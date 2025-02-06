Northern Edition

International

Rugby Australia make announcement on Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies future

Coach Joe Schmidt of Australia looks on during The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand All Blacks and Australia Wallabies at Sky Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Joe Schmidt will continue coaching the Wallabies for a little while longer after the British and Irish Lions Series, with Rugby Australia making a significant announcement on Thursday.

Schmidt has decided to stay on until the end of The Rugby Championship, but Rugby Australia has confirmed that a yet-to-be-decided replacement will take over as the Wallabies’ head coach after that tournament.

Schmidt was unveiled as Eddie Jones’ successor at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium about 12 months ago, with the former World Rugby Coach of the Year signing on through to the highly-anticipated British and Irish Lions Series in Australia.

Fans have since called for Schmidt to stay on as the Wallabies’ head coach through to the next Men’s Rugby World Cup, which is also in Australia, but the world-renowned coach has decided to move on with Rugby Australia set to begin “the process of recruiting his successor.”

But Schmidt is, for now, firmly focused on the challenges that await the Wallabies later this year, which starts with the Lions Series in a matter of months. Schmidt will also stay on for two Tests away to the world champion Springboks, then clashes with Los Pumas and the All Blacks.

“I am very much enjoying my time with Australian Rugby,” Schmidt said in a statement.

“The British and Irish Lions is our immediate focus but, with The Rugby Championship following so closely after the Lions Series, I understand the need for continuity heading into two away Test matches against South Africa.”

Australia started their new era under Schmidt with back-to-back wins over Warren Gatland’s Wales in July before backing that up with a hard-fought triumph over Georgia in Sydney. While they did only win one of their next six, the men in gold turned heads during the Spring Tour.

Max Jorgensen raced down the left wing in the 84th minute to hand the Wallabies a truly incredible win over England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium. After another win over Wales, the Australians went down swinging away to both Scotland and Ireland.

“We are delighted Joe will continue to coach the Wallabies beyond his current contract,” Director of High Performance, Peter Horne, explained.

“After noting the positive impact Joe has made with the Wallabies playing and coaching staff, we were keen that he stay on after the Lions Series.

“Joe expressed to us that he was enjoying his work with the Wallabies while also making clear his need to spend more time at home with his family.”

Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh added: “Joe’s drive, knowledge and work ethic have been instrumental in restoring pride in the Wallabies jersey and energising supporters around the country ahead of an extraordinary runway of major events that starts with the arrival of the British and Irish Lions in June.

“We are pleased that Joe has extended his involvement with the Wallabies beyond his initial contract and look forward to beginning the process of recruiting his successor.”

Comments

22 Comments
R
RedWarrior 1 day ago

Big development: Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Ronan O'Gara has thrown his hat in the ring.

O
OJohn 17 hours ago

Bugger off O'Gara

T
Tk 1 day ago

I do hope that Joe returns to NZ rugby. As he doesn't appear to want a full time role, a part time role coaching the coaches would surely be of benefit. Otherwise run clinics to unearth and groom the next generation. Such as take the most promising 10's and hone their skill outside SR teams.

R
RedWarrior 1 day ago

I agree. The effect on Ireland and no 10 Sexton in terms of accuracy cannot be overstated. Ireland are still benefitting. Hardwiring Joe's ideas into promising 10s could be a worth so much to NZ in 10 years.

N
Nickers 2 days ago

Disaster for the Wallabies and the RC and Super Rugby more widely.


It does open up the opportunity of him becoming the ABs attack coach though. Please Joe...

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

Huge loss for Wallabies but he is leaving them in a decent place. If one of his assistants is up to the job then worth it for continuity.

O
OJohn 2 days ago

You bloody bewdy. No more undermining of Australian rugby kiwis. Just bugger off.

T
Tk 1 day ago

I would hope that Oz can hire locally, I also understand the chip on your shoulder. However given that RA have consistently looked outside Australia's domestic competition for a coach, you probably need to look at yourselves rather than just whinge. Maybe RA could talk Joe into a part time Wayne Smith style role and coach your coaches.

I
IS 2 days ago

He literally got your team up to scratch because of your Aussie coach

P
Pn 2 days ago

Please come to Wales Joe, you can stay with my Nan and I'll bring you fresh bread every day.

S
Spew_81 2 days ago

Hopefully he gets an assistant coach role with the All Blacks. Maybe the top job if the All Blacks disappoint this year?

I
Icefarrow 2 days ago

He has no interest. Robertson already asked him about being an assistant coach back when he got the job, to which Schmidt declined. I think it's safe to say at this point, the man just wants to move on from international coaching. A domestic role in Super Rugby seems more likely.

Load More Comments

LONG READ
LONG READ Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland
Search