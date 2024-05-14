Saracens confirm the exit of ‘fantastic mentor’ Billy Vunipola
Title-chasing Saracens have officially confirmed that Billy Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season. The No8 has been persistently linked with a switch to Montpellier in France.
This move will make him ineligible for England Test squad selection and while the Londoners didn’t confirm the forward will definitely be moving to the Mediterranean coast, they have rubberstamped his exit.
A statement read: “Saracens can confirm that Billy Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the season. The number eight has been one of the greatest players in the history of the club and will depart for a new challenge after a remarkable 11-year spell in North London.
“Vunipola, who has played for Saracens on 194 occasions, has won an incredible five Premiership trophies and three European titles during his time at StoneX Stadium.
“The 31-year-old originally joined Sarries in 2013 as a 20-year-old after bursting onto the scene at Wasps and turned into a world-class player as his game went from strength to strength.
“Becoming a household name due to his barnstorming performances, he was central to the success of Sarries. A try in the 2019 European Cup final in Newcastle against Leinster put his side en route to their third Champions Cup crown, making him a firm fan favourite at StoneX.
“On the international stage, he made the England number eight shirt his own, gaining 75 caps for his country, winning three Six Nations titles, one Grand Slam, and securing second and third in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. During the 2016 Grand Slam winning year he was nominated for the World Rugby player of the year award.”
Vunipola said: “It’s been a honour to represent the people and this great club, through the highs and lows I have enjoyed it all. I will treasure my time here for the rest of my life!”
Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “To watch Billy develop into a world-class number eight and a thoughtful, supportive teammate has been a privilege for us all. He has contributed enormously to the progress we have made as a club.
“On the field, his intuition and amazing skill set combined with his competitive spirit and physical attributes made him a force to be reckoned with.
“Off the field, Billy was sensitive to the needs of the group and a fantastic mentor to many younger players. We thank him for all he has done and wish him, Simone, and Judah every happiness and success on their new adventure.”
Vunipola, who was arrested by Spanish police and fined at a resulting court appearance on the weekend of April 28, has spent recent weeks on the Saracens bench with Tom Willis wearing the No8 jersey in their last three Premiership matches.
Comments on RugbyPass
@ turlough dream on buddy. Your boys are in for one tough time down in sa this summer…3 Go to comments
I think Goode is looking to establish a platform for himself. Eben said “Probably” so that suggests he wasn’t counting. It’s an estimate Goode. I think even with your short and uneventful experience with the Sharks you probably realise winding up Saffas will get you some airtime. It’s a none event. Move on3 Go to comments
Rugby has never been as structured and synthetically pleasing as it is at this moment. The game is simply beautiful and messing with it too much will ruin it for everyone. I can't help but feel that over the past decade or so many rules have been changed to accommodate a certain hemisphere and counter another. Perhaps I am wrong but I somehow don’t think so.2 Go to comments
Noted some excellent defensive steals from the Rebs last week against the Reds, largely J Canham, I think. It’s not a Rolls Royce but they are a real threat with their defensive line out at the beginning matches. What do you make of Canham Nick, WBs squad material?80 Go to comments
Coin flip between Ardie and Scott Barrett. Both have their pros and cons, and both would probably be decent. Ardie has way more passion on the field, but that hasn’t always translated into the best decisions. They will both turn 34 at the next World Cup, so both will most likely have their best days a few years behind them. It’s hard to imagine now, but looking at young players coming through Ardie will probably be under the most pressure to retain his place in the team. Beauden Barrett also an outside chance if Razor sees him as the first choice 10.5 Go to comments
Quality stuff from Flats. Rugby can’t replace football nor should we want it to. I think the ‘product’ (awful term sorry) now is absolutely fantastic. Growing the game shouldn’t be at the expense of losing its brutal beauty.2 Go to comments
I think they’ll choose Scott Barret as captain, Ardie 7, Hoskins 8, Finau at 6.5 Go to comments
So what were saying is if you make it through to the play offs in Europe you’re likely to suffer at the tail end of the prem. No extra cash for playing in Europe, more chance of injury, fatiguing the team…while others not through rest up. whats the point??1 Go to comments
Claims that Finau is a risky proposition are hyperbole. His tackles have been mostly perfectly timed and executed except for the Lynach one and that was a split-second out, certainly not 2 seconds. Social media criticism shows opposition fans are nervous about Finau’s impact. I see Jacobson and Blackadder as no.7s, they don’t have the power, size or dynamism to be 6 or 8 at Test level. Akira has shown he lacks the intuition and technique to play Tests. If he learnt to bend his back more and hit breakdowns and tackles low and hard, it would do wonders for his game. Finau is the standout option for 6 with Grace or Shields as his backup. I’d like to see Finau, Sotutu and Jacobson as an experimental back-row combo; lineout nous, dynamic ball carrying, hard defence, etc.41 Go to comments
