WXV 2

Jo Yapp praises Wallaroos’ ‘noticeable’ changes before WXV 2 decider

By Finn Morton
Babalwa Latsha of Australia celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the WXV 2 2024 match between South Africa and Australia at Athlone Sports Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Coach Jo Yapp has commended the progress and growth the Wallaroos have shown during a challenging international season as they look to end the year with some silverware. Australia will face Scotland in a blockbuster WXV 2 decider in Cape Town this weekend.

In February, Yapp made history by becoming the first woman to take on the head coach role of an Australian national senior team in a major football code. Three months later, the Wallaroos started their new era with a one-sided 33-14 loss to Canada at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

Australia didn’t win any of their three matches during World Rugby’s Pacific Four Series, with the women in gold also falling to the USA 32-25 and New Zealand 67-19. They were able to break their losing run with a  64-5 demolition of Fiji, but more losses followed.

The Wallaroos had lost six of their seven Tests in 2024 before WXV 2 got underway in South Africa at the end of last month. Australia beat Wales 37-5 at DHL Stadium to open their account before backing that up with a solid 33-26 win over hosts South Africa in the second round.

Those two victories have put the Aussies in a position to take some silverware back home with them at the conclusion of the tournament. “It’s a really exciting opportunity,” as Yapp explained, but it’s also a reward for the team’s dedication throughout a tough season.

“Obviously, patience is key. I know people want results overnight and it doesn’t really work like that,” Yapp told reporters on Thursday.

“We’ve always seen really good progress and that hasn’t always shown in the results, but we’ve seen good progress on and off the pitch from this group – from their testing scores around S&C and the improvements that they’ve made to their high performance behaviours.

“That progress has been really noticeable for us and now others are starting to see that with the way we’re starting to play. Really pleased with how they’ve pushed on.”

The Wallaroos will take on Scotland for only the fourth time ever this weekend, as the two WXV 2 heavyweights vie it out for championship glory. Scotland beat Italy 19-nil to start their tournament before sneaking by with a six-point win over Japan.

Fixture
WXV 2
Australia Womens
11:00
12 Oct 24
Scotland Womens
All Stats and Data

Australia have never been beaten by the Scots in a women’s rugby international and they won’t want that record to come unstuck now. But, putting the result to one side, this will be a great opportunity for the Aussies to test themselves against a relatively unfamiliar foe.

These two teams haven’t gone head-to-head since 2021. The Wallaroos are much more used to playing other sides including the Black Ferns, while Northern Hemisphere teams and South Africa were a bit of an unknown.

But, as coach Yapp discussed, that’s made WXV 2 so important in 2024. With next year’s Rugby World Cup in England right around the corner, the Wallaroos have had an opportunity to challenge themselves against new teams and different playing styles.

“Just playing against different opposition has been really exciting for the group,” Yapp said.

“I don’t think anyone in this group has played against South Africa before for example, they’re playing against Northern Hemisphere teams.

“Just playing against different opposition as opposed to, so often playing New Zealand and Fiji, and we know how they play and we know where we stand against those at the moment.

“To see where we want to stand from a world perspective and to take on these teams has been really important, and just having to adapt our style slightly depending on who we’re playing.

“South Africa is very different to Wales, for example, so being able to adapt between those games leading into a World Cup is really good prep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 36 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Italy gets butchered by the ABs and they're in a comp with France and Ireland, it is a mixture of all the above (and below), look at Argentina's success.


But yes, the (other) Pacific Islands would be the best place for some of these French squads to tour, even their own!

461 Go to comments
P
PC 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

The next guy is probably on that list. The "too young" guys are all 23+, which is 2 years older than dc was when he got an ab start. Being that young did him no harm. He scored 20 against wales on debut. But dc was also a freak player and a few years into the good super rugby, when SA was involved, so not such a step up. A tough northern tour is not their time. Hopefully next year's super rugby will see one of them put their hand up.

