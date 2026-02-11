RugbyPass' Top 50 Players for Super Rugby Pacific 2026: 30-21
To celebrate the launch of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, RugbyPass has put together the inaugural top 50 list to predict the best players in Super Rugby Pacific for the 2026 season.
The list, compiled by the Australasian RugbyPass writers, considers recent form and achievements only at Super Rugby Pacific level to predict who will shine in the upcoming 2026 season. With over 450 players contracted to squads across Super Rugby Pacific, the Top 50 is the best of the best.
New Zealand teams produced 33 selections on the list, Australia have 12 and the two Pacific teams have five players. The most selections come from the Chiefs, with 10, with the Hurricanes a close second with eight, and the Crusaders in third with seven selections.
The Super Rugby Pacific Top 50 list for 2026 will count down each day, with the 30-21 selections below.
30. Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes, Hooker)
29. Christian Lio-Willie (Crusaders, No.8)
The 27-year-old qualified dentist had a breakthrough season in 2025, where he earned his first All Black cap under Robertson. The Crusaders’ loose-forward led the competition in tackles completed with 222, showcasing how busy and effective he is around the park. Lio-Willie was superb for the Crusaders and managed to lock down a role in a congested loose-forward group in Christchurch, where he finished sixth in the carries list, with 177. There’s no doubt he is an important piece to the Crusaders puzzle, and he’s in for another absorbing and physical season in red and black.
28. Harry Wilson (Reds, No.8)
27. Billy Proctor (Hurricanes, Centre)
26. Beauden Barrett (Blues, First five)
The 144-Test All Black playmaker is coming off an injury-affected season in 2025 for both the Blues and the All Blacks. Barrett won’t feature for the Blues in the opening couple of rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, which has slightly dampened his ranking on this list, but in a huge year for the All Blacks, his experience will no doubt be key. Barrett is one of the competition’s most frequent kickers, leading in kick metres but there were flashes of his running game last year. He scored a blistering solo try against the Brumbies in the first half before breaking his hand. Barrett finished second on the overall points table for 2025, with 112, behind Damian McKenzie with 209. The 34-year-old also had 15 offloads in 2025, only behind Rivez Reihana, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Sevu Reece. If Vern Cotter’s Blues want any chance at the title in 2026, Barrett must not only play a key part, but the veteran playmaker must be at his game-breaking best with ball in hand.
25. Max Jorgensen (Waratahs, Fullback)
The Wallabies and Waratahs speedster only featured six times for his Super Rugby Pacific franchise in 2025, and until his last game against the Hurricanes on March 28, Jorgensen was one of the standouts in the competition. The 21-year-old’s ability to play both fullback and on the wing is one reason he’s so important for the Wallabies, while his try against South Africa at Ellis Park will go down as one of the best Wallabies moments in recent memory. After only six games in last year’s competition, Jorgensen had seven line breaks, one of the leaders in that category, before injury impacted the rest of his campaign. If Dan McKellar is to get the best out of the Waratahs backline that includes Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Jorgensen will need to continue his upward trajectory. Jorgensen is expected to go to another level in 2026 hence why he has pushed up the list.
24. Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs, Lock)
23. Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs, Hooker)
22. Sevu Reece (Crusaders, Winger)
21. Emoni Narawa (Chiefs, Winger)
Narawa’s ability to break a game open and score a try out of nowhere is one of the main reasons why he’s in the No.21 position on this Top 50 list. In 2025 Narawa formed a lethal tandem with breakout star Leroy Carter, with the pair of wings causing damage all over the park in roaming roles. Narawa had six tries on the season with 12 line breaks, adding two try assists. He also is a breakdown threat in wider channels, forcing eight turnovers on the year. Narawa’s season with the All Blacks would have been completely different without that major injury against South Africa at Eden Park, where he scored an exceptional try in the second minute. He is one of the Chiefs’ key players, and with Kyren Taumoefolau’s addition to an already exciting backline, Narawa is in for a big campaign with the Chiefs in 2026.
Proctor and Reece should be higher, as Super Rugby players they are great. As test players however, they are not.