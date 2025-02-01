Saracens sign Eoghan Clarke from Munster
Saracens have confirmed the signing of hooker Eoghan Clarke from Irish URC side Munster.
Clarke, a 26-year-old Irish hooker, has signed an 18-month deal running until the end of the 2025/26 season, adding depth to the front-row.
Born in Dublin, he began his career in the Munster academy in 2018 and has featured for Shannon RFC and Munster A.
A move to the RFU Championship followed and he enjoyed a standout spell with Jersey Reds, scoring a league-leading 17 tries in 2021/22 and winning the Championship title the next season.
After returning to Munster the 5’11, 105kg numnber two went on to make his senior debut in the Investec Champions Cup and a URC debut over Christmas.
Director of Rugby, Mark McCall said of Clarke’s signing: “Eoghan has all of the attributes to be a real success here. His set piece is very strong and we are looking forward to seeing him perform in a Saracens shirt.”
The Irish front rower said: “It’s a massive privilege for myself and my family for me to be a part of such a great club. I know this is a place where I will grow as a player and a person. I’m really looking forward to my time here!”
