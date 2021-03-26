6:38pm, 26 March 2021

Scotland player ratings: A first win on French soil this century is reward enough for Scotland after an imperfect but gutsy win for Gregor Townsend’s men.

SCOTLAND PLAYER RATINGS:

15. STUART HOGG – 8

Kicked superbly to pin the French inside their own 22 early on, but the yellow card heaped pressure on his side. In difficult conditions, not much chance to show his attacking ability, but always holds a couple of defenders.

14. DARCY GRAHAM – 5

Struggled to get into the game. Only four carries is a disappointing return for the usually-dangerous Hawick-born flyer, and his replacement Huw Jones offered a greater attacking threat.

13. CHRIS HARRIS – 8

A couple of excellent defensive reads on Vakatawa and Alldritt when Scotland were on the back foot.

12. SAM JOHNSON – 6

Made seven tackles in the first half but didn’t carry once in the opening 40 minutes. Cut one lovely line in the second half but not as effective as against Italy.

11. DUHAN VAN DER MERWE – 8

Lucky to score his first try after what looked like a double movement, but an outstanding finish to win the game. Made amends for an error where he was caught out of position for Dulin’s try.

10. FINN RUSSELL – 6

Looked to pin the French inside their own half early on but was caught a couple of times without the abundance of attacking options usually available to him at club level. Threatened the French defence in the second half before his red card.

9. ALI PRICE – 6

Showed composure and control at the end to put Scotland in position for victory. Guilty of being caught napping a couple of times at the maul, which he’ll need to sharpen up on.

1. RORY SUTHERLAND – 6

Carried hard as ever but an indifferent evening at the scrum before he was forced off with an arm injury early in the second half. Replacement Oli Kebble helped stabilise the set-piece.

2. GEORGE TURNER – 7

Back in the team after the lineout shambles against Ireland, and the Glasgow man put in an assured performance in that area, while carrying hard and seven tackles.

3. ZANDER FAGERSON – 7

Required to come back on after Berghan’s injury and put in a big shift. A couple of retreating scrums as Baille piled on the pressure, but 12 carries for nearly 60m gained is a good return for a tighthead.

4. SAM SKINNER – 7

The Exeter man, perhaps with a point to prove to Gregor Townsend, put in an all-action showing with seven carries and nine tackles before making way for Alex Craig inside the final quarter of an hour.

5. GRANT GILCHRIST – 7

A calming, experienced influence at the lineout, particularly towards the end. His 14 tackles is second only to Ritchie’s effort in defence.

6. JAMIE RITCHIE – 8

Led the defensive effort with 14 tackles and won a couple of crucial turnover penalties.

7. HAMISH WATSON – 8

Another superb display from the openside, for whom the Lions surely now beckons. Another 13 tackles and 17 carries to lead the Scottish pack to victory.

8. NICK HAINING – 8

His best showing in navy blue, the Edinburgh back-row – only in the side because of Matt Fagerson’s injury – carried hard on 12 occasions and made 95m with ball in hand before making way for Ryan Wilson.