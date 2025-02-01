Saracens sign Eoghan Clarke from Munster

Saracens have confirmed the signing of hooker Eoghan Clarke from Irish URC side Munster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarke, a 26-year-old Irish hooker, has signed an 18-month deal running until the end of the 2025/26 season, adding depth to the front-row.

Born in Dublin, he began his career in the Munster academy in 2018 and has featured for Shannon RFC and Munster A.

Lomu – The Lost Tapes – Jonah’s family & discipline | RPTV Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app Download now Lomu – The Lost Tapes – Jonah’s family & discipline | RPTV Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app

A move to the RFU Championship followed and he enjoyed a standout spell with Jersey Reds, scoring a league-leading 17 tries in 2021/22 and winning the Championship title the next season.

After returning to Munster the 5’11, 105kg numnber two went on to make his senior debut in the Investec Champions Cup and a URC debut over Christmas.

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall said of Clarke’s signing: “Eoghan has all of the attributes to be a real success here. His set piece is very strong and we are looking forward to seeing him perform in a Saracens shirt.”

The Irish front rower said: “It’s a massive privilege for myself and my family for me to be a part of such a great club. I know this is a place where I will grow as a player and a person. I’m really looking forward to my time here!”

ADVERTISEMENT