Georgia obliterate Switzerland, Spain on verge of World Cup berth

Georgia, Romania, Portugal and Spain kicked their Men’s Rugby World Cup qualification hopes in great fashion, claiming bonus-point victories over Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands in the first round of the Men’s Rugby Europe Championship 2025.

Stejarii overpower Germany

Romania hosted Germany in the Arcul de Triumf Stadium for the opening game of the tournament and the home side had to dig deep, despite a 42-10 scoreline and a bonus point suggesting otherwise.

Mark Kuhlmann’s Schwarze Adler were not only able to deny Romania an early try, but scored the first points of the game, following a penalty kick converted by fly-half Bader Pretorius. Alin Conache equalized a few minutes later, but the deadlock didn’t last long, as RC Vannes’ utility forward Eric Marks powered himself over the try-line for Germany.

With Germany in the lead, Romania upped the pressure in the set-piece, winning a few penalties that allowed them to set up camp inside the German 22. After a few phases, the home side eventually bagged a try, levelling the score once more.

Just before half-time, Conache slotted another 3-pointer, giving Romania the lead for the first time.

Unfortunately for German fans, the second half was all Romania, with the Stejarii scoring five uncontested tries. Tries for Taylor Gontineac, Marius Simionescu, Cristi-Marian Chirica and Mihai Graure; and a penalty try saw the margin stretch to 32 points.

With this result in the bag, Romania now travel to Belgium with five points and knowing a draw will see them qualify for Australia 2027.

Record victory for the Lelos

It would take almost 20 years, but the Lelos finally broke their biggest win record, as Richard Cokcerill’s team thumped Switzerland in a 110-0 point in a painfully one-sided game played out at the Tbilisi Avchala Rugby Stadium.

The Lelos simply put on an impressive performance, taking control of the game from the very first kick-off. They would score first by Bayonne’s Gela Aprasidze, which opened the Swiss floodgates. Giorgi Kveseladze, Luka Japaridze, Tornike Kakhoidze, Luka Matkava and Luka Ivanishivili followed their scrum-half’s lead and bagged a try each before half-time.

Georgian celebrate a try against Switzerland Photo credit: Irakli Tkemaladze

With an impressive 42-0 lead, Georgia upped the game speed and physicality in the last half, working their way to an additional ten tries, thanks to the masterful performances of Davit Niniashvili and Akaki Tabutsadze.

The Georgian wing added a brace of tries to his tally, and it is just two tries away from reaching the Top try scorers of all time.

Georgia will host the Netherlands next week and have the chance to book their tickets for the next Rugby World Cup.

Lobos survive a last-minute scare

After last year’s shocking defeat at the hands of the Belgians, this time around Portugal welcomed the Diables Noirs in the Estádio do Restelo, squeezing out a 40-30 victory.

The home team found themselves in the lead before the ten-minute mark, thanks to tries by Pro D2 superstars Joris Moura and Rodrigo Marta. However, after settling in, Belgium picked up the pace and would narrow Portugal’s lead by only four points, following a try from centre Florian Remue and two kicks from fly-half Hugo de Francq.

Portugal would score an additional two tries, while Belgium dotted down ten more points, heading into the locker rooms with a four-point lead.

Portugal score; Luís Cabelo Fotografia / Federação Portuguesa de Rugby

The Lobos came out blasting in the last leg of the game, expanding their lead to 40 points with Rodrigo Marta and Joris Moura getting a brace.

Although losing by 20 points, the visitors kept believing a turnaround was possible and boxed the Portuguese inside their half. Until the final whistle, Belgium fought hard but missed the chance to leave Lisbon with a losing bonus point.

The Lobos will face Germany next Sunday in the same venue, while Belgium heads back home to play a crucial match against Romania. A loss will end their hopes of qualifying directly for the Men’s Rugby World Cup.

Spain one win away from reaching the World Cup

The last game of the first round was scheduled for Sunday, when Spain and Netherlands met in Madrid’s Estadio Nacional Complutense, with the hosts earning a hard-fought 53-24 victory.

Even with though the Netherlands scored first, Pablo Bouza’s men quickly took charge and found their way over the try line thanks to an unstoppable maul. Scrum-half Estanislao Bay and number-eight Raphael Nieto dotted the following two tries, with Gonzalo López-Bontempo adding the extras.

The visitors would proceed to score a try thanks to a strong carry from Tim de Jong, but Spain eventually got their fourth five-pointer, going into the break with a 31-10 lead.

Action from Spain vs Netherlands in Madrid – Walter D / Federacion / Real Federación Española de Rugby / Rugby Europe

The second half was a replay of the first 40 minutes, with the home team finding the whitewash three times, while the Dutch scored two of their own.

With no more time to play, match-official Sam Grove-White called it a day, allowing Spanish fans to celebrate a convincing victory.

The Leones head to Switzerland knowing they need just one more win to book their place in the next World Cup, having failed the last two tournaments due to eligibility issues.