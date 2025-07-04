Saunoa stars as NZ U20 outclass Georgia in World Championship

The New Zealand U20 have made it two-from-two in the World U20 Championship, beating Georgia 38-19 on Saturday.

This second match victory followed their 14-5 triumph over the host nation Italy earlier this week, before they take on Ireland in their last pool match next Thursday.

Georgia started the game off the better in Viadana, with Shota Kheladze pushing his way over the line from close.

The New Zealand U20’s then managed to get themselves back in the game, through some smart work from superstar loose forward Oli Mathis.

Mathis took the opportunity to take the quick tap from close to the line, where the Georgian defenders were clearly offside. Luka Keshelava was the culprit, before New Zealand spread it wide to Harlyn Saunoa, who scored a beautiful diving try in the corner to level the scores.

Mikheil Shioshvili was the next to score in the game, barging his way over the line on the back of a destructive and impressive rolling maul from Georgia.

Saunoa, who plays for the Pakuranga United Rugby Club in Auckland, was at it once again with the ball in hand, scoring a near identical try in the same corner.

It was brilliant athleticism from the Baby Blacks winger, who closed Georgia’s lead to only two.

Bachuki Baratashvili then caught Micah Fale high after the restart, resulting in a yellow card for the loosehead prop.

The next 10 minutes, while Georgia were down to 14, seemed to be crucial in the context of the match, with New Zealand scoring two tries and pouncing on any half chance they were given.

Xavier Treacy was on the end of slick play from the Baby Blacks, through Mathis’ break and star halfback Dylan Pledger’s offload. Simpson made no mistake from out in front, giving the Kiwis their first lead of the match.

It didn’t take long after that Treacy try for the Kiwis to score again, this time through dynamic hooker Eli Oudenryn, who darted short side and went himself from close to the line. Simpson converted, giving the Kiwis a 26-14 lead.

Just as you thought half time would come at a good time for Georgia, it went from bad to worse, as Aisake Vakasiuola scored one of the easiest tries he will ever score, catching the ball off a mistake from the Georgian lineout.

HT: 31-14 to New Zealand U20.

New Zealand started where they left off in the second half, with a try from the impressive fullback Maloni Kunawave, who absolutely left the Georgian defender for dead to score under the posts untouched.

The second half was a slightly closer affair, with Georgia hitting back in the 55th minute through replacement hooker Mikheil Khakhubia, who managed to get his hands on the ball at the back of the rolling maul.

There was a yellow card late in the piece for All Blacks Sevens star Frank Vaenuku, who just before that had dropped the ball over the line, ending his game on a negative note with a high shot in the 66th minute.

FT: 38-19 to New Zealand U20.

The Baby Blacks now lead Pool C after two wins from two games, before taking on second-placed Ireland on Thursday next week in Calvisano.

Only the pool winners and the best second-placed team qualify for the semi-finals.