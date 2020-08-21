8:58am, 21 August 2020

Owen Farrell will make his 200th Saracens appearance this Saturday when Harlequins visit Allianz Park in the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership. The fly-half made his maiden Sarries outing aged 17 and eleven days in 2008 – becoming the youngest player in English rugby history – and two seasons later he kicked 17 of 22 points as the club won their first-ever Premiership final.

He has since become an instrumental figure for club and country, helping the former to a further four league titles and three European crowns. England captain Farrell will form a half-back partnership with Wales international Aled Davies on his full Saracens debut.

Senior academy prop Sam Crean is set for his first Premiership appearance after earning his initial senior caps in the Premiership Rugby Cup and Heineken Champions Cup earlier this season.

After recently graduating into the senior squad, Elliott Obatoyinbo will wear a starting jersey in the league for the first time and his inclusion at full-back sees Sean Maitland switch back to the wing.

Dom Morris, who impressed in the round 14 loss at Bristol Bears, is joined in the midfield by returning skipper Brad Barritt. Scotland lock Tim Swinson, props Richard Barrington and Josh Ibuanokpe, scrum-half Tom Whiteley and fly-half Manu Vunipola all come on to the bench.

2008 to present@owen_faz will make his 200th Saracens appearance this weekend – congrats Owen! ? What's been your favourite Faz moment?#TogetherSaracens ?? pic.twitter.com/rxE2Mm0nAc — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) August 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Harlequins boss Paul Gustard has named an almost unchanged side from the team that claimed victory against Sale last Friday, with right wing Chris Ashton replaced by Aaron Morris in the 14 jersey. Ashton picked up a minor injury during training this week.

SARACENS: 15, Elliott Obatoyinbo; 14. Alex Lewington, 13. Dom Morris, 12. Brad Barritt,11. Sean Maitland; 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Aled Davies; 1. Sam Crean, 2. Jamie George, 3. Vincent Koch, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Callum Hunter-Hill, 6. Mike Rhodes, 7. Jackson Wray, 8. Billy Vunipola. Reps: 16. Tom Woolstencroft, 17. Richard Barrington, 18. Josh Ibuanokpe, 19. Tim Swinson, 20. Sean Reffell, 21. Tom Whiteley, 22. Juan Pablo Socino, 23. Manu Vunipola.

HARLEQUINS: 15. Mike Brown; 14. Aaron Morris, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. James Lang, 11, Nathan Earle; 10. Marcus Smith, 9 Martin Landajo. 1. Joe Marler, 2. Scott Baldwin, 3. Simon Kerrod, 4. Stephan Lewies, 5. Matt Symons, 6. James Chisholm, 7. Chris Robshaw (capt), 8. Alex Dombrandt. Reps: 16. Joe Gray, 17. Santiago Garcia Botta, 18. Will Collier, 19. Dino Lamb, 20. Tom Lawday, 21. Will Evans, 22. Scott Steele, 23. Paul Lasike.

