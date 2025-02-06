Rugby Australia make announcement on Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies future

Joe Schmidt will continue coaching the Wallabies for a little while longer after the British and Irish Lions Series, with Rugby Australia making a significant announcement on Thursday.

Schmidt has decided to stay on until the end of The Rugby Championship, but Rugby Australia has confirmed that a yet-to-be-decided replacement will take over as the Wallabies’ head coach after that tournament.

Schmidt was unveiled as Eddie Jones’ successor at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium about 12 months ago, with the former World Rugby Coach of the Year signing on through to the highly-anticipated British and Irish Lions Series in Australia.

Fans have since called for Schmidt to stay on as the Wallabies’ head coach through to the next Men’s Rugby World Cup, which is also in Australia, but the world-renowned coach has decided to move on with Rugby Australia set to begin “the process of recruiting his successor.”

But Schmidt is, for now, firmly focused on the challenges that await the Wallabies later this year, which starts with the Lions Series in a matter of months. Schmidt will also stay on for two Tests away to the world champion Springboks, then clashes with Los Pumas and the All Blacks.

“I am very much enjoying my time with Australian Rugby,” Schmidt said in a statement.

“The British and Irish Lions is our immediate focus but, with The Rugby Championship following so closely after the Lions Series, I understand the need for continuity heading into two away Test matches against South Africa.”

Australia started their new era under Schmidt with back-to-back wins over Warren Gatland’s Wales in July before backing that up with a hard-fought triumph over Georgia in Sydney. While they did only win one of their next six, the men in gold turned heads during the Spring Tour.

Max Jorgensen raced down the left wing in the 84th minute to hand the Wallabies a truly incredible win over England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium. After another win over Wales, the Australians went down swinging away to both Scotland and Ireland.

“We are delighted Joe will continue to coach the Wallabies beyond his current contract,” Director of High Performance, Peter Horne, explained.

“After noting the positive impact Joe has made with the Wallabies playing and coaching staff, we were keen that he stay on after the Lions Series.

“Joe expressed to us that he was enjoying his work with the Wallabies while also making clear his need to spend more time at home with his family.”

Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh added: “Joe’s drive, knowledge and work ethic have been instrumental in restoring pride in the Wallabies jersey and energising supporters around the country ahead of an extraordinary runway of major events that starts with the arrival of the British and Irish Lions in June.

“We are pleased that Joe has extended his involvement with the Wallabies beyond his initial contract and look forward to beginning the process of recruiting his successor.”