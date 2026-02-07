Northern Edition
Six Nations

Scotland player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Finn Russell of Scotland looks on during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between Italy and Scotland at Stadio Olimpico on February 07, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Scotland player ratings: Scotland opened a Six Nations campaign against Italy in Rome for the first time since they were beaten in the inaugural Championship in 2000, and the result was the same – a demoralising 18-15 defeat in torrential rain.

Italy mastered the wet conditions far better than the visitors to win 18-15 and achieve their first victory in round one since 2013.

Scotland must find a response against England next week, while Italy travel to Ireland hoping to cause another upset.

15. Tom Jordan – 6
A testing fourth Test start at full-back for the Bristol player. On the whole, he was solid under the high ball in atrocious conditons, but was caught out in the eighth minute, positionally, when he rushed up too early in the line. That opened up the back field for Italy to exploit, and Ignacio Brex’s grubber was seized upon by Louis Lynagh for the game’s first try.

14. Kyle Steyn – 6
Some good, some bad in his Six Nations start for two years. The Glasgow man allowed Tommaso Menoncello a clear run to line without laying a hand on him, but redeemed himself with a brilliant cover tackle on Monty Ioane as the Italian winger threatened a breakaway try. Tried to put a injection of pace into Scotland’s game on the few occasions he had the ball.

13. Huw Jones – 5
A hat-trick scorer against the Azzurri in 2025, Jones has barely had any rugby since then due to Achilles surgery and was largely anonymous in this match. Well contained by the Italian defence.

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Capt.) – 5
Leading Scotland for the eighth time but the first in the Six Nations, Tuipulotu can be criticised for not insisting Finn Russell kicked for goal instead of for the corner when Scotland needed to build a score in the first half. Struggled to impose his game on the opposition, too, in attack or defence.

11. Jamie Dobie – 4
A very disappointing first Six Nations start. The pressure of filling Duhan van der Merwe’s big boots, plus dreadful conditions for a winger, were always going to make this a tricky assignment, but Dobie’s error count was way too high. The first try was scored down his wing, and then he needlessly conceded two penalties in as many minutes. It was nearly half an hour before Dobie got his first proper run and his game ended on 50 minutes when he was taken off for an HIA, shortly after he’d lost his bearings and gifted Italy a lineout when stepping into touch on receiving the ball.

10. Finn Russell (VC) – 6
The heartbeat of Scotland’s attack knew it wasn’t a day for the flashy stuff and took a much more pragmatic approach than normal. His kicking game was spot on in the first half and he did his best to put Scotland in the right position. But his team-mates won’t have thanked him for kicking a restart out on the full when they were under the cosh.

9. Ben White – 6
White scored a try in last year’s fixture but offered very little attacking threat this time around. His box kicking and service was reasonable enough, but you’d expect more of an impact from a Lions international.

Player Carries

1
Jack Dempsey
21
2
Lorenzo Cannone
14
3
Zander Fagerson
12

1. Pierre Schoeman – 6
The prop’s fan club were out in force in Rome, with plenty of cries of ‘Schoo’ whenever he got the ball in his hands, which was quite often given the match was largely played at close quarters. Forced an early scrum penalty and then conceded one with his first involvement back on the pitch after a blood injury break. Says it all when the opposition tight-head ends up being the Player of the Match.

2. Ewan Ashman – 4
A nightmare match which only got worse when he was compelled to come back on in the second half and relive the torture following George Turner’s sin-binning. A greasy ball made throwing extremely difficult but Ashton had two lineouts stolen in the brief window early in the match when the rain had abated, which killed Scotland’s momentum. And his lineout problems went from bad to worse in the second half, when he was also fortunate not to be yellow carded himself for making contact to the head of Manuel Zuliani. Scotland men’s all-time leading try-scorer produced some trademark power-packed runs, but never looked like adding to his account. Hooked straight after the high hit.

3. Zander Fagerson – 5
The cornerstone of Scotland’s pack was powerless to prevent Italy getting on top at scrum time. Plenty of endeavour in defence but made little ground with his carries in attack and was guilty of a handling error or two.

