6:24am, 29 March 2021

Scotland’s Finn Russell will learn his fate today following the out-half red card in the Six Nations win over France last Friday. Russell was sent off by referee Wayne Barnes in the 71st minute after catching France’s Brice Dulin near the throat area with his elbow as he attempted to fend off the fullback.

Russell is deemed to have broken Law 9.12, which covers dangerous play. The law states that a player “must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking).”

And Russell won’t be kept waiting to learn his fate, with the out-half to appear before a disciplinary hearing via video conference today (March 29).

While the Six Nations is now over, the Scot could miss some key games for his club side, Racing 92.

The Parisian club are back in Champions Cup action next Sunday (April 4) when they host Edinburgh in their round of 16 clash.

Should Racing win that game, they will be back out the following weekend to play the winners of the meeting of Bordeaux-Bègles and Bristol Bears.