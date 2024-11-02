Northern Edition

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Autumn Nations Series

By Ben Smith at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Wallace Sititi of New Zealand runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Marcus Smith of England during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between England and New Zealand All Blacks at the Allianz Stadium on November 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The All Blacks pulled off a late comeback to snatch a 24-22 win at Allianz Stadium Twickenham after two missed George Ford kicks.

The visitors started strongly with two first half tries getting out to a 14-6 lead but Marcus Smith’s boot kept England in the game at 14-12 at half-time.

A big intercept from Smith, finished by Feyi-Waboso, put England up 22-14 before a final quarter push by the All Blacks took the game.

Here’s how they rated.

1. Tamaiti Williams – 4

The big man was penalised for collapsing a few scrums in but he was punishing in defence, using his big body. Obstructing his halfback a little bit led to Marcus Smith’s key intercept.

2. Codie Taylor – N/A

Took a knock early on a defensive set five minutes off and went off for an HIA, did not return.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 5

A smart pilfer at the ruck early in the first half. England got the upper hand at scrum time and issues persisted the entire game. Caught out at the ruck by Itoje on a break in the first half. Lomax was penalised for overextension late in the first half which Smith converted. Had a big sack on England’s maul at 54 mins.

4. Scott Barrett – 7

The captain was everywhere in defence making last ditch efforts multiple times. Got through a ton of tackles. Penalised early competing at the breakdown which gave England first three points. Charged down Spencer a couple times with England coming out of their own half.

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 3

One of the All Blacks best this year finally had on off day. An ankle tap on Maro Itoje helped save a bad situation in the first half. Took a massive shot from Cunningham-South and spilt the ball, the All Blacks conceded a penalty from the scrum. Dropped the pass with an open line ahead on what was probably a forward pass from Sititi, but nonetheless a possible try scoring moment. Pinged right on half-time for side maul entry. Off at 41.

6. Wallace Sititi – 9

First showing at Twickenham was sensational, as he has been all season. Set up the first try with an offload round the corner to Tele’a. Charged down a Marcus Smith drop goal attempt. Had three line breaks and four offloads, adding a strip steal in the second half.

7. Sam Cane – 6

Solid defence early from Cane. Penalised for an off the ball tackle on Cunningham-South which cost three points. Produced a big time ruck turnover after an England kick regather on the edge of the 22.

8. Ardie Savea – 6

Always strong in contact. His first carry was strong off the first launch and set the tone. Had a classic left foot chip on a dime but Lienert-Brown couldn’t bring in the ball under pressure.

9. Cortez Ratima – 5

A learning experience for Ratima in this Test. A key box kick sailed out on the full looking to exit after the first try, but he corrected his aim. Linked up on a fast break opportunity but his attempted grubber didn’t get the desired result. Threw the intercept pass with an obstructed view by Tamiati Williams to Marcus Smith which England took the lead with. Produced a big breakdown turnover but overall not his best showing. Off at 59.

10. Beauden Barrett – 6.5

Barrett led the bombing raid at Twickenham with a high ball strategy off the boot. He was charged early on a cross-field kick opportunity. His next cross-field kick coming out of the 22 was a half chance but the ball spilled backward from Clarke. A chip into open space found a favourable bounce for Barrett to recover and put in another nudge. His influence wore on as he piloted New Zealand’s attack. A clever switch play opened up England for a try to Will Jordan. Game management faded a bit in the second half and he finished the game on the bench.

11. Caleb Clarke – 5

Competed hard in the air on the left side. Earned a reprieve when his long kick went out on the full under penalty advantage. Produced a big assist for Beauden Barrett in the second half but his own tackle attempt earlier in the passage on defence cost the All Blacks. Judged to be a deliberate knock-on, the try was overturned and England got a penalty.

12. Jordie Barrett – 5

A line break late in the first half was a highlight. Put a decent shot on England captain Jamie George which forced a key turnover. Off at 64.