4. Scott Cummings – 6
Hardly the return to the Six Nations that the Glasgow man would have hoped for after missing the whole of last year’s Championship. Penalty for jumping across at the lineout cost Scotland three points in the first half and registered very few tackles and carries all match.

5. Grant Gilchrist – 5
Was always a willing carrier but looked a bit pedestrian. He was also responsible for two of the six penalties Scotland gave away in the first half. Maybe it’s time for Gregor Townsend to give someone more dynamic a go.

6. Matt Fagerson – 6
Guilty of an early knock-on at the lineout when transferring the ball. But got stuck in thereafter, in defence, and it was his nice shift-pass to Dempsey that led to Scotland’s first try.

7. Rory Darge (VC) – 6
A quiet first half for the Glasgow man who was unable to assert himself at the breakdown and spent most of his time clearing out rucks. However, he won two crucial turnovers after the break and gave 100% as always.

8. Jack Dempsey – 6
Dempsey isn’t known for his try-scoring exploits but he gave Scotland a foothold when he crossed in the 24th minute, having done well to dodge the initial contact and burrow over from close range. Grew into the game and was much more involved in the second half.

Replacements

16. George Turner – 4
The veteran hooker didn’t fare much better with his lineout throwing after coming on for Ashman, and was then sin-binned for a dangerous clearout.

17. Nathan McBeth – 5
Got eight minutes in the first half, when Schoeman was in the blood bin, and returned late in the second half. Was part of a front-row that disintegrated under mounting pressure.

18. Elliot Millar Mills – 5
The Newcastle-bound prop gave away a needless penalty shortly after coming on and was second-best at scrum time.

19. Max Williamson – 5
Failed to make the impact needed and was held up to bring to an end Scotland’s 29-phase attack in stoppage time, and ultimately the match.

20. Gregor Brown – 5
Had nearly half an hour but his hands let him down on a couple of occasions.

21. George Horne – 8
Horne provided Scotland’s brightest moment of the match when he showed brilliant awareness, and a sublime turn of pace, to slide over in the corner and give the visitors some hope.

22. Adam Hastings – N/A
Not used.

23. Darcy Graham – 5
Scotland’s second-highest try-scorer of all-time barely had a sniff despite being on the rain-sodden park for half an hour.

Italy player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

Italy player ratings: Gonzalo Quesada's Italy will having been eyeing this fixture with Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico as one they will have fancied, with bells on...

Read Now

Comments

3 Comments
S
SB 4 days ago

Tight 5 ratings are too high. They were not at the races. Backline also a bit high. A woeful display, take nothing away from Italy though.

T
TI 5 days ago

How is any Scottish outside back getting a grade north of 4 is a marvel to me.

How are Darge and Fagerson getting the same grade as Dempsey, when Dempsey was easily Scotland’s best player.

Schoeman a 6? Guy got manhandled by Ferrari all day long.

An 8 for Horne? I mean, he scored a nice try, but no one on team Scotland should be getting an 8.

L
LiamBerlin 5 days ago

Generous

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 15 minutes ago
O’Mahony: “People don't understand some of the consequences"

He is considerate of his fellow players but clueless about how social media manifests itself. He needs to go out and chat with normal rugby supporters rather than gauge the mood by what he sees and hears online. The hyper phase of SM is here a decade now, people should really understand it better.

He also took some grudges a little personally. The RWC pool match against Scotland he used his 100th cap to get a big emotional rise against Scotland. No disrespect to Scotland but our full emotional resources better deployed in the QTR final for obvious reasons.



...

5 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 25 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

It was an attempt at antagonism, show some honesty at least.

We will see a significantly improved defensive structure versus Italy which will not be as a result of Irish players just “grunting” harder. Farrell just on Irish radio. He played down the question around “application” saying that it may have been one of many things they were looking at. He got it badly wrong and has backtracked. Have a listen to Madigan on counter-rucking versus poach rucking. You’ll learn a thing or two about rugby from him.



...

