strong showings against good opposition, good player finds this season, and, most importantly, learning lessons and building identity.

T
Tk 15 hours ago

The game, and razor's comments are a damning indictment of our lack of a proper test match 10. This isn't sevens or a game of touch down the park. BB and DMac can both run brilliantly but have really aimless tactical kicking games. Game management is sorely lacking.

J
JWH 8 hours ago

Need Richie Mo, or maybe Ruben Love next season depending on how he is going. Plummer is possibly the most boring 10 we have, but he does manage a game pretty well.

C
CO 17 hours ago

It is great to see Robertson on the world stage as he's a revelation in his conversation, really unique. An absolute enthusiast for the game.


What's truly remarkable though is his teams are becoming known for literally playing ninety percent of the games best and worst elements. Like a rugby version of the Harlem Globetrotters mixed with a bunch of talented ten year olds.


In many ways sides like England this weekend are bystanders, they may as well be joining the spectators in the stands for seventy five minutes and be subbed with fifteen club players.


The solid lead built with power and pace would've been larger but so too would've been the inevitable collapse and loss of the lead.


England could then come back on and play five minutes to decide the contest.


How long before the Allblacks play a professional grade eighty minutes?

H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago

Do you want them to play as professionally as England and lose? Im very happy with the way they are trying to play. In that last match they score if Sititi gets his pass right, If Clarke could have linked better with one of his runs and if Ioane's offload had gone to hand also. 11 test in to a completely new playing system, coaching system, player selections etc... Im pleased so far and cant wait till they get better at what they are doing.

B
Bigal52 10 hours ago

And what do you call a professional grade. Explain how you would coach them. It's very obvious you've been there done that. So let us all into your secret

N
Nickers 13 hours ago

ABs are currently playing the Baz Ball of rugby. Highly commendable but naive with the exact results you would expect.


We need to develop a plan to get possession of ball in good field position. We do not have one at the moment and it is hurting us badly.

J
Jacque 18 hours ago

Ire, Sa & Fra would've put this DIRE All Black team away in the first 40.

Terrible handling & discipline. England playing exactly like a team 5th in the rankings.

H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago

So is that why SA had to rely on a ref and TMO not seeing a blatent knock-on for them to beat THIS ABs side? Must have been a DIRE SA team.

B
Bruiser 10 hours ago

Whos your team bud? Assume SA

N
Nickers 13 hours ago

England have got the opposite problems but the same challenges. It's no wonder so few points separate these two teams at the moment.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
LONG READ

The joy, spirit and obstacles of the rugby pilgrim

What is life like for those who traverse the rugby world as supporters, and is the game as accessible as it should be?

LONG READ

England need to face a few home truths if they are to relearn that winning habit

Twickenham played their part in a classic encounter but England contrived to play the part of gallant losers once again

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Borthwick needs to have faith in Marcus Smith'

England yet again fluffed their lines against the All Blacks when they had built a comfortable lead and questions are being asked

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 36 minutes ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

They don't have any choice against Ireland when the Allblacks pick only two lineout jumpers.


They went short and to the over throw repeatedly against the English and this telegraphing of intent by Jason Ryan to repeat the dose may be a smokescreen.


What I'd do against the Irish is start Cane at seven to rough them up (legally) in a return to 2016 and start three locks with Tupou shifted to six.


Sititi at eight with Savea to lead the bench impact with a 6-2 split that includes Darry and Finau. Ratima and ALB to cover the backs.


Savea to replace Cane after thirty or so minutes with Cane instructed to empty the tank.


No disrespect to Ireland, they're the toughest test, slightly tougher than France with with only six days recovery for the Allblacks and up against the best coaching group in the north.

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Nah, that just needs some more variation. Chip kicks, grubber stabs, all those. Will Jordan showed a pretty good reason why the rush was bad for his link up with BB.


If you have an overlap on a rush defense, they naturally cover out and out and leave a huge gap near the ruck.


It also helps if both teams play the same rules. ARs set the offside line 1m past where the last mans feet were😅

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Freelancer' Izaia Perese shows the need for true inclusivity in Australian rugby

Yeah nar, should work for sure. I was just asking why would you do it that way?


It could be achieved by outsourcing all your IP and players to New Zealand, Japan, and America, with a big Super competition between those countries raking it in with all of Australia's best talent to help them at a club level. When there is enough of a following and players coming through internally, and from other international countries (starting out like Australia/without a pro scene), for these high profile clubs to compete without a heavy australian base, then RA could use all the money they'd saved over the decades to turn things around at home and fund 4 super sides of their own that would be good enough to compete.


That sounds like a great model to reset the game in Aus. Take a couple of decades to invest in youth and community networks before trying to become professional again. I just suggest most aussies would be a bit more optimistic they can make it work without the two decades without any pro club rugby bit.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Good point

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

That would work too.

28 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Riley Higgins incoming.

28 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

You don't win anything if you don't back yourself. If a South African said that, people would just accept it as their psyche. I think you'd expect Ben to bring that to a team with his experience. England lacked the experience and the bench to close out the match. IMO anyway.

7 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Okay, so we blew it big time on Saturday. So rather than repeating what most people have all ready said, what do I want to see from Borthwick going forward?


Let's keep Marcus Smith on the pitch if he's fit and playing well. I was really pleased with his goal kicking. It used to be his weakness. I feel sympathy for George Ford who hadn't kicked all match and then had a kick to win the game. You hear pundits and commentators commend kickers who have come off the bench and pulled that off. Its not easy. If Steve B continues to substitute players with no clear reason then he is going to get criticised.