13. Rieko Ioane -4

Wasn’t Ioane’s best showing despite the effort. A hard carry on the scrum looked good before being stripped while looking for the offload. Had time out of the game in the first half for an HIA but returned.

14. Mark Tele’a – 8

A nice contested aerial grab early. Put the goose on Ellis Genge one-on-one down the five metre channel and won the speed mismatch easily to score the first try. Went off at 60 but came back at 66 and came up clutch. Repeated the effort in the second half late with a stunner to snatch the lead back taking George Ford down the wing.

15. Will Jordan – 6.5

Safe take under the high ball early and his kick returns won easy metres. Burst through the line on a switch play running underneath Barrett to score untouched with Genge once again the target. Pushed in offload running out of his 22 that was on, just didn’t execute. However, found the mark with an offload and assist for Telea’s second.

Reserves

16. Asafo Aumua – 6 – A big test for Asafo coming on early in the first half just five minutes in. His throwing was hit and miss and really costly at times. Got pinged for taking Marcus Smith out off the ball. Physically he was up for it. Carried strongly with ball in hand with 12 carries. Pushed an offload to Roigard for a key turnover. 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 7 – On at 63. Replacement props made a big difference, winning back-to-back scrum penalties for the All Blacks, the first two of the game. Another huge stand in front the goal posts on the last play helped save the game.
18. Pasilio Tosi – 7 – On at 63. Scrum turned around with Tosi on and helped surge the All Blacks back into the lead.
19. Patrick Tuipulotu – 7.5 On at 41. Made his presence felt in defence with a couple of big shots early. Had a lineout steal but unfortunately spilled it. Had a catch off the post on George Ford’s miss that unfortunately he knocked on. Was one of the All Blacks best.
20. Samipeni Finau – N/A
21. Cam Roigard – 6 – On at 59. Brought accuracy and zip to the game. Played a steady hand.
22. Anton Lienert-Brown – 0 – Two penalties for tackles, one off the ball with two minutes remaining cost a yellow card and potentially the game. Ford’s long range penalty hit the post.
23. Damian McKenzie – 7 – On at 60. Slotted his penalty and a sideline conversion which proved pivotal. A match-winning cameo with the boot.

Comments

70 Comments
G
GG 1 day ago

As the season progresses it must become clear to Razor that his loose forward mix is not right. Soon he will need to get balance right. Move Wallace to 8. Pick best open side jackal from NZ. Find the best blind side- as close as you can to say PSdt. I would consider Vaai. Then get Darry in with Scott. Front row you guys are fine. Play Ardie from the bench like Rassie does Kwagga. His impact would be huge as players tire. It is not a demotion but best for team.

Reiko I feel is lost. The passing and movement game does not suit him and maybe he needs to shift to wing again. At least Razor plays Jordan at fullback now. For the first time the size and weight of bench made impact at forward and would keep Patrick on bench.

T
Thomas K 1 day ago

Is this the guy that doesn’t give any Barrett a score below 5?

S
Skinny Pins 1 day ago

Jordie Barrett has been tried at fullback, wing, even at 10 briefly, and now has had a few years at 12. Yet he has not been able to succeed in any of those positions. He is very poor these days, and is holding the All Blacks back. But the media never criticise the Barretts. The ABs won't progress until Jordie is dropped altogether. It's becoming the elephant in the room that few wish to talk about. But Jordie's shortcomings are there for all to see.

T
Thomas K 1 day ago

10000% I’m glad I didn’t have to say it this week

D
DK 1 day ago

If Asafu Aumua is rated a 6 then I understand why AB supporters (and Ben Smith) still mistakenly believe they are the best rugby team in the world. He missed more than 50% of his lineout throws - two of which cost strong attacking opportunities and lineouts are the best attacking platforms. He missed more than one tackle and conceded two penalties, one being very stupid on Marcus Smith. He cannot fulfil a hookers basic key function - hit your lineouts !

M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 1 day ago

Next week we have Asofa Aumua and George Bell on the bench who is even worse at lineout time.

