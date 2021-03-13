10:31am, 13 March 2021

Saracens have bounced back from last weekend’s Championship baptism of fire, using the fuel of their shock defeat at Cornish Pirates to help them get the better of Jersey Reds by 45-13 in London. The 2019 Gallagher Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup winners made headlines around the rugby world for their 17-25 defeat at Mennaye Field.

That loss made it clear how awkward their second-tier campaign could be, with every opposition team trying to get up for what would essentially be a cup final against the fallen giants of English and European rugby. Mark McCall didn’t overact to their loss to the Pirates, making just one enforced change to his starting line-up.

With Sean Maitland called-up to start for Scotland in their Guinness Six Nations match with Ireland on Sunday, Rotimi Segun was promoted from the bench and Saracens quickly assumed control at the Stonex Stadium, bagging the four-try bonus point before the interval despite falling behind a Jersey penalty in the opening minutes.

Segun and Duncan Taylor were involved in getting the show on the road, keeping possession alive in the lead-up to Alex Lewington’s tenth-minute try.

The right-winger struck again 17 minutes later following some Manu Vunipola invention, Elliott Obatoyinbo then added the third on 31 minutes and the bonus-clinching try arrived two minutes from half-time through Taylor.

Ahead 24-6 at the break, Obatoyinbo kept the scoreboard ticking seven minutes after the restart with his second try and even though Jersey quickly struck back to make it 31-13, Saracens powered home with tries from Segun and skipper Jackson Wray.

The result will buoy the Saracens contingent away from the club on Test duty. England’s Manu Vunipola said in midweek after the loss to Pirates: “As a Sarries player it was a shock with the result but you just feel more for the players. You are gutted for them and it is tough but when you are in this (with England) it is very hard to split your time and focus.”