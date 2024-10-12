WXV 2: Scotland’s title defence ends in defeat to Australia
Scotland’s defence of their WXV 2 title ended in heartbreak after a 31-22 defeat to Australia in a winner-takes-all showdown in Cape Town.
Both sides went into their final match at the Athlone Sports Stadium with two wins under their belt, but Scotland ended the game with 13 players and Australia came out on top.
Irrespective of the result, Australia and Scotland both confirmed their places at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 at the full-time whistle.
They joined Wales and Italy, who overcame South Africa 23-19 earlier on Saturday, in booking their tickets for next year’s showpiece tournament in England from WXV 2.
Australia raced into a 21 -0 lead in the first 23 minutes with tries from Desiree Miller, Maya Stewart and Cecilia Smith, all converted by fly-half Faitala Moleka.
Scotland hit back after Australia centre Siokapesi Palu was given a yellow card for a high tackle and tries from prop Leah Bartlett and full-back Chloe Rollie, the former’s converted by Helen Nelson, reduced the deficit to 21-12 at the break.
The gap was cut to 21-17 early in the second period when Scotland prop Anne Young burrowed over for an unconverted try.
Scotland’s momentum was then checked by centre Emma Orr’s yellow card for a high tackle, later upgraded to a red, before wing Francesca McGhee’s try put them 22-21 ahead with 10 minutes left.
But after McGhee was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, Australia regained the lead through Moleka’s 74th-minute penalty and the Wallaroos sealed victory with Ashley Marsters’ late converted try.
