Ex-Crusaders assistant coach Tamati Ellison joins All Blacks full-time

Another former member of the Crusaders’ coaching staff has agreed to a full-time role with the All Blacks under Scott Robertson. On Friday, it was announced that Tamati Ellison has accepted a permanent position ahead of the team’s end-of-season tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellison was initially brought into the All Blacks’ environment as a part-time contact skills coach, but the 41-year-old has since taken on extra responsibilities. When Leon MacDonald resigned ahead of the trip to South Africa, Ellison’s role with the team expanded.

It seems ‘Razor’ Robertson has rewarded Ellison for his efforts by bringing the four-Test All Black into the coaching setup on a full-time basis. Ellison completes a trio of former Crusaders assistants now coaching the national team, joining Jason Ryan and Scott Hansen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crusaders (@crusadersrugbyteam)

This appointment means that Ellison will not return to the Crusaders, where he served as the team’s defence coach from 2021 before taking on an assistant coach role this year to lead the attack strategy. But, as Ellison explained, the All Blacks is “the pinnacle.”

“I’m very honoured and excited to step into the All Blacks environment full-time,” Ellison said in a statement. “As a player, it’s the pinnacle of your playing career to wear the black jersey, and it’s no different as a coach.

“I have loved my time at the Crusaders. The high standards expected day to day and the care to support you in achieving those high standards are two things that will stay with me forever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellison brings a wealth of experience into the All Blacks’ setup, both as a player and a coach. The former All Black played four Test matches, starting with a debut in 2009 against Italy before facing Ireland, South Africa and Scotland in 2012.

The product of Porirua’s Mana College went on to play 45 games for Wellington at the provincial level, as well as six appearances for Otago. Ellison also donned the famed yellow strip of the Hurricanes during a solid career, as well as stints with the Blues and Highlanders.

Team New Zealand won a Commonwealth Games gold medal with Ellison among their ranks in 2006, and the utility back would also go on to play more than 50 matches for Ricoh Black Rams in Japan. It was quite a career, and Ellison continued to excel as a coach.

“He’s had a huge impact over the last couple of years with us and we thoroughly appreciate his contribution,” Crusaders CEO, Colin Mansbridge, explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the core goals of the Crusaders as an organisation and a rugby club is growing our people whether that be players, coaching or staff.”

Head coach Rob Penney added: “We’re completely unsurprised the All Blacks have seen the value in him assuming a full-time role. To have someone who can coach both sides of the ball at an elite level is rare.

“On behalf of the coaching and playing group, we wish you all the best with the black jersey.”