I find these articles so very interesting, giving a much more in depth series of insights than one can ever gain from “desktop” research. It is very significant that it is this English man that Joe Schmidt has turned to build the basement stability and reliability from the WB forwards that was so shredded during the Jones debacle. With his long period in Ireland, with both Leinster and Ireland, Schmidt will know Geoff Parling’s qualities as a player well, and he will have gone over, with a fine tooth comb, the mans time in Australia. This, one feels, will prove to be a shrewd decision. I’m particularly interested in Parling’s comments about the lineout, especially the differences in approach between the hemispheres. He talks about the impact of weather conditions on the type of lineout tactics employed. He is the right man to have preparing for a wet and windy game at Eden Park, the “Cake Tin”, or in Christchuch, or for that matter in Capetown. I must confess to being surprised by this comment though re Will Skelton: “ Is he a lineout jumper? No. But the lineout starts on the ground – contact work, lifting, utilising that massive body at the maul.” Geoff is spot on about the work Will does on the ground. But I would contest the view that he is not a lineout jumper. I think I have commented before on this one, so won’t go further than referring to the end of the last Cup Final in Dublin, LAR using Will on maybe 3 occasions at No 2 in the lineout. And I have seen him used by LAR in Top 14, and never seen him beaten to the catch…but in reality that would only be a total of 10 times max.80 Go to comments
Daltons a great guy and can lead at any level with that humility5 Go to comments
Well if Parling is an Australian citizen then I suppose that’s OK. It’s more than can be said for The Hobbit in Absentia. I’m guessing Jordan Useless won’t be getting a call up to the Wallabies then because the Melbourne Rebels lineout coached by Parling has been a complete disaster. Parling had better prove himself or it’s out. He’ll be flattered by having one of the best lineout operators in world rugby in Rodda hopefully. If Parling can teach the Wallabies one thing it would be to also teach Australian players to make a serious effort on charge downs. Only Frost and Rodda make an effort. The rest are half hearted and lazy, bar Harry Wilson’s effort last week. There are lots of big missed opportunities.80 Go to comments
Great read thanks and glad he’s committed to Aus rugby! The comment from the no 8 saying he’s never done lineouts before doesn’t surprise me. There often isn’t the same upbringing with rugby here as there is in nz and parts of Europe. Seems like he’s doing a great job at the Rebels80 Go to comments
Scott Barrett. End of story.2 Go to comments
Du Plessis Kirifi will not be selected by the All Blacks. He is nowhere near 6’0” tall. He looks good in Super Rugby in wide open , fast pace rugby. That is not Test rugby. He would be rag dolled by South Africa, Ireland, France, and England.7 Go to comments
It’s Razor so Blackadder and Grace for starters. Although on second thoughts K Read looked in great shape on TV the other day.41 Go to comments
Great piece Nick, plenty to chew on. Loved this ‘biases’ line from Geoff, shows he is a thinker - “If you asked me for a shortlist of coaches who appealed to my biases, he would be on it.” I think Schmidt is towing a similar line to Rennie in regards to OS players, he is publicly saying he prefers local talent, but almost certainly will be fighting to have the likes of skelton in the team. Interesting to hear the backroom on the rebels and what a cockup that is, just when you think RA admin has hit rock bottom it digs deeper. Other bit that caught my eye was his skills focus on things like passing from 7s at the base of the lineout, great little details. but also scary that a SR level 8 didn’t know how to operate within a lineout - telling!80 Go to comments
Thoroughly enjoyed this thanks Nick. ‘The lineout starts on the ground…’ wish I’d thought of that line when discussing Will’s place in the Wallabies.80 Go to comments
Shannon Frizell’s second year is optional is how I heard it. Given nothing has been confirmed yet it gets more and more likely he signs to return next year. Cant wait to see Finau doing more work on Internal players.41 Go to comments
Blindside flankers should be hard hitting defenders, good lineout jumper with height, and a hard worker who hits and cleans rucks. If he can be a destructive ball carrier it’s a bonus but not a necessity. Samipeni Fineau and Cullen Grace are excellent at those core skills and my choice at blindside. Brad Shields is dismissed because he is 33 but not sure why that should be a consideration for this season. Shields too does these core roles well. Just don’t pick an 8 and shift him to 6 like the wingers on The Breakdown suggest, as if 6 and 8 are interchangeable. They are not. An 8 is first and foremost a dynamic ball carrier, not necessarily a destructive defender as a 6 should be. Devon Flanders and Akira Ioane are #8 s forced to play blindside because their teams have better options at 8 than them. Do not pick them at blindside41 Go to comments