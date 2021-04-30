Promotion favourites Saracens have made nine changes to their XV to take on Nottingham this Saturday, including the benching of Jamie George six days after their crucial win over the table-topping Ealing Trailfinders. The Championship’s previously unbeaten leaders were comfortable beaten 48-20 at StoneX Stadium and Sarries will now look to carry on that momentum in the East Midlands with a trip to Lady Bay.
There are five changes in the forwards. Tom Woolstencroft and Alec Clarey start alongside Mako Vunipola in the Saracens front row with George and Vincent Koch moving to the bench. Joel Kpoku will start alongside Maro Itoje in the second row, while Janco Venter and Andy Christie line up in the back row with Billy Vunipola,
Tom Whiteley will be at scrum-half, partnering skipper Owen Farrell at half-back. There is a new midfield pairing with both Duncan Taylor and Dom Morris returning, while Rotimi Segun is back on the left wing and Alex Lewington faces his former side on the right. Elliot Daly completes the XV at full-back.
No9 Whiteley told the Saracens website: “I’m buzzing to get a start and just itching to get out there. I know everyone is going to give it their best and we want to take more steps forward. The last few weeks have been tough games but the mentality has been great.
“We are all excited about where we can take this. We want to get on the front foot by playing aggressive rugby and we’re going to try our hardest to come back with the five points.”
“I just had a missed call from Mark McCall just as the interview was on so there is the answer to your question, I speak to them every week."https://t.co/GCmo7YdIkG
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 25, 2021
SARACENS (vs Nottingham, Saturday)
15. Elliot Daly
14. Alex Lewington
13. Dom Morris
12. Duncan Taylor
11. Rotimi Segun
10. Owen Farrell (capt)
9. Tom Whiteley
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Tom Woolstencroft
3. Alec Clarey
4. Maro Itoje
5. Joel Kpoku
6. Janco Venter
7. Andy Christie
8. Billy Vunipola
Reps:
16. Jamie George
17. Eroni Mawi
18. Vincent Koch
19. Callum Hunter-Hill
20. Jackson Wray
21. Alex Day
22. Will Hooley
23. Harry Sloan
The Bok prop has a warning for his South African teammates, who he hopes to join this summer @vincentkoch1 chats to @chrisjonespress ???https://t.co/pNna2lm1wg
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 30, 2021
Recommended
- 'Brad Shields was moving house and couldn't take a spa pool': The tricks of the trade that have Jimmy Gopperth still going strong at nearly 38
- Dan Biggar - All Access
- 'I'm cleaning about 140, 150 at the moment and box squatting just short of 200'
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now