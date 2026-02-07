Scotland player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

Scotland player ratings: Scotland opened a Six Nations campaign against Italy in Rome for the first time since they were beaten in the inaugural Championship in 2000, and the result was the same – a demoralising 18-15 defeat in torrential rain.

Italy mastered the wet conditions far better than the visitors to win 18-15 and achieve their first victory in round one since 2013.

Scotland must find a response against England next week, while Italy travel to Ireland hoping to cause another upset.

15. Tom Jordan – 6

A testing fourth Test start at full-back for the Bristol player. On the whole, he was solid under the high ball in atrocious conditons, but was caught out in the eighth minute, positionally, when he rushed up too early in the line. That opened up the back field for Italy to exploit, and Ignacio Brex’s grubber was seized upon by Louis Lynagh for the game’s first try.

14. Kyle Steyn – 6

Some good, some bad in his Six Nations start for two years. The Glasgow man allowed Tommaso Menoncello a clear run to line without laying a hand on him, but redeemed himself with a brilliant cover tackle on Monty Ioane as the Italian winger threatened a breakaway try. Tried to put a injection of pace into Scotland’s game on the few occasions he had the ball.

13. Huw Jones – 5

A hat-trick scorer against the Azzurri in 2025, Jones has barely had any rugby since then due to Achilles surgery and was largely anonymous in this match. Well contained by the Italian defence.

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Capt.) – 5

Leading Scotland for the eighth time but the first in the Six Nations, Tuipulotu can be criticised for not insisting Finn Russell kicked for goal instead of for the corner when Scotland needed to build a score in the first half. Struggled to impose his game on the opposition, too, in attack or defence.

11. Jamie Dobie – 4

A very disappointing first Six Nations start. The pressure of filling Duhan van der Merwe’s big boots, plus dreadful conditions for a winger, were always going to make this a tricky assignment, but Dobie’s error count was way too high. The first try was scored down his wing, and then he needlessly conceded two penalties in as many minutes. It was nearly half an hour before Dobie got his first proper run and his game ended on 50 minutes when he was taken off for an HIA, shortly after he’d lost his bearings and gifted Italy a lineout when stepping into touch on receiving the ball.

10. Finn Russell (VC) – 6

The heartbeat of Scotland’s attack knew it wasn’t a day for the flashy stuff and took a much more pragmatic approach than normal. His kicking game was spot on in the first half and he did his best to put Scotland in the right position. But his team-mates won’t have thanked him for kicking a restart out on the full when they were under the cosh.

9. Ben White – 6

White scored a try in last year’s fixture but offered very little attacking threat this time around. His box kicking and service was reasonable enough, but you’d expect more of an impact from a Lions international.

Player Carries 1 Jack Dempsey 21 2 Lorenzo Cannone 14 3 Zander Fagerson 12

1. Pierre Schoeman – 6

The prop’s fan club were out in force in Rome, with plenty of cries of ‘Schoo’ whenever he got the ball in his hands, which was quite often given the match was largely played at close quarters. Forced an early scrum penalty and then conceded one with his first involvement back on the pitch after a blood injury break. Says it all when the opposition tight-head ends up being the Player of the Match.

2. Ewan Ashman – 4

A nightmare match which only got worse when he was compelled to come back on in the second half and relive the torture following George Turner’s sin-binning. A greasy ball made throwing extremely difficult but Ashton had two lineouts stolen in the brief window early in the match when the rain had abated, which killed Scotland’s momentum. And his lineout problems went from bad to worse in the second half, when he was also fortunate not to be yellow carded himself for making contact to the head of Manuel Zuliani. Scotland men’s all-time leading try-scorer produced some trademark power-packed runs, but never looked like adding to his account. Hooked straight after the high hit.

3. Zander Fagerson – 5

The cornerstone of Scotland’s pack was powerless to prevent Italy getting on top at scrum time. Plenty of endeavour in defence but made little ground with his carries in attack and was guilty of a handling error or two.

4. Scott Cummings – 6

Hardly the return to the Six Nations that the Glasgow man would have hoped for after missing the whole of last year’s Championship. Penalty for jumping across at the lineout cost Scotland three points in the first half and registered very few tackles and carries all match.

5. Grant Gilchrist – 5

Was always a willing carrier but looked a bit pedestrian. He was also responsible for two of the six penalties Scotland gave away in the first half. Maybe it’s time for Gregor Townsend to give someone more dynamic a go.

6. Matt Fagerson – 6

Guilty of an early knock-on at the lineout when transferring the ball. But got stuck in thereafter, in defence, and it was his nice shift-pass to Dempsey that led to Scotland’s first try.

7. Rory Darge (VC) – 6

A quiet first half for the Glasgow man who was unable to assert himself at the breakdown and spent most of his time clearing out rucks. However, he won two crucial turnovers after the break and gave 100% as always.

8. Jack Dempsey – 6

Dempsey isn’t known for his try-scoring exploits but he gave Scotland a foothold when he crossed in the 24th minute, having done well to dodge the initial contact and burrow over from close range. Grew into the game and was much more involved in the second half.

Replacements

16. George Turner – 4

The veteran hooker didn’t fare much better with his lineout throwing after coming on for Ashman, and was then sin-binned for a dangerous clearout.

17. Nathan McBeth – 5

Got eight minutes in the first half, when Schoeman was in the blood bin, and returned late in the second half. Was part of a front-row that disintegrated under mounting pressure.

18. Elliot Millar Mills – 5

The Newcastle-bound prop gave away a needless penalty shortly after coming on and was second-best at scrum time.

19. Max Williamson – 5

Failed to make the impact needed and was held up to bring to an end Scotland’s 29-phase attack in stoppage time, and ultimately the match.

20. Gregor Brown – 5

Had nearly half an hour but his hands let him down on a couple of occasions.

21. George Horne – 8

Horne provided Scotland’s brightest moment of the match when he showed brilliant awareness, and a sublime turn of pace, to slide over in the corner and give the visitors some hope.

22. Adam Hastings – N/A

Not used.

23. Darcy Graham – 5

Scotland’s second-highest try-scorer of all-time barely had a sniff despite being on the rain-sodden park for half an hour.