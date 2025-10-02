Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Schmidt on All Blacks: ‘Not something that’s going to be a distraction’

By Finn Morton reporting from Perth
Joe Schmidt, Head Coach of the Wallabies interacts with Harry Wilson after the team's victory in the third test of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at Accor Stadium on August 02, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt expects the All Blacks to “be bristling with physicality” in Saturday’s second Bledisloe Cup Test, with counterpart Scott Robertson making seven changes to last weekend’s starting side that won 33-24 in Auckland.

Scott Barrett returns to the fold as the captain of a new-look All Blacks outfit, which includes the selection of Quinn Tupaea in the midfield. Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell and Peter Lakai round out the changes to the starting forward pack.

Tupaea’s selection in the centres was a popular talking point at the team announcement press conference on Thursday, with the 20-Test All Black partnering Jordie Barrett in the midfield, while Billy Proctor has made way out of the 23 altogether.

With Beauden Barrett unavailable due to a shoulder injury, Damian McKenzie has been picked at first five-eighth. Leicester Fainga’anuku is set to wear the black jersey for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, named on the left wing.

‘Razor’ Robertson has made some other changes to the bench, with Rieko Ioane back in the mix for the first time since the win over the Springboks at Eden Park, as the All Blacks chase a two-nil series sweep against the Wallabies.

“I’m expecting them to be physical,” Schmidt told reporters.

“Leicester Fainga’anuku on the left wing, he’s a very powerful carrier. Loves to get in and amongst the pick and go and is very dynamic there.

“They will be bristling with physicality. I thought Lakai came onto the field last weekend and was very dynamic, obviously Ardie [Savea] is as well. That back row are very dynamic.

“A couple of changes in the front row as well, I think they’re through injury obviously with Ethan de Groot getting a head knock last week.

“They’ve got strength and depth. We know they’ve got strength and depth and that’s demonstrated by, in the competition we play in, they’ve got three of the four best teams based on the Super Rugby competition.

“That’s not something that’s going to be a distraction for us, because we know how tough they’re going to be.”

Schmidt has made five changes to the Wallabies’ starting side after last weekend’s defeat, with Will Skelton a headline-grabbing inclusion in the second row after making the long-haul trip from La Rochelle to play in this Test.

Skelton will partner Nick Frost in the second-row, while Tom Hooper has been given the green light to start at blindside flanker. With Fraser McReight and captain Harry Wilson rounding out the loose forwards, Rob Valetini will return to the Test arena via the bench.

Alaalatoa is back from a stint on the sidelines, selected at tighthead prop. Filipo Daugunu and Jake Gordon have also been brought into the run-on side, with Gordon set to partner former NSW Waratahs teammate Tane Edmed in the halves.

Edmed started against Argentina at Allianz Stadium earlier in The Rugby Championship, before James O’Connor was recalled to the starting role for last weekend’s Test in New Zealand. As Schmidt explained, others have helped prepare Edmed for this opportunity.

“With the experience that James brings, we still see that as being important coming off the bench. He and Nic White and Tom Lynagh have all been helping Tane to prepare himself,” Schmidt said.

“I thought Tane was pretty unlucky in the Argentinian Test… but apart from that, he actually did some really good things… he had some really good moments, some really good passing moments. Obviously had the 50/22 and he’s built into the week really confidently and we’ve got confidence in him.”

1 Comment
S
SB 9 days ago

Nice to see Schmidt backing Edmed to perform in the 10 jersey again, it will be interesting to see if he can show development after his match against Argentina.