On paper I thought England would beat NZ if they played to their potential and didn't show NZ too much respect. Okay, the off the ball tackles certainly stopped England scoring tries, but I would have liked to see more smashing over gainlines and less kicking for position. Yes, I also know it's the Springbok endorsed world cup double winning formula but the Kiwi defence isn't the Bok defence, is it. If you have the power to put Smith on the front foot then why muzzle him? I guess what I'm saying is back, yourself. Why give the momentum to a team like NZ? Why feed the beast? Don't give the ball to NZ. Well d'uh.


Our scrum is a long term weakness. If you are going to play Itoje then he needs an ogre next door and a decent front row. Where is our third world class lock? Where are are realible front row bench replacements? The England scrum has been flakey for a while now. It blows hot and cold. Our front five bench is not world class.


On the positive side I love our starting backrow right now. I'd like to see them stick together through to the next world cup.


Anyway, there is always another Saturday.

7 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Which 2 backs make the bench?


BB being injured has kind of made things complicated.


Rueban Love is the most like-for-like, covers 10 and 15….. but 10 in a test?


Plummer would be safer option for first five cover, also covers 12.


Then ALB covers 12-13.


I think the sensible choice would be Plummer and ALB, but I’d rather see Plummer and Rubes.

That might be a bit much for a test this size but if they lit it up it would be one hell of a story.

Leaves our midfield too light for cover though.


Front row could be interesting. Ofa in my opinion is too important to leave out at the moment and needs to be on the rimu.

Mighty Temaiti will be better off for last weekends experience, he offered more around the field than DeGroot has in his last few games.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Robertson is more a manager of coaches than a coach so it comes down to intent of outcomes at a high level. I like his intent, I like the fact his Allblacks are really driving the outcomes however as he's pointed out the high error rates are not test level and their control of the game is driving both wins and losses. England didn't have to play a lot of rugby, they made far fewer mistakes and were extremely unlucky not to win.


In fact the English team were very early in their season and should've been comfortably beaten by an Allblacks team that had played multiple tests together.


Razor has himself recognised that to be the best they'll have to sort out the crisis levels of mistakes that have really increased since the first two tests against England.


Early tackles were a classic example of hyper enthusiasm to not give an inch, that passion that Razor has achieved is going to be formidable once the unforced errors are eliminated.


That's his secret, he's already rebuilt the passion and that's the most important aspect, its inevitable that he'll now eradicate the unforced errors. When that happens a fellow tier one nation is going to get thrashed. I don't think it will be until 2025 though.


The Allblacks will lose both tests against Ireland and France if they play high error rates rugby like they did against England.


To get the unforced errors under control he's going to be needing to handover the number eight role to Sititi and reset expectations of what loose forwards do. Establish a clear distinction with a large, swarthy lineout jumper at six that is a feared runner and dominant tackler and a turnover specialist at seven that is abrasive in contact. He'll then need to build depth behind the three starters and ruthlessly select for that group to be peaking in 2027 in hit Australian conditions on firm, dry grounds.


It's going to help him that Savea is shifting to the worst super rugby franchise where he's going to struggle behind a beaten pack every week.


The under performing loose forward trio is the key driver of the high error rates and unacceptable turn overs due to awol link work. Sititi is looking like he's superman compared to his openside and eight.


At this late stage in the season they shouldn't be operating with just the one outstanding loose forward out of four selected for the English test. That's an abject failure but I think Robertson's sacrificing link quality on purpose to build passion amongst the junior Allblacks as they see the reverential treatment the old warhorses are receiving for their long term hard graft.


It's unfortunately losing test matches and making what should be comfortable wins into nail biters but it's early in the world cup cycle so perhaps it's a sacrifice worth making.


However if this was F1 then Sam Cane would be Riccardo and Ardie would be heading into Perez territory so the loose forwards desperately need revitalisation through a rebuild over the next season to complement the formidable tight five.

28 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test

Billy Proctor is on way to welcome his first child in NZ !

26 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

18 Go to comments
J
JN 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

I may be wrong, but Blackadder is at home in NZ recovering from injury.

12 Go to comments
P
Phillip 3 hours ago
Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

He is. He travelled with the Reds to Japan, now I imagine he'll be linking up with the Australian XV. If he hasn't already.

2 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Ratima would have never faced a rush defence like that and he did it in the hardest environment. He will have learnt a lot from that and to say Roigard, who came on when the teams were stuffed. was better is a bit much really. If Roigard had started it would have been the opposite.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Sorry but if Dmac didnt delay, run, then pass the England winger is in on Jordan and Jordan gets tackled with the ball. Id happily say that Dmacs little hesitation, run and pass was 50% of that try. Without it the try doesnt happen, but even with it Jordan still had to get it right and he did.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Dmac has the best catch and pass in the game. That split second delay was the key as it meant the winger had to stay put out wider and it gave WJ time to get that final pass away with only 1 tackler on him. Both passes perfect.

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 4 hours ago
Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

I would put Ireland a lot lower than that, they have no depth whatsoever.

31 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

I get sick of the 12 being a battering ram. NZ did much better when ALB was at 12 against Aus with JB out injured. Id like to see the old 12 being selected. The one who had guile and tactical kicking, had passing down pat and could sidestep players.

28 Go to comments
N
NM 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

It was a very gutsy win against England. There has been lots of negative comment about 'lucky escapes' & England losing by 'the width of a goal post'. Yes, this is all true but conversely nothing has been said about the AB's scoring 3 tries to one, & this could easily have been 5 to 1 had it not been for a PT dropped catch or a CC fingertip knock on! An unusually high penalty count also gifted the poms 15 easy points. What if's are meaningless, history only remembers the score board. With just a little more patience, discipline, & accuracy this evolving AB's team will be #1 again!

12 Go to comments
