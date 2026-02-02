Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Tomorrow
09:00
International

Scotland are the latest team to suffer a prop setback

Scotland players take part in a scrum during the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union test match between Scotland and Fiji at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on November 2, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

It seems no Six Nations country is immune to the current prop crisis, with Scotland’s James Whitcombe the latest to be sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yorkshireman, who qualifies for Scotland through his Falkirk-born grandmother, has been forced to withdraw from the Scotland A squad after picking up a knock.

With the uncapped Whitcombe ruled out and Ollie Blyth Lafferty drafted into the Scotland U20s to face Italy U20 this weekend, senior Six Nations squad member D’arcy Rae has joined the Scotland A squad ahead of Friday’s match against Italy XV at Stadio Centro D’Italia, Manlio Scopigno.

VIDEO

Glasgow Warriors duo, loose forward Euan Ferrie and hooker Seb Stephen, have also been drafted into the A team squad.

The build-up to this year’s Six Nations has been plagued by injuries to props, with Ireland especially hard hit. Injuries to Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle have left Ireland heavily depleted at loose-head.

Uini Atonio’s sudden retirement because of a heart problem has left France without their most experienced tight-head, while one of Wales’ most-improved players in the Autumn, tight-head Keiron Assiratti, has been ruled out of the championship with a calf problem.

Meanwhile, England are without Will Stuart (Achilles), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (shoulder) and Fin Baxter (foot) for the entirety of the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Question mark over Andrew Porter as Ireland's injury woes mount up

Ireland's principal loose-head, Andrew Porter, is a doubt for the early rounds of the Guinness Men's Six Nations after it was revealed he injured his calf in training last week.

Read Now


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

2
2

Fissler Confidential: Tigers braced for Billy Searle tug-of-war

3

Ireland set to drop to four-year low in World Rankings

5
4

Shaun Edwards calls France's dominance over Ireland 'very, very unusual'

11
5

France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

92
6

France player ratings vs Ireland | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

14
7

Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

43
8

Springbok's brother named in 35-man USA Eagles training squad

1

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

247
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

8
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CM 7 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

Yeah Scotland gave away a few unnecessary pens themselves. Like Turner clearing out a guy with no arms. That’s pretty unnecessary I would have thought.

10 Go to comments
c
cw 8 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yes excited about what JJ can bring too. I think I have seen that article. More balanced than most. I was perplexed that they would be worrying about what a coach does in the coaching box - anyone see Rassie or the Melbourne Storm coach in full flight!

247 Go to comments
J
JC 8 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Ya, on a one off game you’d probably fancy Fiji at the moment. Though if Wales had Morgan and Refell back over 3 games it would be tight.

7 Go to comments
G
GRB13 13 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

South Africa played with 14 men for 90% of the game.

10 Go to comments
J
JC 13 minutes ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

The most embarrassing thing about it Eric is that he won’t admit, acknowledge or have any pride in it?! Imagine coming on here denying where you come from and support. The complete lack of backbone, integrity and balls is cowardly but unsurprising. Though you’re dead right, he certainly fits a ‘type’……..

43 Go to comments
f
fl 14 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

7 quite generous for Marcus Smith!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I would have before he went to NFL, where he was a lighter, better balanced runner, he’s a bit heavier since he came back and doesn’t have the same level of agility.

247 Go to comments
u
unknown 17 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

Italy 100% deserved the win.

10 Go to comments
G
GRB13 17 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I reckon Fiji 🇫🇯 would take Wales.

7 Go to comments
S
SB 22 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

Yep, easy to sit in a seat and criticise.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 22 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

Quesada, Galthié and Contepomi are 3 of the best international coaches in the world after Rassie.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 23 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Don’t be surprised to see them beat England now. Selecting Jamie Ritchie would give them a better chance of that.

4 Go to comments
S
SB 24 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

So impressed with the Italians.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 28 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

What I am saying is the players shouldn’t have any intent, they simply need to stop doing it. It’s just going to end in a really bad outcome.

247 Go to comments
J
JC 31 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Australia are woeful and cannon fodder. While Argentina are about the same level as Scotland, maybe Ireland. So ya, it’s pretty similar. While the rest of the pacific nations and Japan are at the Welsh level. Some easy games all round.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 35 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yeah well said, it’s where and how the mass is used that counts. Getting slightly less collective mass to a breakdown or maul faster than slight more bigger opponents.

Razor built some good concepts and I’m excited to see how JJ follows through with them. Weve both talked about big athletic back rows for the ABs that could still acheive at all aspects of play.



...

247 Go to comments
J
JW 39 minutes ago
New law innovations will have unexpected impacts on Super Rugby Pacific

It’s the age old problem of the balance of tight fives scrummaging ability. World Rugby should change scrums back to what they where and are meant to be (the use of penalties to enforce behavour has failed and should be discontinued) and then selection will be back to all shapes and sizes, but currently a Super Rugby coach could well find himself being punished by selecting Test quality props in his side, and be extention, if that continues it to going to discourage Test quality props etc from being developed as well.

Right now I think it might be worth adding scrums back into certain facets, especially if they can discover circumstances where say 1 minute add breaks/timeouts can occur without a disruption into positive sequences of play. Say for example the sequence in the England v All Black game where England had made there way to the ABs 22 but could not gain further momentum and Steward had a collision that saw the ref stop play. England were awarded the scrum and play resumed after a minute or more it took to remove Steward from the field and then proceeded to shunt the All Blacks sideways, causing the blindside and number 8 to get stuck in the scrum and the resulting blindside overlap have no cover coming across to stop them.



...

14 Go to comments
C
CM 41 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

No surprise the armchair experts came out after a loss and bagged selections. I thought Townsend picked a team that was spot on and not sure Graham, Kinghorn or DvDM would have made all that much difference. The conditions didnt allow for those guys to come into the game. Scotland lost that game at the set piece and as a result of two pieces of ill-discipline. The Ashman high tackle inside the 22 when they already had a penalty themselves, plus the Turner yellow card. If I was Finn, Id have walked up to Turner and said, ‘thanks for costing us the game’.

3 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 43 minutes ago
New law innovations will have unexpected impacts on Super Rugby Pacific

All the rule changes are excellent, but I doubt it will have any impact on the North Hemisphere dictatorship, which SA is part of, and their imposition of NFL rugby. They want a rigidly structured, set piece based, kick and defense dominated game that is, at its core, absolutely opposed to speed and innovation, and have legislated that for decades.

The Northern Hemisphere administrators and officials, the people who control the game in their own interests, certainly not the interests of rugby around the world, are all just different forms of Matthieu Raynal. Only the accents and the insults are different. As you can see from the comments from their supporters here.



...

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 45 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Townsend is always focussed on England. He overlooked Italy and it came back to bite him. It’s also what holds Scotland back in the Six Nations. Success needs to be more than winning the Calcutta Cup

4 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT