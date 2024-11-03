All Blacks 'underestimated' Wallace Sititi as breakout year continues

The All Blacks breakout star Wallace Sititi announced his arrival in Europe with a barnstorming performance against England in the 24-22 win at Allianz Stadium Twickenham.

The 22-year-old played beyond his years with a faultless and complete display as a back rower. He demonstrated his offloading game, creating the first try of the game for Mark Tele’a, and topping the charts with four total.

He also made the most most line breaks in the game (three), second most carries (16), the most running metres while adding nine tackles on defence and strip steal turnover.

His explosive acceleration caused problems from England all over the park, whether roaming out wide in the tramlines or up the middle.

“Firstly, I think we just underestimated what sort of a person is, but the way he performs, the way he prepares, and he’s well above his years and maturity,” Robertson said of his No 6.

“And, you know, confidence on the field, just to make the right decision continuously is incredible. Just keep stepping up, rising up, and I’m not sure he’s gonna have anything to do with the bottle of Bollinger. He might give that away, but he deserved it.”

Player Line Breaks 1 Wallace Sititi 3 2 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso 2 3 Mark Tele'a 2

Sititi watched the All Blacks play England during the July series from the sidelines as a squad reserve but after debuting against Fiji he has quickly become one of stories of the year.

Handed the No 6 jersey for the second Test in South Africa, Sititi starred against the Springboks pack before continuing his form against the Wallabies.

Despite playing No 8 during Super Rugby Pacific for the Chiefs, it seems that Robertson and his coaching staff have found an answer to the hole left by the departure of Shannon Frizell.

The All Blacks coaching staff have continued to iterate that they see the loose forward roles as interchangeable requiring flexibility, which Sititi provides.

Sititi may well have cemented his nomination as this year’s World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, won by teammate Mark Tele’a in 2023.

The two-try hero praised the skills of Sititi after they combined to unlock England’s defence early.

“He’s skilful man, all of them are really skilful, when you get offloads like that as a winger you just try to finish it off,” Tele’a said of his first try.

“You just got to stay on around them, credit to Wallace (Sititi) and all of the other boys who are able to do that.

“Credit to Wallace, not a lot of players can do that.”

Player Carries 1 Ben Earl 17 2 Wallace Sititi 16 3 Will Jordan 14

Sititi said his dynamic play comes down to having the freedom to explore and try things, something Scott Robertson reminded the press that he wants the team to do, despite the lack of execution in the first half.

The All Blacks created a number of opportunities that went begging, but ultimately the persistence paid off with three tries to England’s one in the two-point victory.

“I think when we play “backyard footy” that’s when New Zealanders are at their best,” Sititi said.

“Tried to make the most of every chance, didn’t get a few of those right but it’s just about enjoying it, relaxing and playing our game.

“Credit to the boys around me, they give me the license to do what I do, play the game the way I know how to play it.

“Coming to an environment like Twickenham it’s about keeping your mind focused and keeping the game simple.”