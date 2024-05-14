Saracens confirm the exit of ‘fantastic mentor’ Billy Vunipola

Title-chasing Saracens have officially confirmed that Billy Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season. The No8 has been persistently linked with a switch to Montpellier in France.

This move will make him ineligible for England Test squad selection and while the Londoners didn’t confirm the forward will definitely be moving to the Mediterranean coast, they have rubberstamped his exit.

A statement read: “Saracens can confirm that Billy Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the season. The number eight has been one of the greatest players in the history of the club and will depart for a new challenge after a remarkable 11-year spell in North London.

“Vunipola, who has played for Saracens on 194 occasions, has won an incredible five Premiership trophies and three European titles during his time at StoneX Stadium.

“The 31-year-old originally joined Sarries in 2013 as a 20-year-old after bursting onto the scene at Wasps and turned into a world-class player as his game went from strength to strength.

“Becoming a household name due to his barnstorming performances, he was central to the success of Sarries. A try in the 2019 European Cup final in Newcastle against Leinster put his side en route to their third Champions Cup crown, making him a firm fan favourite at StoneX.

“On the international stage, he made the England number eight shirt his own, gaining 75 caps for his country, winning three Six Nations titles, one Grand Slam, and securing second and third in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. During the 2016 Grand Slam winning year he was nominated for the World Rugby player of the year award.”

Vunipola said: “It’s been a honour to represent the people and this great club, through the highs and lows I have enjoyed it all. I will treasure my time here for the rest of my life!”

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “To watch Billy develop into a world-class number eight and a thoughtful, supportive teammate has been a privilege for us all. He has contributed enormously to the progress we have made as a club.

“On the field, his intuition and amazing skill set combined with his competitive spirit and physical attributes made him a force to be reckoned with.

“Off the field, Billy was sensitive to the needs of the group and a fantastic mentor to many younger players. We thank him for all he has done and wish him, Simone, and Judah every happiness and success on their new adventure.”

Vunipola, who was arrested by Spanish police and fined at a resulting court appearance on the weekend of April 28, has spent recent weeks on the Saracens bench with Tom Willis wearing the No8 jersey in their last three Premiership matches.