I think they should parachute Eklund in from the ABs XV.

Y
Yatesy 2 days ago

Hilarious. Mark Tele'a - tons of metres gained and tackles broken, scores 2 brilliant tries, one a match winner against England at Twickenham in front of 80,000 rabid poms: 8 out of 10. What do you have to do to get 10?? Turn water into wine, THEN score tries?? I'd hate to be one of your kids. "99 percent??? Not good enough!!" 😆

G
GL 2 days ago

That McKenzie kick is worth the whole game - nobody else at the ABs could have converted that

B
BleedRed&Black 2 days ago

So player rating are always good for a giggle, but these ones are hilarious.


Rugby Pass England first XV player ratings, 115. [Liam Heagney, possibly are Irishman being nice to the English. Or trying to lull them into a false sense of achievement]


Rugby Pass All Blacks first XV player ratings [Including Aumua from reserves as Taylor was not rated] 86.


Yet the All Blacks won, scored 3 tries to 1, were playing away and the vast majority of their players hadn't played in 6 weeks, which cancels out the supposed advantage of England playing their first game of the year.


Maybe just have one person do both next time.


😁

J
JW 2 days ago

I guess you were warned by this one having the 'opinion' tag and the other 'analysis'? 🤣

B
Bruiser 2 days ago

Vaii was good as Barrett whilst he was on, silly rating. Paddy did more in second half than Barrett in the entire match

f
frandinand 2 days ago

When are Rugby Pass going to read these comments and find someone who has some competence to do these ratings. Ben Smith is regarded as a joke by anyone who has any knowledge of rugby.

W
Willie 2 days ago

The main problem with the ABs is the captaincy - Barrett is mia and has no influence with refs.

Speaking of refs - Gardner is a disgrace and the only positive thing I have to say about him is - he wont be reffing the Wallabies. Egotistical, inconsistent and myopic - simply woeful.

H
HS 2 days ago

Dmac saved the game for the ABs and BB made so many mistakes but the people who have been calling for Dmac's scalp won't say it. He is definitely the one to take this team forward. I hope he starts getting some respect for the magic he creates.

B
BM 1 day ago

and throwing loose passes too!!😄

S
SadersMan 2 days ago

Noone's calling for DMac's scalp, just that he plays from the bench, like today. He was phenomenal imo.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

Tamaiti Williams is looking very vulnerable at loose head.


Since he can play tight head too (I believe) should he not be tried there?

M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 1 day ago

Tamaiti is getting schooled alright. Better now than at a World Cup.

Tosi will lockdown a tighthead spot.

J
JD Kiwi 2 days ago

Played ok at losehead against SA, maybe Taylor was a big miss in the scrum.

N
NB 2 days ago

Compare these to the England ratings and you'd think the ABs lost by 30. Every English player was apparently fantastic and nearly every All Black was rubbish? Jeez, wait till the All Blacks actually play well then, if you can't beat a bunch 4s and 5s out of 10 then there's no hope. But, this is Ben Smith we are talking about, he produces some of the worst rugby takes in media.

G
GG 1 day ago

Agree. Can’t believe the comparison.

B
BM 2 days ago

yeah nor eference to 3 tries to one scored by England in ratings . Looks as if we were losers not winners

H
Head high tackle 2 days ago

Yep its a big joke. England averaged 3 points a player more than NZ yet lost. To have Ratima at 5 was insane. He was very good barring that intercept and he got a great turnover to make up for that too.

S
SR 2 days ago

Different journo doing the England ratings. (I apply the word journo to Ben Smith in the loosest possible sense)

S
SR 2 days ago

Do Ben Smith's initials also stand for BS? Hard to figure out how we managed to win that game if we all played so badly? Will Jordan 6.5? Really? AB's made plenty of mistakes some of which were due to great England pressure. Amua's throwing was faultless in the 1st half before being all over the place in the 2nd and he was great round the field so 6 is fair. But if it wasn't for an intercept England would have been try less. We scored 4 one was disallowed. So no, England should not have won that match. Borthwick should know by now you're unlikely to beat the AB's in 3

J
JW 2 days ago

More like does the name Ben Smith stand for the acronym BS?!

