Scott Robertson full of praise for 'powerful' wingers
With Scott Robertson at the helm of the All Blacks, a number of wingers have been in and out of the side as the coaching staff search for consistency, workrate, and finishing ability.
After the All Blacks’ 28-14 victory over their trans-tasman rivals the Wallabies, Robertson likely now has a better idea of who those two wingers are going forward.
Chiefs winger Leroy Carter scored his third try for the All Blacks in Perth, scoring in all three of his appearances in the 2025 Rugby Championship.
Like last week in Auckland, Carter scooped up the ball and powered his way over the line to score their first try of the evening in Perth.
Blues winger Caleb Clarke was solid last weekend at Eden Park, but his ankle injury gave Leicester Fainga’anuku a shot at the Wallabies in the last game for both teams in The Rugby Championship.
It was Fainga’anuku’s first Test match for the All Blacks since 2023, and the former Crusader didn’t at all look out of place, giving Robertson and his coaching staff a tough decision going forward in the No.11 jersey.
Carter has made the No.14 jersey his own, and after another standout performance in Perth, Robertson was pleased with how the 26-year-old played.
“Leroy was pretty special, he’s powerful, short and good hops, keeps his feet and understands his role,” Robertson told reporters in Perth.
“Leroy as we know can play halfback, so they’ve got some great strengths.”
For his No.11, Robertson explains that Fainga’anuku’s strengths with ball in hand make him tough to deal with.
“Then, obviously, when you’ve got Leicester, who can just run over people and carry people and hold his feet. That’s a good balance. He’s got a left foot, so it’s good to have him as somebody can go into the midfield.”
The All Blacks’ victory in Perth extends their winning run against the Wallabies to eleven games in a row, something which Robertson says means a lot for his side.
“It means a lot, because we’ve had a few things that we wanted to keep the tradition history on and other teams have set this up, so we wanted to keep it going.
“We know that Australia have got a little bit momentum in the Union, and it’s sport that needs it. You know, the people come watch when you’re winning, and that Lions tour, so there’s a little bit of hype around it.
“We knew how tough the series was going to be against them. Every series or every back-to-back games have been.”
Fear not AB fans, I would be more encouraged by the end of that Championship than you were at the begining but there has been a seismic shift during that Championship with Razor’s team.
It was clear the props were brought back too quickly and Williams improved game by game (he’s going to be some player for the future), so get the 4 back to fitness and you are in a good place.
The weakest lock was potentially Barrett and that’s a tough choice for Razor to address.
The back row has changed massively and I really liked the balance today, with Sititi coming off the bench. It feels like you have finally found the right balance after lots of change.
Scrum half improved when you got them fit and it’s clear Razor is waiting for RM or DMac at 10.
I’d get Fainga’anuku in that 12 shirt asap and he and Quinn could be an interesting combination in the centres, with Jordi coming off the bench in close games. It’s hard to defend power & pace and with those two starting you have everything you need.
Clarke & Carter look like your wingers and you have a decision regarding Jordan & Love at the back.
Razor has been conservative since 2023 . . . . But you can’t accuse him of that during this Championship and finally looks like he has found his team.
Roll on the Autumn and you’ll see where you stand against IRE & ENG but the real tests will be FRA & SA who remain the teams to beat.
Great, he really likes wingers who aren’t even wingers. Grreeeaaaatttt.
This team is definitely better balanced today than it was at the start of the season. The additions of Holland, Parker, Lakai, Carter, Clarke, Narawa, Fainga'anuku, and Tupaea have done a lot of good. Other changes, like Kirifi, haven't worked, and I'm still unsure about Proctor. It's a shame all these changes didn't happen sooner. Razor was very slow... the Blacks started the season with Rieko and Reece on the wings. It was very counterproductive and definitely not geared towards 2027. Now we'll see the matches against European teams. The Blacks can win them all, even if it won't be easy. I hope Love has a real chance.
Of course it’s the players that Razor had ignored for so long who shone the most in Perth. I’m not a Chiefs fan but there’s been so much crap from Crusaders fans about Chiefs players being losers and they’ve been some of the best backs in Perth and in the Rugby Championship. Gotta wonder how the backline would’ve run if they gave more game time to Carter, Tupaea and Narawa earlier on instead of holding spots open for Reece and Rieko. The Chiefs backline was one of the best in Super Rugby in the last few years and not rewarding that because they lost to the Crusaders in close games that could’ve gone either way (if anything, other than the Blues final, DMac’s goalkicking and one disallowed try were the differences in those finals as well) shows a pretty closed minded view of NZ’s talent pool. This is probably why they had separate selectors before Razor, to avoid the AB’s coach’s regional biases from affecting talent selection.
Quinn was very good last week and last night. Hopefully Razor sticks with him as a starter. I’d like JB to interchange with him more but for a first start together at centre it worked very well. That chasing tackle was critical, as it showed Quinns pace. As did his first try. His second try showed his power. For a big boy he isn’t slow.
Spot on about biases. Razor os slowlwy hetting over his biases but still has 1 in partucular. At the end of SR we become 1 team.
Exactly what Crusader bias has Razor shown? He picked Reece which most people agreed with (not me though) and Reece had good form. Apart from that his selections seem to deliberately go against Crusader players.