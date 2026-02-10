Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

RugbyPass' Top 50 Players for Super Rugby Pacific 2026: 40-31

(Photos by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images and Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

To celebrate the launch of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, RugbyPass has put together the inaugural top 50 list to predict the best players in Super Rugby Pacific for the 2026 season.

The list, compiled by the Australasian RugbyPass writers, considers recent form and achievements only at Super Rugby Pacific level to predict who will shine in the upcoming 2026 season. With over 450 players contracted to squads across Super Rugby Pacific, the Top 50 is the best of the best.

New Zealand teams produced 33 selections on the list, Australia have 12 and the two Pacific teams have five players. The most selections come from the Chiefs, with 10, with the Hurricanes a close second with eight, and the Crusaders in third with seven selections.

The Super Rugby Pacific Top 50 list for 2026 will count down each day, with 40-31 below.

40. Hoskins Sotutu (Blues, No.8)
The 2024 Super Rugby season was a masterpiece by Sotutu by the Blues. Had their been an official MVP campaign, he would’ve won it. The power-heavy game plan had Sotutu at the heart of it, and it propelled them to their first Super Rugby title in over 20 years. He bashed his way through 153 carries, bagging 12 tries, while forcing 12 turnovers. But there was a cruel twist to that year, with Sotutu snubbed for All Black duties despite being the competition’s best player. His 2025 season couldn’t reproduce that level of play, but it was still very good. Now with his future secured offshore past 2026, Sotutu has one last ride with the Blues. Expect a good season from the No.8.

39. Tamaiti Williams (Crusaders, Prop)
The only other prop to make the list, Williams joins Crusaders’ teammate Newell on the Top 50. A man mountain, Williams can play both sides of the scrum and big minutes, routinely pushing past 70 minutes in the past for the Crusaders when duty demanded it. He is a special player with unique size and skill, and at 25-years-old like Newell, is nowhere near his peak.

38. Cortez Ratima (Chiefs, Halfback)
Ratima has been one of the best No.9s in Super Rugby Pacific for awhile, consistently scoring high in pass accuracy (98.7% in 2025) while possessing a dangerous running game. His support play is top notch, leading to many inside tries for the Chiefs’ halfback. Ascending to All Blacks selection in 2024, Ratima is clear second option behind Cam Roigard, but if he can command the Chiefs attack and take over Super Rugby in 2026, anything can happen.

37. Patrick Pellegrini (Moana Pasifika, Flyhalf)
The Tongan international was the find of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, a crafty signing for Moana Pasifika that gave them a field general to fit their game plan. Pellegrini proved to be a kicking genius, excellently managing field position and knocking over key goals to keep the score ticking. Moana Pasifika knocked over the champion Crusaders 45-29 at home with Pellegrini bagging a try, six conversions and a penalty goal. The next step is for Pellegrini to led Moana to the playoffs for the first time ever.

36. Corey Toole (Brumbies, Winger)
Possibly the most underrated player in Super Rugby, Toole is now a Wallaby after his debut in 2025 Rugby Championship. The former Aussie 7s flyer is a renown speedster, and that dominates at Super Rugby level. His 24 line breaks led the entire competition last season, while his 11 tries was good for second equal with teammate Billy Pollard. Perhaps considered a one trick pony, Toole will be questioned on defence with a sub-60 tackle percentage and he hasn’t shown much of a kicking game yet. But when it comes to attacking ability, there wasn’t a better winger in the competition in 2025.

35. Miracle Fai’ilagi (Moana Pasifika, Blindside Flanker)
The poster child of the World Rugby combine, Fai’ilagi was scouted by Moana Pasifika at the try out and has become one of the best blindside flankers in Super Rugby. The 26-year-old is now the captain of Moana Pasifika. He is a top lineout target taking more throws than 98 per cent of all flankers, while pushing 100 carry barrier on attack, aiding teammate Tupou Ta’eiloa in the power game. In 2025 he also cracked top 10 in tries, finishing eighth equal with eight of them.

34. Tate McDermott (Reds, Halfback)
The livewire No.9 has always been dangerous around the rucks in Super Rugby with his trademark footwork opening things up around the big men. The Reds had a winning season in 2025, finishing 8-6 for fifth place on the ladder. McDermott was instrumental in their attack, finding five tries for himself and setting up six for others, good for 10th equal in try assists. In 2026 he will have the services of Carter Gordon to build a partnership as the Reds look to better themselves with a top four finish. They have arguably the strongest roster of the Australian sides and are in good position to do so.

33. Kyren Taumoefolau (Chiefs, Fullback/Winger)
The big off-season recruit from Moana Pasifika, Taumoefolau joins a stacked Chiefs side with no shortage of talent out wide in 2026. With Shaun Stevenson departed, the 22-year-old will be a candidate to take over the No.15 jersey in Hamilton. In 2025 he was one of the most dangerous attacking talents in the competition, finishing with 18 line breaks on the year and nine tries. It is scary what the Chiefs could do to teams with the likes of Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa, Etene Nanai-Seturo adding unrivalled depth.

32. Caleb Clarke (Blues, Winger)
The All Black wing was kept tryless last year as the Blues compact game plan limited the effectiveness of the outside backs. Despite having to twiddle his thumbs on the end of the Blues backline, Clarke showed what he can do with the All Blacks once again at Eden Park against the Wallabies. He scored the opening try inside four minutes with a finish against Max Jorgensen. Clarke is only one season removed from his 10 try season in 2024 where the Blues won the championship and at 26, he’s got plenty left in the tank to reproduce that same kind of year in 2026.

31. Warner Dearns (Hurricanes, Lock)
The Hurricanes have yet to produce a world class All Black lock through their entire history. While Dearns won’t be that All Black, he’s capped for Japan, he may be the world class second rower they dream of. The 2x Japan Rugby League One champion brings title-winning pedigree from Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo. A big human with athleticism for a lock, Dearns has many highlight plays running in the open field. He’s a strong lineout weapon to anchor the set-piece attack from and physical around the field. He’s expected to be one of the best locks in Super Rugby Pacific for 2026.

Close