G
GG 2 days ago

Bit tough on many of the ABs. They scored quite a few tries and left some out there. England- have little try scoring ability and relied on intercept and penalties. But am sure the media and Stuart Barnes will say how unlucky they were 😂

L
Longshanks 2 days ago

Not sure how Aumua got a 6. His line out throwing was diabolical. Sure he was great around the pitch but throwing is a core duty of a hooker. I lost count of how many overthrows he made

B
BH 2 days ago

Aumua threw 6 lineouts perfectly fine and then got the wobbles in the 2nd half with 3 misses. They weren't crooked throws, and looked like a miscommunication or misunderstanding between him and the jumpers and lifters. However, he was lethal with ball-in-hand unlike his opposites. Plus Twickenham is an intimidating cauldron with 82k people baying for blood, so some compassion and empathy wouldn't go astray.

J
JWH 2 days ago

He made one overthrow, and played the entire game. Layoff, clearly u don't know how hard it is.

d
d 2 days ago

he's done the same every match, needs to be pulled until he can learn the skills.

S
SC 2 days ago

Based on this rating one would think the All Blacks lost by 7.

B
BM 1 day ago

True you'd think we'd lost not scored three tries to a solitary one!

S
SadersMan 2 days ago

Reiko's read on ENG's try was terrible. He ran off the winger instead of shadowing him & leaving the ball carrier to Jordan who actually ran him down. His role was to cover-defend the supports. Useless, basic error, poor D. 2/10.


D-Mac's cameo was epic. 10/10 for me.


ALB needs a boot. For an experienced leader, his effort was -01/10.


All tighties should always get a minimum rating of 6.0. It's disrespectful to rate less, given the immense degree of difficulty.

T
Thomas K 1 day ago

Yeah I thought this at the time too but if you watch again, it’s quite a tough call

J
JW 2 days ago

I thought that too but then they showed the in goal camera and I'm not sure Jordan would have had a chance. I told myself theres no point critiquing that sort of crap anyway

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

Dmac is an excellent impact player.

S
SC 2 days ago

I think the All Black forwards take the ball standing still far too much although I realize that is by design to set up the back door play to backs but I would still like to see the forwards take the pass running onto the ball flat from depth the first 3 or so phases.


In regards to the backs, I am of the opinion that neither Jordie nor Ioane are good enough midfielders to ever be world class- Jordie is too skinny and lacks power for 12 and Rieko just does not have the ball skills required.


And ALB has been a penalty magnet in every test he comes on as a reserve.

A
AA 2 days ago

Well.

Borthwick should be

sacked.

The whole wind went out of england when Smith went off.

What idiot takes off the best player on the pitch to bring his favourite on who then misses a penalty and drop goal and gives a hospital pass to the floor , ha , a joke , when under pressure .

I , and the whole country must be furious .

When will Borethwick realise ford is all hot air .

Yet another dreadful management error.

When the players give their all to have a thicko in charge of the team sticking rigidly to his plan of taking players off despite being on fire , it's must be heartbreaking .


B
BH 2 days ago

Marcus Smith better than Wallace Sititi? You've got rocks in your head mate.

S
SR 2 days ago

Can see your point, Smith played well but he still couldn't orchestrate a try apart from a week taken but opportunistic intercept.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 22 minutes ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

They don't have any choice against Ireland when the Allblacks pick only two lineout jumpers.


They went short and to the over throw repeatedly against the English and this telegraphing of intent by Jason Ryan to repeat the dose may be a smokescreen.


What I'd do against the Irish is start Cane at seven to rough them up (legally) in a return to 2016 and start three locks with Tupou shifted to six.


Sititi at eight with Savea to lead the bench impact with a 6-2 split that includes Darry and Finau. Ratima and ALB to cover the backs.