65 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
WXV: New Zealand make a handful of changes in preparation for France

Bunting is delusional. The job is clearly too big for him. The Black Ferns have shown none to negative, "growth", as a team. Individuals may have progressed, true, but the team is a mess. They have been fully professional since 2022 but play like amateurs. We are back to 2021 NH tour vibes (onfield that is).


The granting of an historical 4 year full contract to Kennedy Tukuafu remains Bunting's most puzzling decision. At 26, she had offered little of the on-field quality deserving of such status. Her relegation v FRA was imminent imo & Bunting gets kudos for this decision. I would've tossed her completely, myself. In all tests this tour, she has been ineffective & doesn’t seem to have a point of difference (required of a loosie). Jackaling, high tackle rate, clean, carry, ???


Another puzzling selection is Bunting continuing to use our best 6 Alana Bremner 178cm & 77kg at lock in place of our best lock, Chelsea Bremner, 181cm & 88kg. Maia Roos at 179cm & 80kg needs a big body at her side. Neither she nor Alana are power locks.


Going forward I'd reshuffle the back 5 as follows:


4 Roos 5 Chelsea 6 Alana 7 Sae 8 Mikaele-Tuu with Olsen Baker bench impact. Alana is an option to cover lock, if required. I'd also be tempted to use a 6/2 split depending on the opposition.


One issue I have with this selection is that the same core backline that leaked a million tries from set play v ENG is taking the field. Sure, FRA got thrashed by CAN, but it's still FRA, quite capable of stepping up & blasting us. What will be different? Backfield comms? Midfield reads? ?? Scary stuff.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You'd hope it does of course! lol


Would look bad if it just came out of the blue.

461 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

France have been sending strong sides for a long time, that they won then doesn't mean it was the last time they took the tour seriously.


I'm suggesting that when was the last time the All Blacks toured France (and won) that gave them the impetus to do likewise to them back in New Zealand?


The 1996 Springbok tour was so epic not just because they hadn't won the previous year but because South Africa gave it to them often when they toured NZ (in part ayway).

461 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yeah before the problem can be fixed it might need to be asnwered whether the chicken or the egg came first

461 Go to comments
A
Ardy 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I think RA and Schmidt are getting some basics right. Improve the talent we have and bring on youngsters needed in key positions, if not for BIL then for Aus RWC.

I have been encouraged since this new iteration of RA and I can see us being in a better position. The court case with the Rebels is an issue that will take up time, resources and media space potentially sucking the life out of any good news the Wallabies have.

102 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Oh, no, his life is great!?!

461 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Hopefully he doesn't feature too much. I'd often wondered the same about South Africa's ailing vets but I'm coming around to Razor and Ryan's picture. I think it was smart of NZR to have signed Cane, TJ, and Barrett to extensions after the WC.


There's enough options (class ones' not the Blackadders) at 6 and 8 now to say thank you to Sam Cane to binding the team together but now is you're time to cash in overseas.

461 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

Yes, it is going to put the game and the national selection policies under stress. That is generally when domestic starts taking over a sports importance, but for that to happen organically it needs to be across the board.


South Africa could be stuck in a domestic competition that doesn't want to evolve with them, where so many players are locked out behind one team for a large part/half of the year.

76 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
‘I do care’: Johnny Sexton responds to Rieko Ioane’s Instagram story

Jonny doesn’t really need the money, Irish players get a refund on all of the tax levied on their career playing contract earnings at retirement from the Irish government. So Rieko could be in line for a windfall…

8 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

Kirwan said 30 for the ABs the other day. I wouldn't imagine SA having much more. Not that I'd trust his word, but I'd still use it if it helped my argument ;)

76 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

That the hook, the click. bait. You've been Ben Smith'd.


Why wait? Do you think Rassie is a coach to rest?


