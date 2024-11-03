Wallace Sititi: 'I think I've found my rhythm'

Perhaps the leading candidate for the 2024 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, Wallace Sititi continued his stellar rookie Test campaign in the All Blacks‘ dramatic win over England this weekend.

The youngster won Man of the Match in front of an 80,000-strong crowd in London, showcasing his explosive carry game while not missing a single of his 10 tackle attempts.

Following the game, All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen was one of many to speak on the 22-year-old’s form and future.

“He’s come in and if you look at his performances, he’s been dominant. He’s been dominant around his ball carry, his influence, his speed, his change of speed. He’s a young, composed All Black and he’s got a long runway. He will get better,” the assistant told Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport with Jason Pine.

“We’re just really proud of what his weeks look like and his preparation. He’s humble, he’s a great young man and to see him perform so well in an All Black jersey in what is his first year.

“To come back to your question which I think is a fair one around what are our learnings? Well, these are the learnings, Wallace Sititi’s playing every weekend, playing Test match rugby for the All Blacks, where he can choose his moments and what that looks like.

“So, we’re really encouraged around Wallace’s performances and also the people around him that are allowing him to do that.”

Sititi himself spoke with Sir John Kirwin for The Breakdown after the contest, where he was asked how he deals with the nerves of running out for such an occasion.

“I think firstly, we’ve got to acknowledge where we are, it’s a big stadium, massive atmosphere and the crowd really showed out tonight so I think it’s really about acknowledging the pressure and moving towards it. And then it’s just listening to my leaders and listening to the senior boys who have been there and experienced that,” Sititi replied.

With such an impressive debut season in the test arena, Kirwin followed up by asking Sititi if he was happy with how he is currently performing.

“I think I’m content, I think I’ve found my rhythm a little bit. I don’t want to get comfortable, I know somebody can come and take my jersey just like that so it’s about being able to reset every week and being content with the way I prep. Whatever happens out there, it’s about being content.”

With an opponent boasting such challenging defensive line speed and the added weight of a week of drama over the haka, the stage was set for this Test to be a classic, and after missing selection for the July series, Sititi was overjoyed to get the job done.

“That’s real Test match footy right there, and to be able to come in against a class England outfit, to be able to get the result here at Twickenham, it doesn’t come too often so we’ll enjoy that one.”