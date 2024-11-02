All Blacks player ratings vs England | Autumn Nations Series

The All Blacks pulled off a late comeback to snatch a 24-22 win at Allianz Stadium Twickenham after two missed George Ford kicks.

The visitors started strongly with two first half tries getting out to a 14-6 lead but Marcus Smith’s boot kept England in the game at 14-12 at half-time.

A big intercept from Smith, finished by Feyi-Waboso, put England up 22-14 before a final quarter push by the All Blacks took the game.

Here’s how they rated.

1. Tamaiti Williams – 4

The big man was penalised for collapsing a few scrums in but he was punishing in defence, using his big body. Obstructing his halfback a little bit led to Marcus Smith’s key intercept.

2. Codie Taylor – N/A

Took a knock early on a defensive set five minutes off and went off for an HIA, did not return.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 5

A smart pilfer at the ruck early in the first half. England got the upper hand at scrum time and issues persisted the entire game. Caught out at the ruck by Itoje on a break in the first half. Lomax was penalised for overextension late in the first half which Smith converted. Had a big sack on England’s maul at 54 mins.

4. Scott Barrett – 7

The captain was everywhere in defence making last ditch efforts multiple times. Got through a ton of tackles. Penalised early competing at the breakdown which gave England first three points. Charged down Spencer a couple times with England coming out of their own half.

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 3

One of the All Blacks best this year finally had on off day. An ankle tap on Maro Itoje helped save a bad situation in the first half. Took a massive shot from Cunningham-South and spilt the ball, the All Blacks conceded a penalty from the scrum. Dropped the pass with an open line ahead on what was probably a forward pass from Sititi, but nonetheless a possible try scoring moment. Pinged right on half-time for side maul entry. Off at 41.

6. Wallace Sititi – 9

First showing at Twickenham was sensational, as he has been all season. Set up the first try with an offload round the corner to Tele’a. Charged down a Marcus Smith drop goal attempt. Had three line breaks and four offloads, adding a strip steal in the second half.

7. Sam Cane – 6

Solid defence early from Cane. Penalised for an off the ball tackle on Cunningham-South which cost three points. Produced a big time ruck turnover after an England kick regather on the edge of the 22.

8. Ardie Savea – 6

Always strong in contact. His first carry was strong off the first launch and set the tone. Had a classic left foot chip on a dime but Lienert-Brown couldn’t bring in the ball under pressure.

9. Cortez Ratima – 5

A learning experience for Ratima in this Test. A key box kick sailed out on the full looking to exit after the first try, but he corrected his aim. Linked up on a fast break opportunity but his attempted grubber didn’t get the desired result. Threw the intercept pass with an obstructed view by Tamiati Williams to Marcus Smith which England took the lead with. Produced a big breakdown turnover but overall not his best showing. Off at 59.

10. Beauden Barrett – 6.5

Barrett led the bombing raid at Twickenham with a high ball strategy off the boot. He was charged early on a cross-field kick opportunity. His next cross-field kick coming out of the 22 was a half chance but the ball spilled backward from Clarke. A chip into open space found a favourable bounce for Barrett to recover and put in another nudge. His influence wore on as he piloted New Zealand’s attack. A clever switch play opened up England for a try to Will Jordan. Game management faded a bit in the second half and he finished the game on the bench.

11. Caleb Clarke – 5

Competed hard in the air on the left side. Earned a reprieve when his long kick went out on the full under penalty advantage. Produced a big assist for Beauden Barrett in the second half but his own tackle attempt earlier in the passage on defence cost the All Blacks. Judged to be a deliberate knock-on, the try was overturned and England got a penalty.

12. Jordie Barrett – 5



A line break late in the first half was a highlight. Put a decent shot on England captain Jamie George which forced a key turnover. Off at 64.

13. Rieko Ioane -4

Wasn’t Ioane’s best showing despite the effort. A hard carry on the scrum looked good before being stripped while looking for the offload. Had time out of the game in the first half for an HIA but returned.

14. Mark Tele’a – 8

A nice contested aerial grab early. Put the goose on Ellis Genge one-on-one down the five metre channel and won the speed mismatch easily to score the first try. Went off at 60 but came back at 66 and came up clutch. Repeated the effort in the second half late with a stunner to snatch the lead back taking George Ford down the wing.

15. Will Jordan – 6.5

Safe take under the high ball early and his kick returns won easy metres. Burst through the line on a switch play running underneath Barrett to score untouched with Genge once again the target. Pushed in offload running out of his 22 that was on, just didn’t execute. However, found the mark with an offload and assist for Telea’s second.

Reserves

16. Asafo Aumua – 6 – A big test for Asafo coming on early in the first half just five minutes in. His throwing was hit and miss and really costly at times. Got pinged for taking Marcus Smith out off the ball. Physically he was up for it. Carried strongly with ball in hand with 12 carries. Pushed an offload to Roigard for a key turnover. 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 7 – On at 63. Replacement props made a big difference, winning back-to-back scrum penalties for the All Blacks, the first two of the game. Another huge stand in front the goal posts on the last play helped save the game.

18. Pasilio Tosi – 7 – On at 63. Scrum turned around with Tosi on and helped surge the All Blacks back into the lead.

19. Patrick Tuipulotu – 7.5 On at 41. Made his presence felt in defence with a couple of big shots early. Had a lineout steal but unfortunately spilled it. Had a catch off the post on George Ford’s miss that unfortunately he knocked on. Was one of the All Blacks best.

20. Samipeni Finau – N/A

21. Cam Roigard – 6 – On at 59. Brought accuracy and zip to the game. Played a steady hand.

22. Anton Lienert-Brown – 0 – Two penalties for tackles, one off the ball with two minutes remaining cost a yellow card and potentially the game. Ford’s long range penalty hit the post.

23. Damian McKenzie – 7 – On at 60. Slotted his penalty and a sideline conversion which proved pivotal. A match-winning cameo with the boot.