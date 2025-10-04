Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Scott Robertson full of praise for 'powerful' wingers

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Leroy Carter of New Zealand celebrates after scoring a try during the The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand All Blacks and Australia Wallabies at Eden Park on September 27, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

With Scott Robertson at the helm of the All Blacks, a number of wingers have been in and out of the side as the coaching staff search for consistency, workrate, and finishing ability.

After the All Blacks’ 28-14 victory over their trans-tasman rivals the Wallabies, Robertson likely now has a better idea of who those two wingers are going forward.

Chiefs winger Leroy Carter scored his third try for the All Blacks in Perth, scoring in all three of his appearances in the 2025 Rugby Championship.

Like last week in Auckland, Carter scooped up the ball and powered his way over the line to score their first try of the evening in Perth.

Blues winger Caleb Clarke was solid last weekend at Eden Park, but his ankle injury gave Leicester Fainga’anuku a shot at the Wallabies in the last game for both teams in The Rugby Championship.

It was Fainga’anuku’s first Test match for the All Blacks since 2023, and the former Crusader didn’t at all look out of place, giving Robertson and his coaching staff a tough decision going forward in the No.11 jersey.

Carter has made the No.14 jersey his own, and after another standout performance in Perth, Robertson was pleased with how the 26-year-old played.

“Leroy was pretty special, he’s powerful, short and good hops, keeps his feet and understands his role,” Robertson told reporters in Perth.

“Leroy as we know can play halfback, so they’ve got some great strengths.”

For his No.11, Robertson explains that Fainga’anuku’s strengths with ball in hand make him tough to deal with.

“Then, obviously, when you’ve got Leicester, who can just run over people and carry people and hold his feet. That’s a good balance. He’s got a left foot, so it’s good to have him as somebody can go into the midfield.”

The All Blacks’ victory in Perth extends their winning run against the Wallabies to eleven games in a row, something which Robertson says means a lot for his side.

“It means a lot, because we’ve had a few things that we wanted to keep the tradition history on and other teams have set this up, so we wanted to keep it going.

“We know that Australia have got a little bit momentum in the Union, and it’s sport that needs it. You know, the people come watch when you’re winning, and that Lions tour, so there’s a little bit of hype around it.

“We knew how tough the series was going to be against them. Every series or every back-to-back games have been.”

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

13 Comments
P
PMcD 5 days ago

Fear not AB fans, I would be more encouraged by the end of that Championship than you were at the begining but there has been a seismic shift during that Championship with Razor’s team.


It was clear the props were brought back too quickly and Williams improved game by game (he’s going to be some player for the future), so get the 4 back to fitness and you are in a good place.


The weakest lock was potentially Barrett and that’s a tough choice for Razor to address.


The back row has changed massively and I really liked the balance today, with Sititi coming off the bench. It feels like you have finally found the right balance after lots of change.


Scrum half improved when you got them fit and it’s clear Razor is waiting for RM or DMac at 10.


I’d get Fainga’anuku in that 12 shirt asap and he and Quinn could be an interesting combination in the centres, with Jordi coming off the bench in close games. It’s hard to defend power & pace and with those two starting you have everything you need.


Clarke & Carter look like your wingers and you have a decision regarding Jordan & Love at the back.


Razor has been conservative since 2023 . . . . But you can’t accuse him of that during this Championship and finally looks like he has found his team.


Roll on the Autumn and you’ll see where you stand against IRE & ENG but the real tests will be FRA & SA who remain the teams to beat.

J
JW 5 days ago

Great, he really likes wingers who aren’t even wingers. Grreeeaaaatttt.

B
Blackmania 6 days ago

This team is definitely better balanced today than it was at the start of the season. The additions of Holland, Parker, Lakai, Carter, Clarke, Narawa, Fainga'anuku, and Tupaea have done a lot of good. Other changes, like Kirifi, haven't worked, and I'm still unsure about Proctor. It's a shame all these changes didn't happen sooner. Razor was very slow... the Blacks started the season with Rieko and Reece on the wings. It was very counterproductive and definitely not geared towards 2027. Now we'll see the matches against European teams. The Blacks can win them all, even if it won't be easy. I hope Love has a real chance.

G
GodOfFriedChicken 6 days ago

Of course it’s the players that Razor had ignored for so long who shone the most in Perth. I’m not a Chiefs fan but there’s been so much crap from Crusaders fans about Chiefs players being losers and they’ve been some of the best backs in Perth and in the Rugby Championship. Gotta wonder how the backline would’ve run if they gave more game time to Carter, Tupaea and Narawa earlier on instead of holding spots open for Reece and Rieko. The Chiefs backline was one of the best in Super Rugby in the last few years and not rewarding that because they lost to the Crusaders in close games that could’ve gone either way (if anything, other than the Blues final, DMac’s goalkicking and one disallowed try were the differences in those finals as well) shows a pretty closed minded view of NZ’s talent pool. This is probably why they had separate selectors before Razor, to avoid the AB’s coach’s regional biases from affecting talent selection.

O
Over the sideline 6 days ago

Quinn was very good last week and last night. Hopefully Razor sticks with him as a starter. I’d like JB to interchange with him more but for a first start together at centre it worked very well. That chasing tackle was critical, as it showed Quinns pace. As did his first try. His second try showed his power. For a big boy he isn’t slow.

Spot on about biases. Razor os slowlwy hetting over his biases but still has 1 in partucular. At the end of SR we become 1 team.

J
JB 6 days ago

Exactly what Crusader bias has Razor shown? He picked Reece which most people agreed with (not me though) and Reece had good form. Apart from that his selections seem to deliberately go against Crusader players.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments