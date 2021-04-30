    Promotion favourites Saracens have made nine changes to their XV to take on Nottingham this Saturday, including the benching of Jamie George six days after their crucial win over the table-topping Ealing Trailfinders. The Championship’s previously unbeaten leaders were comfortable beaten 48-20 at StoneX Stadium and Sarries will now look to carry on that momentum in the East Midlands with a trip to Lady Bay.   

    There are five changes in the forwards. Tom Woolstencroft and Alec Clarey start alongside Mako Vunipola in the Saracens front row with George and Vincent Koch moving to the bench. Joel Kpoku will start alongside Maro Itoje in the second row, while Janco Venter and Andy Christie line up in the back row with Billy Vunipola,

    Tom Whiteley will be at scrum-half, partnering skipper Owen Farrell at half-back. There is a new midfield pairing with both Duncan Taylor and Dom Morris returning, while Rotimi Segun is back on the left wing and Alex Lewington faces his former side on the right. Elliot Daly completes the XV at full-back.

    England pair Shaunagh Brown and Dan Norton guest on the latest RugbyPass Offload

    No9 Whiteley told the Saracens website: “I’m buzzing to get a start and just itching to get out there. I know everyone is going to give it their best and we want to take more steps forward. The last few weeks have been tough games but the mentality has been great.

    “We are all excited about where we can take this. We want to get on the front foot by playing aggressive rugby and we’re going to try our hardest to come back with the five points.”

    SARACENS (vs Nottingham, Saturday)
    15. Elliot Daly
    14. Alex Lewington
    13. Dom Morris
    12. Duncan Taylor
    11. Rotimi Segun
    10. Owen Farrell (capt)
    9. Tom Whiteley
    1. Mako Vunipola
    2. Tom Woolstencroft
    3. Alec Clarey
    4. Maro Itoje
    5. Joel Kpoku
    6. Janco Venter
    7. Andy Christie
    8. Billy Vunipola

    Reps:
    16. Jamie George
    17. Eroni Mawi
    18. Vincent Koch
    19. Callum Hunter-Hill
    20. Jackson Wray
    21. Alex Day
    22. Will Hooley
    23. Harry Sloan

     