The AB's are following Rassie's playbook of valueing experience. The players in NZ aren't quite at the same cycle as what Rassie has chosen to do this year, that is still a year or two off imo.

76 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 2 hours ago
The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation

That wouldn't work. The other rugby countries in Africa is way down the rankings. Not very good. You want SA to become like the Aussies? We need to face top talent. The Boks have their style of play. Most SA players learn to play the same way basically. Competing against your own country men, no matter how good they are, are just not enough. The SH teams that can compete is just not close enough. Aligning with the NH works better currently. Logistics is tough, but less so vs SRP since moving up north. Besides, why would the English be interested suddenly in the URC if it was such a bad competition that "isn't working"? Their finances is in dire straits and the club's are running on fumes. Clubs with great histories. The URC is a competition that is on fire. Each year viewership reaches new records. More and more people follows the URC. Imo it's a very successful league. It's what a competition should be like. Tough, no clear favourite and any team can win the competition. Leinster might be favourite every year, the Bulls may outscore every team every year with tries, teams may finish top of the log, but none of that matters. Any team can win. It's what the WC should be like. I may ramble a bit and I respect your point of view, but I respectfully disagree. African competition is a very bad idea and the URC is a great and imo the best league there is besides the WC, Champions Cup and Top 14.

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
‘I do care’: Johnny Sexton responds to Rieko Ioane’s Instagram story

Just leave a share of the sales in it when he goes!

8 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation

An expected outcome of course, the change required would be momentous and needs to happen over time. A knee-jerk reaction by some teams in the URC and Premiership Rugby would have been form their own comp would have been calamitous to Rugby.


That a British & Irish (possibly) league is the best fit for a sport like Rugby in that area is unchallengeable.


That South Africa need something that offers better player welfare is unchallengeable.


That the game is going to grow in the rest of Europe and Africa is inevitable, as is that those nations are going to need a competition to call their own.


I see all three of these aligning in the perfect world.

6 Go to comments
f
fl 3 hours ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

re-read my comments.


Rassie is giving many more debuts this year than at any previous point since 2019. To whatever extent he is rewarding form now, he rewarded it less before.


Marcell Coetzee was in great form in 2020-21 but wasn't picked. Senatla, Zas, and Grobbelaar were in 2021-22. Daniel du Plessis in 2022-23. Akker van der Merwe and Cameron Hanekom in 2023-24.

76 Go to comments
f
fl 3 hours ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

no, your comment was entirely irrelevant to that point.


Martin, Feyi-Waboso, Freeman, Cunningham-South, are all more integral to England than SFM and Moodie are to SA.

76 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ok, so let’s pick the bones out of that steaming pile of opinion!


Firstly I didn’t state that the French psyche has “been impacted by invasion and how that has lead to French teams not touring overseas”. For the record, my opinion comments on the French rugby team touring were “they have close to zero interest in touring, never have and never will. It’s embedded in their dna. It’s just the way they see the world, rightly or wrongly.” and “France just don’t have the traditions of touring and therefore don’t place the same importance to it as most other nations, so this compromise is sensible for them”. Given your propensity to make noise of little to no value with your comments, I guess it’s not too surprising that you have misinterpreted my comments and entirely misquoted me.


Secondly I note that following your earlier baseless assertion that I had levelled personal insults in your direction, you have in fact resorted to exactly this behaviour in your limited and stilted reply above.


Thirdly you have absolutely no idea what my connections are to France and what level of insight I possess regarding French culture, yet still you feel qualified to judge. A textbook example in assuming your presumed knowledge is superior I’d say!


Fourthly you have failed, yet again, to provide ANY opinion on the salient points of the rugby discussion stream. Not at all surprising by this stage but worth highlighting nonetheless.


And finally, your continued stream of noise is tedious, repetitive and entirely unimaginative. Is that really the best you can do???

461 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

But watch Schmidt chop and change the team. Exactly like Robbie Deans and Rennie used to .......

102 Go to comments
