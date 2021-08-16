Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Gallagher Premiership    

Saracens sign Samoan second-row

By Paul Smith
Mark McCall (Getty)

Premiership newcomers Saracens have announced the signing of Samoa international Theo McFarland on a “long-term deal” of undisclosed length.

The 25-year-old second-row arrives in Barnet following a spell in the United States with the Dallas Jackals.

Mcfarland, who is 6ft 6 tall and weighs 115kg, won both of his caps as a replacement against Tonga.

Prior to playing in Major League Rugby, McFarland played for the Savai’i Vikings in the Super Nine Rugby competition in 2018 and 2019.

During that time he also represented Samoa at basketball in multiple international competitions.

McFarland grew up in Samoan capital Apia and began playing rugby in high school at Pesega College before going on to play club rugby for Moamoa then Moorabbin.

The Samoan international will fill the void left by the departures from Saracens of Japan-based England lock George Kruis who now appears for Panasonic Wild Knights, plus Australian giant Will Skelton who is now plying his trade in the French Top 14 with La Rochelle.

In addition to British & irish Lions star Maro Itoje and the highly-rated Joel Kpoku, Mcfarland will compete for opportunities with Callum Hunter-Hill, Nick Isiekwe who spent last season on loan at Northampton and Scotland international Tim Swinson.

“We are excited to watch Theo develop,” Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

“He is clearly a very talented athlete and we will look to unlock his potential during what we hope will be a very successful period for him.”

Five-time Premiership winners Sarries, who have also won the European Champions Cup three times, return to English rugby’s top flight after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

They will, however, campaign this season in the European Challenge Cup rather than the top tier competition.

McCall’s team begin life back in the Gallagher Premiership with a tough-looking trip to face last season’s beaten semi-finalists Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Friday September 17.

