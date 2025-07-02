Scott Robertson explains his choice to move Tupou Vaa'i to blindside
In the past, the first 23-man All Blacks squad of the year has been a conservative one, picking players who have served the jersey well in the past, but under current All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson, this isn’t the case.
Roberston and his coaching staff have named a strong, and tall forwards group, including a debutant at lock in Highlanders giant Fabian Holland.
Holland is joined by All Blacks captain Scott Barrett at lock, but probably more suprisingly, Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i has been moved to blindside flanker to play against France in Dunedin this weekend.
Vaa’i has played there before for the Chiefs, but it’s not his favoured position, so Robertson is clearly keen on another tall lineout target, with Holland and Barrett part of that group as well.
When speaking to reporters in Dunedin, Robertson explained that Vaa’i compliments the other loose forwards well.
“Yeah well we’re looking at options and the ability for guys to play in two positions, he’s got the skill set, he’s quick enough, as he keeps telling us, and he can play on the edge as well,” Robertson said.
“So it just compliments us and Test footy is a big man’s game and he can start there and finish there, so this week he starts.”
Throwing Holland into the starting mix was definitely a bold decision made by Robertson, but one that he believes was earned through many years of hard work.
“He’s (Holland) pretty excited, from Netherlands to New Zealand, he’s come a long way. It’s a great story, pretty bold call from a 14 year old to make the call to come over and represent another country in a game he loves, but he saw the All Blacks as the ultimate.
“There was an opportunity down here under the roof so it’s movie sort of stuff.”
Robertson explains to the media that the debutant’s have all done their homework ahead of the first Test.
“Yeah they’re excited, their into their homework, connecting with the group. You have to pull them off the computers a little bit, they’re pretty keen to do all the right stuff and they’ve had a good training week so far.”
Good call to bulk up the pack with some size and hopefully increase the intimidation that was so badly missing last year against some very impressive opponents. Seems to be that putting Reiko on the wing means he has to fire up this year … personally I think there’s better options but we’ll see…..
The forwards selection is exciting, but muddled thinking remains with the backs. I’m not 100% sold on V’aai at 6, but if there was ever a good time to experiment, it would be now. Finau has yet to grab his international chances with two hands. Conversely, V’aai has only grown at international level since his previous poor showing in the 6 jersey. The experiment may still fail, but it’s worth a shot.
As for the backs, I’m not sure if this is Hansen’s remit or a collective mishmash of ideas, but the selections are not coherent.
It’s great to see Proctor rewarded for his obvious form, that’s a step in the right direction.
But the wing selections make no sense. Ioane who’s spent 4 years practicing running into people seems to have been given a 2nd chance charity spot to compensate for the failed 13 project. If selections were ruthlessly based on form and winning, he would not be there.
Sevu has been less than average at test level for some time, and occasionally a liability.
Yet the form wingers from SR don’t even make the wider squad.
DMac reminded us all in the SR final that his size makes him a target at 15 in top flight rugby. I would love to see Love given a go on the bench.
In saying that, if DMac is used primarily to replace BB at 10, as he showed last year, he can add some much-needed zip to the backline if BB is struggling to ignite anything.
All in all, the selection mentality looks more positive than last year, especially in the forwards, but some questionable thinking with the backline selections remain.
Before this team announcement the French team was stocking up on bandages, pain killers and anti-inflammatories.
After the AB team announcement I can I hear Fabian: “add zhe champagne and Gauloises to zhe order - we may be in with a chance here…”
Some interesting selections & if they come off well done Razor for having the courage to implement change. Hasn’t always been a noticeable forte of AB coaches in the past. What better time to try things than against a new look and possibly under strength French outfit.
Cant wait till the big tests and they want a big lock to play in the tight channels instead, Scott Barrett will be waiting for his chance to step up. This is where we need a big blindside, for the moment Finau is fine as the premier wide playing six.
Def got all their bases covered too if injuries occur some would require more moving parts but they all covered far as I can see Reiko playing on wing def helps with that
Another daft experiment just as hes ended the Ioane at centre farce. A 6 is a 6 not a transplanted lock. Might work against France C but will sink against the Boks.
How do explain Pieter-Steph du Toit’s success then?
The world’s best 6, started as a lock and ocassionally goes back to lock, tends to dominate in either position.
It’s clearly doable, we’ll have to see if Vaa’i can handle it but it’s certainly not a daft decision.
That’s rediculous, 6s have always been the most situational/versatile forward position.
An eye to the RWC, a challenge to Finau to learn fast & to rise up, leaves Darry & Lord, both over 2.0m to vie/work hard for that 3rd lock possie, Paddy too, others? Exciting prospects.
Lord seems a bit vanilla to me
Darry has been injured but had a fantastic season for the Blues last year
Shalfoon and Beehre are good just IMO