Savea to replace Cane after thirty or so minutes with Cane instructed to empty the tank.


No disrespect to Ireland, they're the toughest test, slightly tougher than France with with only six days recovery for the Allblacks and up against the best coaching group in the north.

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Nah, that just needs some more variation. Chip kicks, grubber stabs, all those. Will Jordan showed a pretty good reason why the rush was bad for his link up with BB.


If you have an overlap on a rush defense, they naturally cover out and out and leave a huge gap near the ruck.


It also helps if both teams play the same rules. ARs set the offside line 1m past where the last mans feet were😅

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Freelancer' Izaia Perese shows the need for true inclusivity in Australian rugby

Yeah nar, should work for sure. I was just asking why would you do it that way?


It could be achieved by outsourcing all your IP and players to New Zealand, Japan, and America, with a big Super competition between those countries raking it in with all of Australia's best talent to help them at a club level. When there is enough of a following and players coming through internally, and from other international countries (starting out like Australia/without a pro scene), for these high profile clubs to compete without a heavy australian base, then RA could use all the money they'd saved over the decades to turn things around at home and fund 4 super sides of their own that would be good enough to compete.


That sounds like a great model to reset the game in Aus. Take a couple of decades to invest in youth and community networks before trying to become professional again. I just suggest most aussies would be a bit more optimistic they can make it work without the two decades without any pro club rugby bit.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Good point

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

That would work too.

28 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Riley Higgins incoming.

28 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

You don't win anything if you don't back yourself. If a South African said that, people would just accept it as their psyche. I think you'd expect Ben to bring that to a team with his experience. England lacked the experience and the bench to close out the match. IMO anyway.

7 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Okay, so we blew it big time on Saturday. So rather than repeating what most people have all ready said, what do I want to see from Borthwick going forward?


Let's keep Marcus Smith on the pitch if he's fit and playing well. I was really pleased with his goal kicking. It used to be his weakness. I feel sympathy for George Ford who hadn't kicked all match and then had a kick to win the game. You hear pundits and commentators commend kickers who have come off the bench and pulled that off. Its not easy. If Steve B continues to substitute players with no clear reason then he is going to get criticised.


On paper I thought England would beat NZ if they played to their potential and didn't show NZ too much respect. Okay, the off the ball tackles certainly stopped England scoring tries, but I would have liked to see more smashing over gainlines and less kicking for position. Yes, I also know it's the Springbok endorsed world cup double winning formula but the Kiwi defence isn't the Bok defence, is it. If you have the power to put Smith on the front foot then why muzzle him? I guess what I'm saying is back, yourself. Why give the momentum to a team like NZ? Why feed the beast? Don't give the ball to NZ. Well d'uh.


Our scrum is a long term weakness. If you are going to play Itoje then he needs an ogre next door and a decent front row. Where is our third world class lock? Where are are realible front row bench replacements? The England scrum has been flakey for a while now. It blows hot and cold. Our front five bench is not world class.


On the positive side I love our starting backrow right now. I'd like to see them stick together through to the next world cup.


Anyway, there is always another Saturday.

7 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Which 2 backs make the bench?


BB being injured has kind of made things complicated.


Rueban Love is the most like-for-like, covers 10 and 15….. but 10 in a test?


Plummer would be safer option for first five cover, also covers 12.


Then ALB covers 12-13.


I think the sensible choice would be Plummer and ALB, but I’d rather see Plummer and Rubes.

That might be a bit much for a test this size but if they lit it up it would be one hell of a story.

Leaves our midfield too light for cover though.


Front row could be interesting. Ofa in my opinion is too important to leave out at the moment and needs to be on the rimu.

Mighty Temaiti will be better off for last weekends experience, he offered more around the field than DeGroot has in his last few games.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Robertson is more a manager of coaches than a coach so it comes down to intent of outcomes at a high level. I like his intent, I like the fact his Allblacks are really driving the outcomes however as he's pointed out the high error rates are not test level and their control of the game is driving both wins and losses. England didn't have to play a lot of rugby, they made far fewer mistakes and were extremely unlucky not to win.


