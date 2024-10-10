WXV: New Zealand make a handful of changes in preparation for France

The Black Ferns coaching staff have made five changes to the starting team ahead of their last WXV 1 match against France.

The game on 12 October will be the 12th meeting between the two sides, the Black Ferns in search of their first win against Les Bleues since the 2022 Rugby World Cup semi-final (25-24).

Recent contests between New Zealand and France have been close encounters, France getting the better of the Black Ferns in their most recent meeting which was at last year’s WXV 1 competition (17-18).

France go into the match having lost their first WXV 1 match against Canada (24-46) but winning their second against the USA last weekend (22-14). New Zealand on the other hand have suffered two losses, narrowly losing to Ireland in the first round (27-29) at BC Place before a defeat to England in Langley (31-49).

Three changes are made to the forward pack with two coming into the front row. Kate Henwood and Amy Rule are named to start ahead of Chryss Viliko and Tanya Kalounivale, while Georgia Ponsonby returns to start at hooker.

The second row remains unchanged with Alana Bremner and Maiakawanakaulani Roos both earning starting places again. In the back row, Layla Sae takes the place of Kennedy Tukuafu at openside flanker, the latter moving to the bench. Sae will join Kaipo Olsen-Baker, who scored the first points in the match with England last weekend, and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u who retain their starting places.

Iritana Hohaia earns her first WXV 1 starting place for this year ahead of Maia Joseph at scrum-half, while Hannah King continues in the number 10 jersey. Ruahei Demant and Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt will partner up again in the midfield, supported on the wings by Katelyn Vahaakolo and Ayesha Leti-l’iga.

The second and final change made to the backs comes at fullback with Mererangi Paul replacing Renee Holmes.

Allan Bunting said: “Our group are determined to finish well this weekend. We have been through some challenging times; we’ve seen progression in certain areas of our game, but we need to be more accurate and consistent across the park. Collectively we have shifted onto France, who we know can be a formidable and unpredictable side. Fortunately, we get another opportunity this week to show all the hard work we have been doing.”

The Black Ferns currently have a 6-5 winning record against France, and will look to further their lead on 12 October at BC Place to finish WXV on a positive note.

Black Ferns team to play France is (Test caps in brackets);

1. Kate Henwood (7)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (26)

3. Amy Rule (26)

4. Alana Bremner (24)

5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (28)

6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (25)

7. Layla Sae (10)

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (8)

9. Iritana Hohaia (13)

10. Hannah King (6)

11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (13)

12. Ruahei Demant (40) (Co-Captain)

13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (20)

14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (23)

15. Mererangi Paul (11)

Replacements

16. Atlanta Lolohea (4)

17. Chryss Viliko (9)

18. Tanya Kalounivale (17)

19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (4)

20. Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon) (26) (Co-Captain)

21. Maia Joseph (7)

22. Patricia Maliepo (9)

23. Renee Holmes (21)