129 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 39 minutes ago
O’Mahony: “People don't understand some of the consequences"

Would have been fantastic to have seen PO’M on the panel for the match in Paris, I wonder why he wasn’t? Still, he clearly dodged a bullet there if the ashen look on BOD and Rory Best’s faces at full time were anything to go by!

And it will be interesting to hear his take on the ‘blame Nienaber’ school of thought the Irish pundits are promoting like there’s no tomorrow…



...

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 52 minutes ago
Andy Farrell makes 6 changes to Ireland team for Italian job in Dublin

Yep, just like Ringrose, Lowe, Gibson Park and Furlong too. The future’s bright, the future’s not emerald green!

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 54 minutes ago
Andy Farrell makes 6 changes to Ireland team for Italian job in Dublin

Bobby B is in the team, well he is for those that can read…

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 57 minutes ago
Fabien Galthie hands out debut in one of two changes for France

Don’t hold your breath…

8 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 59 minutes ago
Townsend makes shock decision as Scotland make 4 changes for England

This could get ugly for Townsend, very ugly indeed. An underpowered pack with only a 5/3 bench likely to be overrun, and that’s before England roll their 6 replacements. Tom Jordan is a 10, who can cover 12 and do a job at 15 at club level. Hastings didn’t even get on the pitch last week and Kinghorn is a rolls Royce of a Swiss Army knife that can easily facilitate 6/2. This has all the hallmarks of a real statement victory for England…

4 Go to comments
A
Archibald 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

But you have completely neglected to either substantiate or rectify your false statement about “the best fullback in the world”.

Your feeble attempts to call out other posters is laughable.



...

129 Go to comments
A
Archibald 1 hour ago
Huw Jones responds to concerns surrounding Scotland camp

He’s not from the 6N? Is that the same as “no Irish journalist would have called Mack Hansen the best fullback in the world?

Not exactly covering yourself in glory.



...

10 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
'Everyone is morphing into some sort of hybrid player': George Ford

Yeah some valid points about Lawrence being better at 6 rather than the more technical position at 8, and I agree Lawrence is better in space. Not so many backs can fill in in the back row but quite a few back row can fill in in the backs.

Pollock is good popping up in most places in the backline. I agree CCS would offer good speed and power in the centres and Ted Hill is another forward with out and out pace. Good points on Barbeary and all the positions he can play, he’s been in great form and has been unlucky to miss out.



...

3 Go to comments
u
unknown 2 hours ago
Townsend makes shock decision as Scotland make 4 changes for England

From an English perspective that’s not a 23 that fills me with worry!

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

No, I have given up on you.

129 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

You can do better than weak attempts at antagonism surely?

129 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I have substantiated my denial about the “intention” assertions and why the defensive statistics represent the systemic failure viewable for everyone. (Laughing emojis are generally accepted a spoor nails to hammer in arguments)

129 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 6 changes to Ireland team for Italian job in Dublin

Good observation on O’Toole/Furlong.

BTW Bobby B not in squad.



...

6 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Oh dear Eric - you are starting to embarrass yourself at this point.

129 Go to comments
M
MP 2 hours ago
O’Mahony: “People don't understand some of the consequences"

I loathed POM when he played against England - but I would have loved him on our team! He comes across now as intelligent and thoughtful, Ireland need to get him in the coaching set up in some capacity

5 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Haskell is a blow hard.

The stats are stats and can have many causes. You attribute poor stats to intent without substantiation bar hearsay from Haskill.



...

129 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Yeah OK, I’l take a lazy comparison based on current performance. 🤣🤣

How long are you going to live in denial about current performance?



...

129 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Lazy comparison. South Africa was the 4th match in that series so more time (5 weeks) for the defense to gel and improve. It was also an outlier with ball in open play time at a close to record low, and attacks mainly in the tight which always garner higher tackle rates.

There was clear evidence of a systemic failure on Wednesday ably explained by an expert like Ian Madigan (if you don’t believe me) who dwarves you or I in rugby knowledge. Farrell was visibly angry. Blaming your own players is always a mistake.



...

129 Go to comments