In fact the English team were very early in their season and should've been comfortably beaten by an Allblacks team that had played multiple tests together.


Razor has himself recognised that to be the best they'll have to sort out the crisis levels of mistakes that have really increased since the first two tests against England.


Early tackles were a classic example of hyper enthusiasm to not give an inch, that passion that Razor has achieved is going to be formidable once the unforced errors are eliminated.


That's his secret, he's already rebuilt the passion and that's the most important aspect, its inevitable that he'll now eradicate the unforced errors. When that happens a fellow tier one nation is going to get thrashed. I don't think it will be until 2025 though.


The Allblacks will lose both tests against Ireland and France if they play high error rates rugby like they did against England.


To get the unforced errors under control he's going to be needing to handover the number eight role to Sititi and reset expectations of what loose forwards do. Establish a clear distinction with a large, swarthy lineout jumper at six that is a feared runner and dominant tackler and a turnover specialist at seven that is abrasive in contact. He'll then need to build depth behind the three starters and ruthlessly select for that group to be peaking in 2027 in hit Australian conditions on firm, dry grounds.


It's going to help him that Savea is shifting to the worst super rugby franchise where he's going to struggle behind a beaten pack every week.


The under performing loose forward trio is the key driver of the high error rates and unacceptable turn overs due to awol link work. Sititi is looking like he's superman compared to his openside and eight.


At this late stage in the season they shouldn't be operating with just the one outstanding loose forward out of four selected for the English test. That's an abject failure but I think Robertson's sacrificing link quality on purpose to build passion amongst the junior Allblacks as they see the reverential treatment the old warhorses are receiving for their long term hard graft.


It's unfortunately losing test matches and making what should be comfortable wins into nail biters but it's early in the world cup cycle so perhaps it's a sacrifice worth making.


However if this was F1 then Sam Cane would be Riccardo and Ardie would be heading into Perez territory so the loose forwards desperately need revitalisation through a rebuild over the next season to complement the formidable tight five.

28 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test

Billy Proctor is on way to welcome his first child in NZ !

26 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

18 Go to comments
J
JN 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

I may be wrong, but Blackadder is at home in NZ recovering from injury.

12 Go to comments
P
Phillip 3 hours ago
Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

He is. He travelled with the Reds to Japan, now I imagine he'll be linking up with the Australian XV. If he hasn't already.

2 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Ratima would have never faced a rush defence like that and he did it in the hardest environment. He will have learnt a lot from that and to say Roigard, who came on when the teams were stuffed. was better is a bit much really. If Roigard had started it would have been the opposite.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Sorry but if Dmac didnt delay, run, then pass the England winger is in on Jordan and Jordan gets tackled with the ball. Id happily say that Dmacs little hesitation, run and pass was 50% of that try. Without it the try doesnt happen, but even with it Jordan still had to get it right and he did.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Dmac has the best catch and pass in the game. That split second delay was the key as it meant the winger had to stay put out wider and it gave WJ time to get that final pass away with only 1 tackler on him. Both passes perfect.

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 3 hours ago
Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

I would put Ireland a lot lower than that, they have no depth whatsoever.

31 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

I get sick of the 12 being a battering ram. NZ did much better when ALB was at 12 against Aus with JB out injured. Id like to see the old 12 being selected. The one who had guile and tactical kicking, had passing down pat and could sidestep players.

28 Go to comments
N
NM 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

It was a very gutsy win against England. There has been lots of negative comment about 'lucky escapes' & England losing by 'the width of a goal post'. Yes, this is all true but conversely nothing has been said about the AB's scoring 3 tries to one, & this could easily have been 5 to 1 had it not been for a PT dropped catch or a CC fingertip knock on! An unusually high penalty count also gifted the poms 15 easy points. What if's are meaningless, history only remembers the score board. With just a little more patience, discipline, & accuracy this evolving AB's team will be #1 again!

12 Go to comments
