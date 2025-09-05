Sam Monaghan starts as Ireland name side for crucial Black Ferns clash

Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan has overcome an injury concern to face New Zealand in a massive 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup clash on Sunday, with the winner set to top Pool C and carry some momentum into the knockout rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monaghan left last weekend’s match against Spain in the 24th minute, which had the co-skipper under some sense of doubt for the important battle with the Black Ferns, although assistant coach Denis Fogarty cleared things up on Wednesday.

Fogarty revealed that Monaghan remained “in contention” for the final round of pool play, saying Monaghan had “stepped aside out of precaution.” While it was also understood that Aoife Wafer was in the mix, the 2025 Six Nations Player of the Championship has not been named.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week. View Top 50 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

Ireland have made a host of changes after beating Spain, with Neve Jones returning to the run-on side at hooker. Jones will pack down alongside Ellena Perry and Linda Djougang, who have both retained their spots after the win in Northampton.

Ruth Campbell and Monaghan will combine in the second row yet again, having joined forces most recently in the 42-14 win over Japan. Monaghan’s fellow co-captain Edel McMahon starts at openside flanker, with Grace Moore and Brittany Hogan also in the backrow.

Aoibheann Reilly is back in the First XV at scrum-half, set to combine with out-half Dannah O’Brien – who kicked the match-winning conversion against the Black Ferns at WXV 1 in Vancouver last September.

Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton are the centre pairing, with Amee-Leigh Costigan and Beibhinn Parsons on the wings. Stacey Flood rounds out the starting side at fullback, while Ireland have also named more than 130 Tests of experience on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

This match in Brighton will get underway at 2:45 pm local time on Sunday afternoon.



Head-to-Head Last 2 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 1 Wins Average Points scored 34 15 First try wins 50% Home team wins 50%

Ireland team to take on New Zealand at 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(22)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(29)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(26)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(30)

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(21)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(28)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(17)

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Ellena Perry (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(3)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury)(39)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(50)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(10)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(25)(co-captain)

6. Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(24)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(35)(co-captain)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(36)

Replacements

16. Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)(47)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(18)

18. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(18)

19. Eimear Corri-Fallon (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)(8)

20. Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)(7)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(19)

22. Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(2)

23. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)(13)